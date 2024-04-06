Arsenal beat Brighton 3-0 in a much-anticipated but largely one-sided Premier League contest at the Seagulls' Amex Stadium.

Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard were all on the scoresheet in Sussex, with Brighton's threat fading as the game went on and the Seagulls possibly fortunate the defeat was not heavier.

The Gunners will not care a jot, though, as their Premier League title charge took another huge step on a weekend when all three challengers faced deceptively difficult contests.

After Liverpool dropped points at Manchester United on Sunday, the North London side will not go into the next gameweek top of the Premier League - and in ominous form.

Story of the game

Roberto De Zerbi made five changes from the team that was held at Brentford in midweek, with Tariq Lamptey, Pervis Estupinan, Julio Enciso, Jakub Moder and Danny Welbeck coming into the XI for the Saturday evening kick-off.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta made four changes with Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus returning to the XI, and Jorginho also coming into midfield.

The hosts started the brighter of the two, but Arteta’s side quickly asserted themselves in the game, with chances for Saka and Jesus sending a direct warning.

It took until just after the half-hour mark for the breakthrough to come, with Lamptey dangling a clumsy leg out at Jesus to bring the Brazilian down for an Arsenal penalty.

Up stepped Bukayo Saka who coolly slotted into the bottom left corner, sending Verbruggen the wrong way.

The England international maintained his 100% record from the spot for this season going five from five, proving ever more reliable from the spot after the distant nightmare of the Euros.

Arsenal started the second half as they ended the first, piling the pressure onto their opponents with Jesus missing another header before Verbruggen had to be equal to a Martin Odegaard effort from the edge of the area.

Just after the hour mark, Kai Havertz bagged his ninth Premier League goal of the season by directing a Jorginho cutback past the goalkeeper.

Despite the deficit, Brighton failed to threaten, with the visitors instead pushing for a third.

With just four minutes remaining, it was former Brighton man Leandro Trossard who put the exclamation point on a statement performance.

Picking up a loose pass in midfield, Trossard sprinted through on goal before lifting the ball over a helpless Verbruggen and celebrating in front of the travelling support.

The result leaves Arsenal top of the table by a point, with Liverpool travelling to Old Trafford on Sunday in a bid to reclaim the lead in the title race.

Brighton meanwhile remain in tenth, four points off of eighth-placed Newcastle.

Player of the Match: Kai Havertz

After a slow start to life with the Gunners, Havertz has really come into his own of late, bagging his ninth Premier League goal of the season at the Amex to take his tally for contributions in all competitions to 15.

The 24-year-old was in the right place at the right time to direct home Arsenal's second goal of the day, further proving his adaptability to play the number nine role.

Havertz also provided a creative outlet, teeing up two good opportunities for his compatriot Gabriel Jesus and utilising his hold-up play and vision for a ball to find his teammate in space.

It seems his role for the foreseeable future will be to play as a false nine, meaning his goal contributions are going to be crucial as to whether Arsenal win the Premier League for the first time in 20 years.

His recent form has, without question, been a key factor in Arteta's side going stride for stride with Liverpool and Manchester City, and the Arsenal boss will hope that Havertz's form remains and sees them lift the coveted trophy at the end of the campaign.