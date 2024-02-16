Having run riot once again, dismantling West Ham by a six-goal deficit, Arsenal will be looking to maintain their 100% winning record in the Premier League in 2024, hoping to make it five wins out of a possible five.

The Gunners provided a five-star display at the London Stadium, with a brace from Bukayo Saka, alongside goals from William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães, Leandro Trossard and Declan Rice securing a huge win for the visitors.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley side last won 55 days ago, and are now level on points with Sheffield United, who lie at rock bottom in the table.

Last time out, second-half strikes from William Saliba and Oleksandr Zinchenko cancelled out Josh Brownhill's equaliser, after Trossard opened the scoring on the brink of half time.

Kompany will be absent on the touchline, facing a suspension after being booked against Liverpool. Arguably, there is a sufficient impact for the home side, but nevertheless, the Clarets will be looking to secure a historic win against one of the Premier League's frontrunners.

Mikel Arteta faced the media on Friday morning ahead of the journey to Turf Moor, discussing team news, Vincent Kompany and not underestimating the Clarets.

Here are four main ideas discussed in the press conference:

On team news

Arsenal rank amongst the top in the Premier League regarding players absent with injuries. Netherlands international Jurrien Timber remains out of contention, sidelined after suffering a serious ACL injury.

Arteta provided an update on the remaining doubts, which include Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Gabriel Jesus, Jorginho and Oleksandr Zinchenko.

"Some of them have been progressing better than others. We have a training session again today, some of them have done a few bits this week. I'm positive that we are going to get a few back for tomorrow."

The Arsenal boss didn't rule out any of the doubts directly, but provided a direct update on Thomas Partey after he suffered a setback on his return from another injury.

"There's no big setbacks on any other injuries, and Thomas Partey is progressing really well. I don't want to say too much, but it is looking really good and he is on the field already," Arteta mentioned.

He also gave some news about Fabio Vieira, who has been out of action since November against Burnley. The midfielder will want to be back as soon as possible, especially with an away trip to his old stomping ground, Estádio do Dragão, on the horizon.

"He is very close. He’s been training already for a few days with the team so I think he’s very close. He’s evolved probably faster than we expected and he’s in a good place.”

On Vincent Kompany

The former Manchester City captain is under a heavy amount of pressure, having failed to secure crucial results that have allowed them to drop as far as 19th.

Having worked at Manchester City while Kompany was club captain, the two formed a close, working relationship for the two years that Arteta spent in Manchester.

Asked about their bond, the Spaniard replied, "We know each other really well. I have huge respect for him. We had a really good working relationship together and now as well. I have huge admiration for him, and how he conducted himself as captain when I worked with him.

Arteta was quick to praise his counterpart, complimenting both his managerial style and overall character.

"He has got a special aura around him, he is very well articulated and has got great ideas. He has a great vision of how he wants to play the game, as well as the courage that I love in a coach and a player."

The Arsenal manager also admitted that they are a side that shouldn't necessarily be underestimated, commending the job Kompany had done last season in the Championship.

"What they did in the Championship last season was phenomenal. It was a record season for them, and to do that you have to be exceptional in what you do. It's the way he can convince people, especially when they went through a difficult period, and they are with him. In my opinion, they have been really unlucky with a lot of the results they have had this season," Arteta said.

On the successful start to 2024

As mentioned earlier, the Gunners currently maintain one of two 100% winning records in the Premier League in 2024.

While the other side to do so are Manchester City, Arsenal can break the history records again by making it five - something that they have not done in the club's existence.

Pep Guardiola's side also face arguably a more difficult test in the form of Chelsea, who have started to pick up the pace in their past two games.

When quizzed about how he can galvanise the squad to stay in this dominant position, he responded, "This is the most important part of the season and we know that every fixture is going to play a significant role in what we want to achieve."

"Burnley is the most important one at the moment. They are a team that are extremely difficult to beat. You look at the results and how teams have drawn or beat them, and it's been very small margins and they are extremely well coached and very competitive.

"We know that we have a very tough match on Saturday and that's the only focus for us - to continue to play with the same energy, the same enthusiasm and compete in the game as best as possible."

On learning from last season

Although Arsenal aren't in the exact same situation as last season, they find themselves still fighting for the title, and the prospect of a first Premier League trophy since 2004 is not unachievable.

Undoubtedly, there are things that the Gunners will have learned from the mistakes of last season.

Arsenal were the frontrunners around this time last season, but a late stall in April and May saw them fall at the end and succumb to the pressure of Manchester City.

When asked about what he has learned from last season, Arteta replied, "The most important thing to impact at the end of the season is to have the squad fully available. For me, that is requirement number one. At the moment, we don't have it and we need to have it. If we don't have it, it's going to be very difficult."