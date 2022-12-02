Cameroon 1-0 Brazil: Indomitable Lions exit World Cup with memorable victory

Cameroon have picked up a famous win against tournament favorite Brazil at the 2022 World Cup as the Indomitable Lions were 1-0 winners at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Vincent Aboubakar headed home the winner in the 92nd minute, but was sent off a minute later for taking his shirt off after celebrating a goal that will go down in Cameroon soccer lore.

Rigobert Song's men had brought plenty to this entertaining encounter and Bryan Mbeumo forced a fine save out of Ederson, deputizing for Alisson.

Switzerland's victory over Serbia in the other Group G match ended the Indomitable Lions' chances of reaching the knockout phase for the first time since 1990, but they recorded their first World Cup win since 2002.

Despite the defeat, Brazil topped the group, the 11th straight World Cup they have entered the knockout stages as group winners and they will face South Korea on Monday.

Story of the match

Cameroon surely had to feel slightly more confident after seeing Brazil manager Tete make nine changes to his starting lineup with only Fred and Militao keeping their places.

Song brought in Christopher Wooh, Enzo Ebosse, Aboubakar and Nicolas Ngamaleu for Jean Castelletto, Nicolas N'Koulou, Martin Hongla and Karl Toko Ekambi.

Dani Alves made a bit of history as, at age 39, he became the oldest captain in the rich soccer history of Brazil.

Ederson, Fabinho, and Gabriel Martinelli still represented a wealth of skill and quality, and the Selecao dominated proceedings for much of the evening.

However, the five-time champions continued to struggle in goal, wasting a number of chances.

In the 14th minute, Martinelli saw Indomitable Lions goalkeeper Devis Epassy tip his header over the bar after being played in by Fred at the far post, and Militao, Bremer, and Bruno Guimaraes all had close-range shots blocked.

Collins Fai was booked for a foul on Rodrygo in the 32nd minute, but the ensuing free kick by Dani Alves was poor.

Fred then steered the ball to Antony, who cut in to shoot with his left foot from inside the Africans' box, but his shot lacked direction and Epassy easily gathered.

Brazil registered 21 shots but failed to break down a stubborn Cameroon defense and the Africans came close in stoppage time to taking a shock lead.

Ngamaleu chipped in from the left and Mbeumo's header first went into the turf then was clawed away by Ederson.

The Selecao almost found an opener on 56 minutes, Epassy palming away Martinelli's curling effort and a minute later, he fumbled Militao's effort, but eventually cleared the danger.

Epassy was being kept busy and he missed Guimaraes' corner that seem destined for the back of the net, but Collins Fai managed to clear the ball off the line with his head.

A minute from time, Pedro wasted a glorious chance to put Brazil in front, firing well over when being placed in a good position.

Cameroon then finally found a winner as Aboubakar, installed into the line-up after a goal and an assist against Serbia salvaged a point for the Indomitable Lions, nodding past Ederson.

Guimaraes had a couple of late chances at the end of stoppage time, but he was unable to convert as Brazil suffered its first group stage defeat since 1998 while Cameroon exited the tournament with their heads held high.

Player of the match: Vincent Aboubakar

While it was silly for him to take his shirt off knowing he was going to get sent off having already been on a yellow and with the Indomitable Lions still having a slim chance to reach the final 16, his unbridled joy epitomized how all of Cameroon felt when he scored.

He scored two of his side's four goals at the tournament and rounded off what was a fine World Cup for him.