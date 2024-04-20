Arsenal returned to winning ways as they beat Wolves 2-0 at Molineux to go top of the Premier League table.

Despite an end-to-end game, with chances for both sides, nobody capitalised to take an early lead, as the intensity slowed.

Arsenal survived Wolves hitting the post in the 30th minute, before scoring thanks to a Leandro Trossard strike on the stroke of halftime.

Wolves offered a fighting performance in the second half, but were unable to overturn the deficit, before Martin Ødegaard doubled the Gunners' lead in the 96th minute to put the game beyond doubt.

The result sees Arsenal, at least temporarily, go top, while Wolves continue to look comfortably mid-table despite the defeat.

Story of the game

Gary O'Neil made four changes to the Wolves side who drew 2-2 away to Nottingham Forest last weekend, which included the return of Hwang Hee-chan to the starting lineup.

But as an injury crisis grips the West Midlands outfit, their bench left a lot to be desired, with five teenagers, four of whom had never played a senior minute, named amongst the substitutes.

Mikel Arteta made three changes to the side who were narrowly beaten by Bayern Munich on Wednesday, with Jakub Kiwior replacing the injured Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The game got off to an end-to-end start, as both sides enjoyed chances and possession, though neither team were able to carve an early lead at Molineux.

The game settled, which saw the tempo drop slightly, though chances continued to arise later in the half.

Wolves' best chance of the half fell for Joao Gomes in the 30th minute as the Brazilian midfielder saw an effort tipped off of the post by David Raya, before eventually being cleared from the goal-mouth.

The half looked to be petering out to a goalless conclusion, until some great play from Gabriel Jesus in the penalty area enabled Trossard to fire an effort across goal, which nestled into the top right corner to give the Gunners a lead in the 45th minute.

What little time was left of the half concluded without further drama as Arsenal took a narrow lead into the halftime break.

Second half

The second half saw Arsenal generally assume control of proceedings, though Wolves looked a threat on the counter as they looked to get back into the contest.

As the half continued without further goals, Wolves' hope grew as a packed Molineux looked to carry their injury-depleted side to the final whistle.

There was not much action throughout the second half, as a resilient Wanderers side held their own against the Gunners.

The game opened up as the second half progressed, with the hosts becoming increasingly desperate as the minutes ticked by.

Much like their goal in the closing stages of the first half, Arsenal ended the second half with a goal, as captain Ødegaard got on the scoresheet with his eighth goal of the season.

The Norwegian saw an effort stopped by Jose Sá, but the ball rebounded to Ødegaard who made to mistake at the second time of asking, slotting the ball behind Sá in the 96th minute.

This proved to be one of the last actions of the game, as Arsenal ensured a 2-0 win, keeping their 15th clean sheet of the season in the process.

The result sees Arsenal go top of the Premier League table, though Man City now have a game in hand on them after their FA Cup semi-final, while Wolves remain 11th.

Player of the match - Declan Rice

Declan Rice put in a commanding performance in midfield, which was a hugely important battle in the game.

Despite being booked, the Englishman was at the top of his game, as he completed four tackles during the match, while also taking four shots during the game.