Tottenham Hotspur will face Leicester City this weekend in the Women's Super League as the teams sit closely in the table.

Although players and managers will roll out the cliché line that the focus is on the league and the first game in front of them, surely both sides will be thinking about their historic FA Cup clash next month.

Tottenham Hotspur will host Leicester City in the FA Cup semi-final, a first for both teams. However, this weekend, the sides meet in the Women's Super League, somewhat of a preview for the battle to Wembley.

Finnish midfielder, Jutta Rantala, scored twice to see the Foxes beat Liverpool 2-0 in the quarter-final. The visitors will look to transfer their momentum in the cup to the league

Not alone in their success, Spurs also had a promising weekend, beating Manchester City on penalties. Amy James-Turner converted the winning penalty with Becky Spencer playing a starring role between the sticks.

Leicester, who sit eighth in the league on 16 points, have only won twice in the WSL since meeting Spurs back in November. Ahead of the fixture, Spurs sit three points ahead, having secured one more win.

The hosts will look to further solidify their place in the table while the Foxes will hope to find more points on the road amid disruption within their camp.

Team News

Leicester City manager, Willie Kirk, remains suspended and under investigation after allegations about his relationship with a player. Assistant manager, Jennifer Foster, continues to lead the side, addressing the media to provide injury updates and team news.

Foster confirmed that Canadian forward, Deanne Rose has returned from international duty where she featured in the CONCACAF W Gold Cup. Losing 3-1 on penalties, Canada were knocked out of the competition in the semi-final against the USA who went on to win the tournament.

The Foxes are further strengthened by the gradual return of Missy Goodwin and Lena Petermann are working back to fitness and will be in contention for selection. However, 22-year-old Shannon O'Brien remains out and will be sidelined for the game.

There is positive news from the Tottenham camp as experienced Jamaican midfielder, Drew Spence is available for selection following illness last week forcing her to miss the FA Cup quarterfinal.

Molly Bartrip remains a doubt as she is still recovering from illness but will be assessed on Sunday morning and could make an appearance.

Likely Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur: Rebecca Spencer, Ash Neville, Amy James-Turner, Luana Bühler, Amanda Nildén, Eveliina Summanen, Olga Ahtinen, Grace Clinton, Celin Bizet, Martha Thomas, Jess Naz

Leicester City: Lize Kop, CJ Bott, Josie Green, Julie Thibaud, Janice Cayman, Saori Takarada, Jutta Rantala, Sam Tierney, Yuka Momiki, Courtney Nevin, Aileen Whelan

Key Players

Tottenham - Charli Grant

Charli Grant joined Tottenham from Vittsjö GIK after playing in the Swedish league since 2021. It was a significant step for Grant to make the move to the Women's Super League but she has made her mark at Spurs quickly.

The Australian defender has been able to drastically improve her game, playing a more attacking style of footballer while retaining her qualities in defence.

Grant spoke to the media last week and discussed the rapid development of her technical ability and confidence in both training and matches.

Leicester City - Jutta Rantala

Finish international, Jutta Rantala, has been an efficient cog for Leicester this season. Despite being a midfielder, Rantala has been among the goals, scoring 5 goals with the addition of 4 assists in the league so far.

Scoring a brace against Liverpool in the FA Cup last weekend, Rantala has stepped up in the absence of Deanne Rose and has proved crucial for the Foxes.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Brisbane Road, London

What time is kick-off?

14:00 (GMT), Sunday 17th March

How can I watch?

The game will be live on the FA Player