After the 6-0 came the 5-0 as Arsenal’s free-wheeling roadshow continued. They have won five straight league matches at the start of a calendar year for the first time in the club’s history to move back to within two points of Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and Kai Havertz all scored to condemn struggling Burnley to their 18th — and largest — league defeat of the season. Seven points adrift of safety, they look well set for a return to the Championship.

Vincent Kompany’s team were never in this game; behind as early as the fourth minute and three down less than two minutes into the second half — it is now 55 conceded so far in the league this term.

But Arsenal are making a habit of taking advantage of shoddy defending and embarrassing those in claret and blue. This was a second comprehensive and impressive away win in a week.

Mikel Arteta’s title challengers roll on, appearing stronger by the week and were completely dominant on this trip to Lancashire.

Story of the game

One could have forgiven the Burnley faithful for turning up with some trepidation. Not only do their team have the worst home record across England’s top four divisions with just five points, but Arsenal arrived having won four on the spin, with the latest being last weekend’s shellacking of West Ham United.

Arteta stuck with the same side that did the business at the London Stadium and got a similarly assertive display.

The marker was quickly laid down as within four minutes the visitors made the breakthrough. Declan Rice was afforded time to drive forward from the base of midfield into space before laying the ball out to Gabriel Martinelli on the left wing.

The Brazilian cut inside and played a pass with the outside of his right boot towards Odegaard on the edge of the Burnley penalty area. The Arsenal captain took one touch to control the ball and then another to drill a shot into the bottom corner of James Trafford’s net for his eighth goal of the campaign.

The familiar strains of ‘one-nil to the Arsenal’ were struck up in the packed away end while a familiar feeling came over the despondent home crowd. Kompany, sat in a corporate box as he served a one-game touchline ban, will have feared the worst.

He might have been looking down at another Arsenal goal after just 12 minutes when Saka played in Trossard, who sprinted towards goal and tried to round Trafford, but the Burnley ‘keeper stuck out a leg to touch the ball away.

It was proving to be a mere keep-ball exercise for Arsenal with them passing and probing as Burnley tried not to be pulled out of their shape. Martinelli, bright as ever, kept Lorenz Assignon on his toes, and the Burnley full-back was culpable for helping the visitors double their lead before the break.

Havertz collected Odegaard’s pass and played it into Trossard in the Burnley area. Assignon dived in on the Belgian, bringing him down, for a stonewall penalty. Saka placed the ball down on the spot and tucked away the spot-kick to enhance the visitors’ advantage.

Burnley had barely laid a glove on Arsenal baring one rare break down the left midway through the first half that had David Raya swatting away a Wilson Odobert pull-back at the near post.

Yet, Arsenal were three goals up within two minutes of the restart. Havertz and Odegaard were both involved again with the latter sliding a pass in behind the Burnley defence for Saka. The winger shifted the ball onto his left boot and fired home for his seventh goal in six league outings.

Burnley’s Aaron Ramsey was stretched off just before the hour with a serious-looking knee injury, and matters only got worse for the hosts as Arsenal continued to fill their boots.

Jacob Kiwior’s cross into a busy home area from the left evaded Saka and Havertz’s scuffed shot was blocked but Trossard, having already spurned a couple of chances, was on hand to steer the ball in.

‘Are you West Ham in disguise?’ questioned the boisterous away following. Arteta made his substitutions with focus turning to the upcoming visit to Porto for the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie.

However, there was still more to come here. Havertz could not be offside from Kiwior’s throw-in and duly took the ball and darted far too easily across the Burnley area before firing home to seal another convincing win. This week, though, the away fans had to settle for just the five.

Player of the game: Martin Odegaard

The Arsenal captain kickstarted this latest rout for the visitors with a lovely strike inside four minutes, but it was his pulling of the strings - he was involved in three further goals - that was just as important.

This was the latest classy performance from the Norweigan, who operated on a different plain to the opposition, his vision, timing and technique making everything look so easy.