Brazil's coach Tite announced his squad on Friday last month, with not much of a change in the squad, many of the players retained their places while some unfamiliar faces emerged into the squad. However, some players have not been selected yet to make their way back to the squad. Brazil ranked first with four points ahead of Uruguay, while both Ecuador and Chile tied up with twenty points. Argentina is one point above Colombia who is sitting at the sixth spot.

Absentees

Among those who have not been selected is David Luiz, who has been outstanding in Conte Chelsea's squad. "I'm upset that I've not been selected, and no one explains to me the reason." Says Luiz. The likes of Napoli's Allan, Lucas Moura, Oscar, Hulk, Alex Sandro, and Monaco's Fabinho were also left out.

Returnees

Carlos Henrique Casemiro finds his way back to the squad after he had missed the last four of the Seleção's matches. "I am living my best moment in football, and I want to carry along my performance to the Seleção. I've always dreamed of playing for Brazil." Said the Real Madrid midfielder.

He added: "A draw away to Uruguay wouldn't be bad, but we want to win every game because we are Brazil, and every time I represent Seleção it feels like the first time for me."

New faces

Benfica's sensational shot-stopper, Ederson earned his first ever senior call-up after his notable displays with Aguias in both UEFA Champions league and domestic league this season. Although the 23-year-old goalkeeper was previously named in former Seleção coach Dunga's provisional squad for the Copa America Centenario but he, unfortunately, didn't make the final cut.



"I have gained Seleção recognition, eventually. I'm very proud of it, and now I want to replicate my Benfica's performance for my country." Said Ederson. His outstanding displayed against Borussia Dortmund in Champions league last month has attracted the Brazil's goalkeeping coach Tafferal and leveled him as one of the talented young keepers in the world at the moment.



Diego Souza is another surprising name in Tite's squad, the Sports Recipe player made his Seleção debut against Bolivia in October 2009.



However, the 31-year-old striker has previously had some stints with the likes of Benfica, Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, Flamengo, Palmeiras among others. And he was also among the top scorers in Brasileirao last season with 14 goals. He has been called to replace an injured Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus who is sidelined for about two and half month.



Dudu, the Captain of the 2016 Brasileirao winners, Palmeiras is another unfamiliar name in this Brazil squad. The midfielder Dudu returned home in 2014 to play for Gremio (on loan) after a spell with Ukrainian side Dynamo Kiev before he made a permanent move to Palmeiras a year later.



The 25-year-old midfielder is such a bold guy, his competence as a player makes him a quality footballer. He has the ability to read a game even being a little guy, that proves tallness isn't really important for football.



Dudu made two appearances for Brazil and scored only one goal. He was recently called to replace Bayern Munich Douglas Costa who sustained an injury over the weekend.



Last but not the least among the new faces in Tite's squad is Diego Ribas. The former Juventus, Atlético Madrid, Fernebahcé, Wolfsburg, Porto, Werder Bremen and Santos man was included in the squad to replace Santos', Lucas Lima.



The veteran midfielder has been in a very good shape with his current club Flamengo since joining the club over six months ago, he netted eleven times in his twenty-seven appearances for the O mais querido do Brasil. He made his international debut in a friendly match against Mexico in April 2003, having scored only four goals in his thirty-five appearances since after his debut. He impressed CBF in a friendly against Colombia earlier this year on an unofficial FIFA international date.

The squad

Here is the full list of the squad:

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Roma), Weverton (Atletico Paranaense), Ederson (Benfica)

Defenders: Gil (Shandong Luneng), Marquinhos (PSG), Miranda (Inter Milan), Thiago Silva (PSG), Dani Alves (Juventus), Fagner (Corinthians), Felipe Luis (Atletico Madrid), Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Midfielders: Casemiro (Real Madrid), Diego Ribas (Flamengo), Fernandinho (Manchester City), Giuliano (Zenit), Philippe Coutinho (Liverpool), Renato Augusto (Beijing Guoan), Willian (Chelsea)

Attackers: Diego Souza (Sports Recipe), Dudu (Palmeiras), Neymar (Barcelon), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool).

