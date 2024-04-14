Arsenal 0-2 Aston Villa: Gunners stumble as title chances begin to fade

Aston Villa beat Arsenal 0-2 in a eagerly-anticipated Premier League clash at the Emirates.

Leon Bailey and Ollie Watkins were the two who netted in the late stages of second half to deny Arsenal from moving above Manchester City to top of the league.

Arsenal were the dominant side all things considered - but they struggled to overcome an extremely disciplined Aston Villa side as their momentum slowly dissolved in the second half.

Aston Villa picking up three points doesn't change much for their league standing, as they stay in fourth albeit now three points above Tottenham Hotspur who sit in fifth.

This is the Gunners' first Premier League defeat in 2024 and unfortunately for Mikel Arteta, a big one as it further increases Manchester City's hopes of winning their fourth straight league title.

Arsenal will have to wait until their next league game away at Wolves on 20th April in order to make amends in hopes of winning the league.

The Villans continue their aims in finishing in top four with a home clash against Bournemouth.

Story of the match

Arsenal flew out the traps in the opening stages of the first half, dictating proceedings high up the pitch up against Villa's high line.

The lively start from the home side involved a couple of occasions where Bukayo Saka found joy who got in behind but struggled to make anything of the half-chances made.

Kai Havertz was another who found some joy in behind Villa's defence. His movement in the left-half space and beyond led to a couple shots which the German could've perhaps done better with.

His linkup with Leandro Trossard was giving Unai Emery a problem to solve as they were fortunate not to concede despite holding their own defensively with numerous clutch blocks and recoveries from Diego Carlos.

However, Arsenal continued to pile on the pressure. Martin Ødegaard showed off his creative spark and technical elegance. The 20th minute mark in the game saw Ødegaard play in a lovely through ball for Saka who couldn't quite fire past Martinez.

Aston Villa didn't have much control in the first half - if any at all - but were gifted a massive chance against the run of play. Gabriel played a wayward pass, bouncing off Oleksandr Zinchenko which fell at the feet of Ollie Watkins who hit the post.

Arsenal's counter-pressing against such a disciplined Villa side continued throughout the first half as it forced Emiliano Martinez to make a huge save as he denied Leandro Trossard from putting the home side into the lead.

Arsenal's first half showing resulted in an xG of 1.43 up against 0.3, with 14 shots against Villa's six.

It was at this moment in the match, where some Arsenal fans will have had flashbacks from last season's disappointment to Brighton which followed a very similar pattern. Chances created but rued, with no goals to show for it in a must-win game.

The second half saw no substitutions made from either side, much in hope of a repeat showing for Mikel Arteta's side from what they saw in the first 45 minutes.

But little did Arsenal know about the flexibility of Unai Emery's side. Villa came out and showed a purpose to get on the ball and hurt Arsenal's backline. Arsenal tried to remain patient in breaking the deadlock but the away side started to grow in confidence.

A moment of sloppiness in the 63rd minute from Zinchenko who tried to play his way out led to Youri Tielemans who intercepted and hit both the bar and post.

What followed was a series of events which Arsenal fans will want to forget. The inexperience of last seasons disappointing end to season started to show again as they allowed Villa to sustain pressure.

With six minutes of normal time remaining, the away side broke the deadlock and it came through left-back Luca Digne who played the ball across - somehow made its way through David Raya and William Saliba, to Leon Bailey who tucked home.

Then, shortly followed the second. Arsenal's rushed attempts of finding an equaliser led to more sloppiness in transition. Youri Tielemans got on the ball and played a lovely pass over to Ollie Watkins, who held off Emile Smith-Row and finished ever so clinically.

The Englishman netted his 19th league goal of the season whilst further putting the seal on a big dent in Arsenal's title ambitions.

The game continued to teeter out with the Gunners still pushing. Jorginho, who was brought on perhaps too late in 79th-minute, tried to create but it was too little, too late for Arsenal.

Man of the Match - Diego Carlos

It was a stellar defensive performance from the centre-back who was much relied upon throughout the entire clash to come up trumps defensively.

The Brazilian was at the heart of Emery's defence, recorded 9 defensive actions and 4 recoveries. The 31 year old also produced a clutch last man tackle on Leandro Trossard at a moment when the game was in the balance in first half.

Credit will be given to Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey for getting on the scoresheet and rightly so. However without such a dominant and ever-present display from Diego Carlos, Villa wouldn't have walked away with three points.