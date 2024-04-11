Burnley vs Brighton & Hove Albion: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 33, 2024

Three points for either Burnley or Brighton will be crucial this weekend, with the hosts desperate to get back on track after a disappointing defeat at fellow strugglers Everton last Saturday put an end to their four-match unbeaten run.

As for the Seagulls - who have not lost at Turf Moor since 2018 - their European hopes were majorly damaged last time out, being thrashed 3-0 by Arsenal.

The last time these two met at Turf Moor was a special occasion for both sides, despite Burnley losing 2-1, as it was the opening game of the 2021/22 season when fans returned to grounds at full capacity for the first time after Covid-19.

Alexis Mac Allister scored the winner that day, with the Seagulls under the management of Graham Potter. A lot has changed since then for both sides.

Team News

Burnley

Not only will Burnley be without their manager Vincent Kompany, who is serving a touchline ban for improper language used in Burnley's visit to Stamford Bridge a fortnight ago, but they will also be without several players.

Vital centre-back Dara O'Shea is suspended for the Clarets after his loose touch led to a last-ditch sliding challenge on former Burnley winger Dwight McNeil last weekend.

Defence is a worry for Burnley, who also remain without centre-backs Jordan Beyer and Ameen Al Dakhil through injury. Loanee Maxime Esteve is expected to start, however, his partner in the heart of defence is up in the air, and Kompany may have to utilise the experience of full-back Charlie Taylor.

Nothing in the Burnley back-line is stable, not even in goal, where Arijanet Muric has impressed since replacing James Trafford in Burnley's last four outings. However, it was Muric's error that led to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's winner for Everton.

Meanwhile in attack, Nathan Redmond, Luca Koleosho and Aaron Ramsey all remain sidelined through injuries.

Roberto De Zerbi admitted last weekend that it was 'his fault' that top goalscorer Joao Pedro was unable to start in their defeat to Arsenal, however, the Brazilian is expected to lead the line in this match.

Evan Ferguson has been out of the last two matchday squads through fitness issues but could return to the bench this weekend, along with James Milner.

The long-term injuries to Kaoru Mitoma, Solly March, Jack Hinshelwood, Billy Gilmour and Adam Webster keep them out.

However, on a positive note for Seagulls supporters, there at least appears to be stability in-between the sticks with Bart Verburggen starting the last five matches in all competitions.

Likely Lineups

Burnley:

Muric; Vitinho, Esteve, Taylor, Assignon; Odobert, Berge, Cullen, Larsen; Fofana, Foster.

Brighton:

Verbruggen; Lamptey, Van Hecke, Dunk, Estupinan; Baleba, Gross; Buonanotte, Pedro, Adingra; Welbeck.

Key Players

Burnley - Arijanet Muric

It will be key for the Kosovan 'keeper to bounce back after his costly error last weekend.

In the three games prior where Burnley went unbeaten, he was crucial; performing at a rate similar to the outstanding heights he achieved when the Clarets cruised to promotion from the Championship.

Despite Muric's competitor for the number one shirt this season, James Trafford, receiving a number of critics across his 28 Premier League appearances, the Young Lion only made one error that led to a goal.

That number has already been matched by Muric in just four appearances.

Therefore, it will be important for both Burnley and Muric to put that mistake to one side and focus on the positive impact he had made on the side prior to last weekend, particularly with a makeshift defence ahead of him.

Brighton - Simon Adingra

The Ivorian winger has had a fantastic first season in the Premier League, racking up six goals and an assist, including a vital leveller for the Seagulls in the reverse fixture of this match-up back in early December.

Adingra's name rose to fame after his player of the match display helped the Ivory Coast to AFCON victory earlier this year, but since returning he has struggled for consistent form for Albion.

However, Brighton's number 24 will be confident that he can net against Burnley for the second time this season and add to his already impressive record against newly promoted sides.

He has twice scored against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and also netted a singular goal in all of the Seagulls' home fixtures against the newly promoted sides.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Turf Moor is the setting for this one; a ground where the visitors have only lost once in their last eight visits.

That defeat came back in 2018, when James Tarkowski scored the only goal of the game.

What time is kick-off?

The game gets underway at 15.00 BST, kicking off at the same time as games for all three of Burnley's main relegation rivals Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Sheffield United.

How can I watch?

The only way to watch this one live in the UK is at Turf Moor itself. Highlights will be shown on Match of the Day on BBC One at 22:30 BST.