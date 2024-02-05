A WSL side will host a Championship side in the fifth round of the FA Cup as Leicester City face previous winners Birmingham City this weekend. Both performing well in their respective leagues, it will be a nervy match with FA Cup hopes at stake.

Sat 7th in the Women's Super League, Leicester City have drastically improved from last season, avoiding being in the relegation conversation.



Taking points from the likes of Manchester United this season, the Foxes have found three wins and four draws across the league - a significant change from their relegation battle of 2023/24.

Birmingham City have also found their place in the league, sitting in 5th, only four points away from Charlton Athletic who lead the race. Seeing past MK Dons and Championship side Burnley in the FA Cup so far, the Blues have found themselves on a strong run.



Winning in 2011/12 and last reaching the final in 2016/17, Birmingham have historically been a contender. However, now a Championship side, the competition is much more challenging for the club.

With adverse weather throughout the week and snow falling in Derbyshire and the East Midlands, Leicester City head coach Willie Kirk is still expecting the clash to go ahead. While the Foxes' usual home is the King Power Stadium in Leicester, the FA Cup fixture will be played at the Pirelli Stadium - home to Burton Albion FC. The ground staff have covered the pitch with a balloon to preserve the pitch.

Team News

Experienced midfielder, Remi Allen, suffered from glandular fever at the end of the year, ruling her out of January's fixtures and training sessions. Gradually returning to play, Allen's come back will be monitored closely over the coming weeks.

Irish defender, Louise Quinn, endured a shoulder dislocation in the Blues' 2-1 Conti Cup victory against West Ham United. The extent of Quinn's injury has not yet been confirmed but she will not be available for this weekends' clash.

Likely Lineups

Leicester City: Janina Leitzig, Janice Cayman, Julie Thidbaud, Sophie Howard, Courtney Nevin, Saori Takarada, Sam Tierney, Yuka Momiki, Jutta Rantala, Shannon O’Brien, Lena Petermann

Birmingham City: Lucy Thomas, Jamie Finn, Martha Harris, Neve Herron, Ellie Mason, Christie Harrison-Murray, Cho So-hyun, Lily Agg, Choe Yi-ri, Claudia Walker, Lucy Quinn

Key Players

Leicester City - Jutta Rantala



Consistency and goal scoring are words not often associated with Leicester City, a side that have been part of relegation battles over the past few seasons. However, summer signing, Jutta Rantala, embodies those words

With four goals and three assists in the league so far, the Finish striker has proved transformative since signing from Vittsjö GIK in August 2023. Making her FA Cup debut against Derby County, in a 4-0 triumph, Rantala will have her sights on making it onto the scoresheet.

Birmingham City - Lucy Quinn



In her second stint with the Blues, Lucy Quinn has been essential in Birmingham City's title race in the past few years. This season, with six assists and 14 appearances - the joint most among her teammates - and has been the consistent cog in the Brummies' attack.

Featuring at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia and scoring the opening goal in Ireland Women's first match at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, 2023 was a crucial year for Quinn and her role within the National Team.

Quinn has a wealth of WSL experience, playing in the league from 2017 to 2022 with Tottenham Hotspur and Birmingham City respectively. As a result, Quinn's racked up plenty of minutes against the Foxes over the years.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Pirelli Stadium, Burton

What time is kick-off?

12:00 (GMT), Saturday 10th February 2024

How can I watch?

The match will be live on the FA player from 12:00 (GMT)