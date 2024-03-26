Manchester City head on the road to Liverpool following a remarkable 3-1 victory at the Etihad Stadium in the Manchester Derby. As part of the two horse WSL title race, City require wins across the board and Liverpool will provide a challenge for those three points.

The Reds sit in fourth place in the WSL, somewhat unexpected wins over Arsenal and Manchester United boosting their position in the table.

The visitors are perhaps the most in-form side in the WSL and with fewer fixtures and steak holders than competitors Chelsea, favour is on their side.

Team News

Manchester City captain and former England skipper, Steph Houghton, announced her retirement at the end of this season. Earning 121 international caps and leading the Lionesses for seven years, Houghton has been a stalwart of the women's game.

Captaining City to a number of league titles, league cups and FA cups, Houghton's legacy will continue for both club and country.

For Liverpool, there are a number of absences expected with Niamh Fahey out for a few weeks with a calf injury and Jasmine Matthews unavailable with a tear in her hamstring. Yana Daniels is out with a concussion and Dutch forward, Shanice van de Sanden is absent due to an ankle injury setback.

However, Emma Koivisto has been declared fit and captain Taylor Hinds is back in squad but will be on the bench.

Likely Lineups

Liverpool: Rachael Laws, Grace Fisk, Emma Koivisto, Jenna Clark, Lucy Parry, Fuka Nagano, Ceri Holland, Marie Höbinger, Missy Bo Kearns, Leanne Kiernan, Sophie Román Haug.

Manchester City: Khiara Keating, Kerstin Casparij, Laia Aleixandri, Alex Greenwood, Leila Ouahabi, Yui Hasegawa, Mary Fowler, Jess Park, Laura Coombs, Lauren Hemp, Bunny Shaw.

Key Players

Liverpool - Leanne Kiernan

Setbacks have been the nemesis in Leanne Kiernan's Liverpool career so far. Signing in 2021, expectations were high for the young Irish forward but Kiernan has sent the past 18 months on the side lines.

Kieran scored her first goals since her return on St Patrick's Day against her former club, West Ham - something she describes as a dream. “I can’t complain at all," she said.

"I worked for the last five months to get back into the starting XI. It’s been amazing, I’ve really enjoyed it. My family is up in the crowd there, so it was really nice to celebrate with them. I dreamt of a start like this, so I’ll take it for sure. It’s nice playing my old club and getting the win.”

The 24-year-old has worked with manager, Matt Beard since the days with the Irons and has been re-embedding herself within Liverpool's attack.

Manchester City - Jess Park

In a 3-1 victory over Manchester United at the Etihad Stadium, 22-year-old Jess Park scored her first WSL goals in a City shirt. Scoring twice and assisting Bunny Shaw, Park proved her ability up front.

“Incredible, I don’t think there’s a feeling that compares to it,” Park said following the Manchester Derby.

“I’ve been working really hard and that was just the final bit that I wanted and today I managed to get that," she added.

“With the girls around me, we’ve just got so much confidence in each other as a group at the moment and that shows on the pitch. We work so hard together on and off the ball and that helps me play with confidence.”

Jess Park is having a breakthrough season with Manchester City, gaining more starts and minutes under her belt. Her performances have earned her international recognition, being a part of Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses squads.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Prenton Park, Liverpool.

What time is kick-off?

12:30 (GMT), Saturday 30th March.

How can I watch?

The game will be live on Sky Sports.