Roberto De Zerbi says Brighton players must accept they are experiencing a 'tough period'

Brighton and Hove Albion have picked up just five points in their last six games, having only managed to put the ball in the back of their opponent’s net on three occasions.

The Seagulls are known for their attack-minded and expansive style of football under Roberto De Zerbi, but with goals drying up in recent weeks, the Brighton boss says his team must 'accept' they are going through a 'tough period'.

While backing his footballing philosophy, De Zerbi confessed ahead of his side’s trip to Burnley this weekend that they could perhaps look at winning in a different way.

“I have my idea about football,” remarked De Zerbi.

“You saw four games in the Champions League, eighteen goals scored. In the Europa League, the same, but sometimes you can have tough moments in one part of the pitch.

“For sure, playing without Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, and Joao Pedro is not too easy for Brighton. Julio Enciso has also had a very tough season, and we are paying for this situation.

“I think with Roma away and at home, and the game against Brentford, we created a lot of chances. It’s a tough period; we have to accept that, but we can also win if we don’t score three, four, or five goals. We can win one nil and be focused on not conceding a goal.”

Team news

Brighton’s recent poor form can partly be attributed to their ever-increasing injury list, which De Zerbi offered an update on when he met with the media.

“The situation is tough as we have nine injured players,” answered De Zerbi when asked which players would be available for the game against Burnley.

This includes two fresh injury blows for the Brighton boss to contend with, as he confirmed that both Tariq Lamptey and Julio Enciso are unable to play any part in the game.

“Ferguson, Webster, Lamptey, Milner, Gilmour, March, Mitoma, and Hinshelwood” are all out injured, said De Zerbi.

“It’s more or less the same squad we played against Arsenal.

“Julio Enciso can’t play tomorrow. I don’t know if it’s a tough injury, but he’s not available.”

The Paraguayan forward has only played seven games in the Premier League this season after suffering a long-term knee injury that kept him out of action from late August until midway through February.

In better news for Brighton fans, De Zerbi said that: “Webster, Milner and Billy can be available in the next weeks.”

The Italian coach also confirmed that Bart Verbruggen would be between the sticks for a fifth consecutive league game.

“Bart plays tomorrow. I am happy and lucky to work with Bart, and Jason as well. They are different keepers, different players. Both are very good and very important for Brighton.”

Further up the field, De Zerbi told reporters that Joao Pedro and Danny Welbeck will start alongside each other for the first time since January.

“Maybe one of the two can play winger, and the other one plays as number nine because, okay, Joao Pedro is the top scorer, but Danny Welbeck is an important striker for us.”

Admiration for Burnley

It has been a tough season back in the Premier League for Burnley, with relegation looking increasingly likely, but De Zerbi was full of praise for how the Clarets have gone about things.

“They are fighting, and they are playing very well,” said De Zerbi about Burnley’s recent performances.

“I watched the game against Chelsea, and I think they could have won even with one player less. They played very well, and they conceded a bad goal against Everton.

“They have a clear style of play and play very well. The players know what they need to do on the pitch; they are aggressive with and without the ball.”

Regarding Vincent Kompany, De Zerbi remarked that he has “big respect” for what the Belgian has achieved thus far at Burnley, particularly the style of play he has developed.

“If you watch the game, you understand what a job Kompany is doing. I like their style a lot and the courage they have. They play against Sheffield or Liverpool and Arsenal in the same way. They are doing their maximum, their best.”

Remainder of the season

Following their trip to Turf Moor, Brighton face a tricky end to the season as they look to secure themselves a European spot for the second season in a row.

With five of their six games coming against teams in the top half of the table, including Manchester City and Aston Villa, three points is an absolute must against Burnley if the Seagulls are to enjoy another European adventure next season.

De Zerbi is wary of the challenge ahead and is adamant that his side must “think game-by-game, starting from tomorrow.”

“I think we have the chance to reach Europe, but it is tough because there are a lot of stronger teams," De Zerbi added.

“The schedule is not the best we can get, but we are going to face a lot of teams who still play in Europe. I think we have a chance, and we have to believe in that first of all, and we have to win for sure.”

While admitting they are 'paying a big price' for being involved in Europe this season, De Zerbi is determined to return next season.

“I would like to play next season again in Europe because I think this season, we are paying a big price as it is our first experience in the Europa League, but the second one can be easier.

“The quality of the players, the quality of the play, and the organization of the club are important, but the experience when you play in that competition is most important.”