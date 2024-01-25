A mouth-watering FA Cup tie at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is in store between two top teams vying for domestic success this season.

Ange Postecoglou will be grateful to welcome back main creative outlet James Maddison for the fixture on Friday after returning from an ankle injury sustained in the Chelsea game in November.

Tottenham will see the FA Cup as a genuine chance at a trophy with the absence of European football this season, reflected in the strong line-up which featured against Burnley in the last round.

However, to succeed they must dethrone the holders, Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola will be desperate to break the curse away at Spurs. They have failed to win, draw, or even score since Tottenham moved into the new stadium.

For that reason alone, Manchester City have to play this game with a full-strength side to have a chance to progress in the competition.

A thrilling six-goal draw was played out at the Etihad Stadium in December between the two sides which included a 90th-minute header from Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham’s injuries had meant that Emerson Royal and Ben Davies were the starting centre-backs in that game for Spurs and evidently struggled to keep out one of the most potent attacks in world football.

Whereas the home side were unable to take complete control in a fixture where on paper, they were superior. Erling Haaland had a rare off-day, but Man City only managed 55% possession that evening.

Both teams will be thankful to have key players in key positions available for the forthcoming game.

Formation and Lineup: Tottenham Hotspur

Adaptation is no longer a concern for Spurs who have both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven available to start following their return to the team last time out against Man Utd.

There have been fluctuations in the Tottenham formation dependent on the players available. Tottenham have generally played a 4-2-3-1 when one of James Maddison or Giovani Lo Celso has been available but a 4-3-3 otherwise.

The system has full-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie inverting into midfield to offer greater support when transitioning into the final third which will be crucial to Tottenham’s success in chance creation tomorrow.

Richarlison has begun to find the back of the net in a Spurs shirt after netting six goals in his previous seven appearances in lilywhite. The Brazilian is a pivotal figure in the box and he has been threatening from crosses and set-pieces in the absence of Heung-Min Son.

Ange Postecoglou will also have Dejan Kulusevski available after illness and Ben Davies available for selection for the game.

Formation and Lineup: Manchester City

Pep Guardiola’s team selection is never an easy one to predict, but the formation will still contain the same shape.

Kyle Walker and Josko Gvardiol will likely be the full backs and the midfield will operate with Rodri in the defensive role and the midfielders and wide players operating and supporting the attack just ahead of that.

With Spurs’ strong ability to close spaces, City’s intricate accurate passing outside the box will be the key to unlocking chances inside of the box. With Erling Haaland unfit, Julian Alvarez may need appropriate service from the supporting cast behind.

The creativity and intelligence of Kevin de Bruyne and Bernardo Silva might help find the first Man City goal away at Spurs in almost six years.

Players to Watch: Tottenham Hotspur

Dejan Kulusevski

The Swedish winger has scored two out of the three times he has faced the visitors for tomorrow’s fixture and generally steps up when Spurs are struggling to get a foothold in the game.

He is likely to be starting on the right side tomorrow and can cut in or dribble to the by-line to exploit the defence of Man City which has appeared weaker this season.

James Maddison

Tottenham have adapted creatively since the injury of James Maddison and have still been able to source goals and grab results.

Maddison’s long shot ability, line-cutting passes and long ball technique partnered with the pacey Spurs attack will be a blatant threat.

Players to Watch: Manchester City

Kevin de Bruyne

After an unbelievable substitute appearance which included a fantastic goal and assist at Newcastle to win the game for Man City, it would be a surprise if the Belgian does not start tomorrow.

He has the chance to single-handedly change games with his outrageous passing range and long-shot ability. Kevin de Bruyne must start otherwise Pep Guardiola leaves his side weaker.

Phil Foden

Confidence will be high for Phil Foden who has been one of the more influential players for Manchester City this season

He will be looking to add to his tally against Spurs after he scored in the Premier League fixture at the Etihad.

An enticing FA Cup clash which has the recipe for drama, Spurs against Man City almost always delivers an intriguing battle.