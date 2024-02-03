Two first-half Fulham goals were not enough to sink an error-prone Burnley who scored a stoppage-time equaliser to steal a point.

Despite a positive start for the hosts, Joao Palhinha nodded home a powerful header to put Marco Silva's side ahead.

Just four minutes later, Rodrigo Muniz lobbed James Trafford after a poor defensive awareness saw the striker surge through on goal.

Fulham looked certain to add a third but a string of fantastic stops from the Burnley goalkeeper kept the hosts alive.

Vincent Kompany riled up his side and managed to pull a goal out of the blue with David Datro Fofana managing to header in his first Clarets goal.

He was able to make it a brace with a scrappy 91st-minute shot bundled in to earn a vital point in Burnley's bid for survival.

Story of the Match

Both teams were in urgent need of a Premier League win following runs of poor form respectively.

Burnley's last Premier League win came on Boxing Day against their visitors today at Craven Cottage.

Vincent Kompany's side are still searching to close the gap between themselves and the teams hovering around the relegation zone.

Marco Silva's Fulham will want to improve on the recent poor Premier League form. While results have not been great, the team is not majorly underperforming.

The game had an energetic start with both teams exchanging attacking spells and chances with Burnley appearing the more likely.

That soon altered and the mood around Turf Moor switched to frustration after a positive start to the game for the hosts was thrown away.

An unmarked Joao Palhinha scored at the near-post in the 17th minute with a powerful header past Trafford.

From that moment, the hosts continued to make error after error in the game and gave the visitors chance after chance.

Fulham were able to grab a hold of the game following the opener and punished the Clarets just four minutes later to double their lead.

Poor collective defending from the back line of Burnley saw a nonchalant Antonee Robinson kick upfield lead to a through-on goal to Rodrigo Muniz who caught James Trafford off his line and lobbed it over him to double the lead.

Burnley showed signs of coming back into the game at the end of the first half and a needless challenge from Harrison Reed and a booking for Andreas Pereira gave the home crowd optimism.

Burnley attempt a comeback

The Cottagers showed their Premier League quality and experience in the beginning of the second half by preventing the hosts an opportunity back into the game and creating chances to kill the game.

A host of strong chances from Willian, Tosin Adarabioyo and Muniz saw James Trafford keep Burnley single-handedly in the game.

The chance eventually came for Burnley as David Datro Fofana scored his first goal for the Clarets to reduce the arrears.

It was a relatively easy finish for the Chelsea loanee after a great Lorenz Assignon cross was unable to be claimed by Bernd Leno which was notched home with Fofana's head.

Suddenly, Turf Moor was alive and the hosts had the wind in their sails and began to push for what would be a crucial equaliser.

Fofana proved to be the crucial substitution as he scored a second after bundling home a messy goal in the 91st minute to steal a point.

Marco Silva will be furious but Burnley remain seven points from survival and need to start winning games.

Player of the Match: David Datro Fofana

An instant impact at Turf Moor for Datro Fofana who has not had much action this season, he stepped up and scored two crucial goals.

Although they were not glamorous goals the home side were desperate for a poacher to add to the squad to change their fortunes.

The 21-year-old will want to build on this and contribute more goals to assist in the survival of the Clarets.