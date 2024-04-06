Brighton lost 3-0 at home to Arsenal to see them go top of the league. Liverpool play Man United tomorrow which will potentially affect the Gunners' title battle.

Brighton stays 10th after this loss, continuing their push for European football next season.

Here are our playing ratings.

Brighton

Bart Verbruggen – 5/10

Verbruggen made some good saves in the first half but couldn’t do too much about the penalty, which Saka coolly dispatched.

Tariq Lamptey – 4/10

He gave the penalty away, which helped Arsenal get the lead in the first half.

Lewis Dunk – 4/10

The captain led the line for Brighton but made a few errors that led to the Gunners having chances and eventually scoring their three goals.

Pervis Estupinan – 4/10

Estupinan helped Brighton move the ball forward and create a few chances. However, he was poor defensively.

Julio Enciso – 6/10

He helped Brighton play some slick football and was their best player of the game. Unlucky not to score a goal in the first half due to an incredible save from Raya.

Pascal Grob – 5/10

The Arsenal midfield overran Grob, and he couldn’t get into the game. He tried to string passes together, but Rice and Jorginho made it hard for the midfielder.

Jakub Moder – 4/10

Moder, playing in the advanced midfield role, couldn’t get into the game at all and create chances and was taken off in the 63rd minute.

Carlos Baleba – 5/10

One of Brighton’s best players, he made some good tackles in the base of midfield, but his passing let him down, so he didn’t get a higher rating.

Simon Adingra – 5/10

Adingra always carried a threat and looked dangerous all game, but he was average when looking for the final ball and end product.

Danny Welbeck – 4/10

The ex-Arsenal player couldn’t get into the game and was poor on the ball, never really a threat to Saliba and Gabriel.

Joao Pedro – 5/10

He played well coming on from the bench but couldn’t make a big impact.

Facundo Buonanotte – 5/10

He didn’t make a big impact coming off the bench and didn’t really help Brighton.

Ansu Fati – 5/10

The game was gone when Fati came on the pitch. It was damage limitation after Arsenal went three goals up, so Fati couldn’t really do much.

David Raya – 7/10

In the early stages, he gave the ball away cheaply to Brighton but produced an excellent save in the first half to stop Encino from levelling the game. He didn’t really get troubled in the second half, which saw him clinch another clean sheet.

William Saliba – 7/10

The Frenchman had another brilliant performance, controlled the Arsenal defence and helped the team get another clean sheet.

Ben White – 7/10

Continued his streak of good performances and helped Arsenal to another clean sheet.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 7/10

The Brazilian had a good game; however, he missed a big chance in the first half, which he should have scored; apart from that, he did his defensive duties very well.

Oleksandr Zinchenko – 6/10

Zinchenko was caught in possession a couple of times and struggled against Adingra. However, he played a good game in the second half.

Martin Odegaard – 7/10

The captain played well, creating chances and making key passes, but didn’t have any big chances in the game.

Jorginho – 7/10

Playing at the base of midfield, Jorginho made sure that Brighton couldn’t play in front of the Arsenal defence which helped limit the chances the Seagulls could have. He also got the assist for the second goal, setting up Havertz.

Declan Rice – 7/10

He played more advanced in the midfield again, which showed why he has been one of the best players in the Premier League this season.

Bukayo Saka – 8/10

Returning after not playing midweek, the English international stepped up when it counted and got a goal in the first half. He then continued to have a good game and got man of the match.

Gabriel Jesus – 6/10

He got the penalty in the first half and had a couple of chances to score but was unlucky. One of the best performances of the season for Jesus.

Kai Havertz – 8/10

Harvertz was Arsenal’s target man and did his job very well. He helped create many chances and got his goal in the second half to put the game to bed.

Gabriel Martinelli – 5/10

He helped Arsenal win by coming off the bench, but more minutes for the Brazilian is a big boost to Arsenal as they head into the final few games of the season.

Leandro Trossard – 7/10

Trossard got Arsenal’s third and final goal and made a big impact by coming off the bench and returning to the Amex, where he spent four years.

Takehiro Tomiyasu – 5/10

More minutes again for Tomiyasu is a big boost for Arsenal as he brings something different to the team and played well when he came on.

Eddie Nketiah – 5/10

He came off the bench again but had one or two chances to show his potential if Arsenal need him towards the end of the season.

Fabio Vieira – 5/10

It's the first game for Vieira since returning from injury, so it’s good for the midfielder to get minutes under his belt, which will be a big boost for Arsenal.