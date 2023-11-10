Coventry City vs Stoke City: Championship Preview, Gameweek 16, 2023

The two sides are in opposite trajectories as of recent weeks, with the Potters unbeaten in their last four games.

Coventry are without a win since the end of September, and have lost four games in a row.

Now in 13th, Stoke will be hoping to continue their surge up the league table after a difficult start to the campaign seems to have been put behind them. A win away at Coventry could be vital for Alex Neil's side going into the international break.

Mark Robins will be looking to put an end to this torrid run of form as his side sit 20th in the table.

Mark Robins during Coventry's defeat to Preston North End (Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Team news

Coventry City

The Sky Blues have been hit with illness in the camp this week, Robins did not go into details as to which players are affected.

Captain Liam Kelly could make a return this Saturday following a spell out with hamstring strain but Kyle McFadzean will not be available following a close family bereavement.

Coventry are edging closer to a fully fit squad with Fabio Tavares and Kasey Palmer still yet to reach full recoveries.

Stoke City

Other than Ben Wilmot, every Stoke player has been involved in training as the Potters seem to be at the end of their injury crisis.

Tyrese Campbell and Lewis Baker are still not quite ready for selection but are making good progress.

Morrocan striker Ryan Maaee will have a late fitness test to determine his involvement for Saturday's match.

Predicted lineups

Coventry City

Ben Wilson; Milan van Ewijk, Bobby Thomas, Liam Kitching, Jake Bidwell; Tatsuhiro Sakamoto, Josh Eccles, Ben Sheaf; Haji Wright, Matty Godden, Ellis Simms.

Stoke City

Jack Bonham; Ki-Jana Hoever, Luke McNally, Michael Rose, Enda Stevens; Ben Pearson, Wouter Burger, Daniel Johnson; Mehdi Leris, Wesley, Andre Vidigal

Key players

Coventry City: Haji Wright

The American centre forward bagged a brace in Coventry's 3-2 defeat to Preston last time out, taking his tally to four for the season.

Haji Wright after scoring his sides first goal against Preston (Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)

He joined the Sky Blues in August for a club record transfer fee of nine million Euros.

Having climbed the ranks at LA Galaxy and Schalke 04, Wright had successful spells at SønderjyskE and Antalyaspor.

Stoke City: Ben Pearson

Pearson has been vital for the Potters so far this season, playing an under the radar role in holding midfield.

The 28 year-old spent last season on loan with the Potters but the move was made permanent in the summer, and he has become a fan favourite.

The midfielder spent time with Stoke City boss Alex Neil during their time at Preston North End, along with teammate Daniel Johnson.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

What time is kick-off?

The match starts at 15:00 BST on Saturday, November 11.

How can I watch?

UK viewers will be unable to watch this game due as it takes place during the blackout.