It might not be the one grabbing the headlines. However, the battle of the bottom two still promises to be intriguing, despite both teams’ nearly certain impending relegation.

Both sides require three points to pull off a miraculous great escape, being ten and six points from safety respectively.

It has been a difficult return to Bramall Lane for Chris Wilder; not able to recreate that buzz around the club during his last full season in charge, in which the club flirted with the European positions for much of the season. In spite of some visible improvement on the pitch, their league position has remained poor.

Vincent Kompany has yet to accept the shouts that his side have missed their opportunity to hold out in the Premier League, shutting down the labelling of potential safety being a 'miracle'.

The reverse fixture back in December was one of few performances this season Kincent Kompany’s side can look back on with pride; thumping the Yorkshire outfit: 5-0. Although this one could go either way, it may just be too late to do anything for them.

Team News

Sheffield United

There is not an end in sight for United’s injury issues, still missing a whopping nine senior players.

With Max Lowe and Rhys Norrington-Davies remaining out, we will likely see another rare run out for Blades' summer signing; Yasser Larouci as a left-sided wing-back.

Jayden Bogle was added to the long list of absentees, after falling victim to an ankle injury in preparation for Saturday’s game.

18-year-old Sam Curtis is the only naturally right-sided defender; although, he is still yet to play a Premier League minute since joining from League of Ireland side St Patricks Athletic in February.



Burnley

Dara O’Shea will be expected to return to the centre of the Clarets' defence, after serving his suspension for a straight red card against Everton.

However, all of Burnley’s long-term absentees remain out of action, with only Nathan Redmond and Luca Koleosho having any chance of returning before the season's conclusion.

Arijanet Muric will likely keep his spot between the sticks, despite two mistakes that led to goals in Burnley’s last two outings.

Likely line-ups

Sheffield United: Grbic; Holgate, Trusty, Ahmedhodzic; Osborn, Souza, Hamer, Arblaster, Larouci; McBurnie, Brereton Diaz



Burnley: Muric; Assignon, O'Shea, Estève, Taylor; Foster, Berge, Brownhill, Cullen, Odobert; Fofana



Key Players

Sheffield United - Ollie Arblaster

Since returning from a loan spell at Port Vale in February, Arblaster has been a shining light in a gruelling injury crisis, managing to provide something different in a United team that has seemed to have run out of ideas at points.

The 19-year-old penned a new four-year deal with the Blades after returning from loan, and has been churning out consistently positive showings from midfield, earning the praise of Chris Wilder on multiple occasions.



Burnley - Datro Fofana

Another player to join on during the winter, Datro Fofana has ultimately added goals to Burnley, helping them toward points they otherwise had given up; despite outplaying their opponents.

The striker is without a goal in his last three but Sheffield United presents a great opportunity to solidify himself as the club’s top scorer despite his short stay at the club.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

With Sheffield United as the hosts, the game will take place at Bramall Lane.

How can I watch?

Due to Saturday blackout regulations, the match is not available for streaming in the UK.

What time is Kick-Off?

The match is set to get underway from Sheffield at 3:00 pm (BST)