Tottenham Hotspur beat Bristol City 1-0 away to move three points behind Manchester United in fifth.

Bethany England secured victory for the visitors with her first goal in the Women's Super League this season. She latched onto a through-ball from Grace Clinton, before cutting in and firing a powerful shot into the bottom right corner.

Bristol City remain six points from safety with just five matches remaining. They had periods of the match where they appeared promising, but - as has so often been the case this season - they lacked the final product.

It's been a recurring story this campaign, but Tottenham's ability to control matches under manager Robert Vilahamn has seen them soar to the top half of the WSL this season. Against the Robins, it was the same story.

Clinton, who was on loan at Bristol City last season, was at the heart of everything positive for the visitors, with the only disappointment being they could have scored more. Celin Bizet and Jessica Naz both missed promising chances throughout. They remain firmly in the race to finish fourth.

Story of the Match

Bristol City made two changes to the starting lineup that lost 2-0 to Manchester United last weekend. Francesca Bentley and Abi Harrison replaced Shae Yanez and the suspended Jamie-Lee Napier.

Tottenham made one change to the team that beat Leicester City 1-0 last week. Club captain England replaced Matilda Vinberg in the attack.

The hosts have always put up a fight in the WSL this season, despite securing just one win. Yet against Spurs, they made their afternoon difficult from the beginning. Two minutes in, England the visitors the lead as she cut in and fired a powerful shot into the bottom right corner.

It came after, as is typically the case with Spurs, energetic midfielder Clinton pulled the strings. Her pinpoint through-ball set up the club captain to perfection from the middle of the park, epitomising the impact she has had whilst on loan in North London.

The opening minutes at Ashton Gate showcased Tottenham's potential under Vilahamn. They created countless chances against a Robins side struggling to get a grip hold on the match. In particular, Naz and Bizet both found freedom on the flanks.

Bizet came close to extending their lead in the 27th minute as she latched onto England's cross, yet she fired her shot narrowly wide of the left post. The Norwegian squandered another opportunity four minutes later as she ran in behind the defence before firing a shot from a tight angle over the bar.

However, Bristol City did eventually swing the pendulum in their favour in the first half. Harrison and Amalie Thestrup combined on the odd occasion in the final third, yet they lacked the clinical product against Becky Spencer in between the sticks.

But Spurs always possessed a threat. Clinton played another delicate through-ball in behind to England in the 38th minute. The captain played the selfless act and squared it to Naz, except the 23-year-old wasted the opportunity with an effort dragged wide of the near post.

The second half painted a similar image to the first half. Spurs dominated possession and created several chances. Early on, Drew Spence dragged a low shot wide on the far post before testing Bentley with a powerful effort from distance.

However, Bristol City did grow into the half once again — and there was always a feeling in the air that they could snatch a point. Harrison was at the heart of their work, including one powerful shot which was blocked by Spurs' defence.

The match eventually petered out to see Tottenham claim victory. Bristol City had several adventures into the final third whilst lacking the final product. Meanwhile, Shuang Wang came close to extending Spurs' lead as her flicked-on header skimmed off the woodwork.

Next week, both Bristol City and Tottenham have a week off due to their opponents, Arsenal and Chelsea respectively, competing in the Continental Cup final at Molineux.

Player of the Match - Bethany England

One of the few recurring stories at Tottenham this season has been about England's struggles. After hip surgery in pre-season, she has slowly worked her way back to the starting 11, yet she has struggled to find the back of the net.

Before today, the captain had failed to score in the WSL, but she then produced a performance worthy of the title 'player of the match'. Not only did she score the only goal of the match with a powerful strike into the bottom, right corner, but she could have had two assists to her name if her teammates finished off the chances.