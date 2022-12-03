Four things we learnt from South Korea's shock win over Portugal

South Korea celebrate making it through to the knockout stages - Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

South Korea secured their passage to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup with a surprise 2-1 victory over Portugal in the final Group H game.

On his World Cup debut, Ricardo Horta opened the scoring for a much-changed Seleção das Quinas side just five minutes into the game.

South Korea equalised 20 minutes later as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to clear the ball at a corner leaving Young-Gwon Kim to volley into the net.

Wolves forward Hee-Chan Hwang grabbed the winner in added time as Heung-Min Son ran the length of the pitch to assist him on the counter-attack.

Here are four things we learnt from the game.

South Korea progress in smash and grab style

As the amount of added time at the end of the second half flashed up on the fourth official's board, South Korea were on their way home.

With Uruguay leading Ghana in the other Group H game, the former were set to finish second after winning their first game of the tournament.

But Hwang's last-gasp strike meant Paulo Bento's men leapfrogged the Uruguayans and secured a place in the knockout stage.

However, despite this being their first win of the competition, the Korean's performances have warranted better results.

Their goalless draw with Uruguay in the opening match deserved plenty of credit for their showing.

They were just edged out by Ghana afterwards, but finally got their win at the third time of asking.

Ronaldo debate continues

The former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus forward has sparked debate amongst fans of his national team as to whether he should be starting.

With just one goal, which came from the penalty spot, during the group stages that conversation continues to linger as Fernando Santos' side march on to the knockout stages.

But his performance in this defeat will not help his cause for starting.

His mistake for Korea's first goal left Kim free to score the opener, whilst his showing as the lone striker was just as unimpressive.

The free agent failed to hit a shot on target throughout the 65 minutes he was on the pitch before he was taken off.

He also had the fewest touches out of the Portugal starting 11.

Whilst he still bears the captain's armband, Santos is likely to be considering other options as they move into the knockout rounds.

Could he opt for one of Andre Silva, Rafael Leao, Joao Felix or Goncalo Ramos when they face Switzerland?

Son shows his quality

It had been a quiet tournament for the captain up until his assist for Chan's winner.

The Tottenham Hotspur winger had not registered a goal contribution in the first two games but finally showed his quality in the final minutes of the win.

It was a lung-bursting run from the captain that saw him travel roughly 70 yards to break forwards on the counter-attack.

Bento will need his captain to put in a similar performance if they are to progress through their tricky last-16 tie against Brazil.

Despite rotation, Portugal have cause for concern

Their second defeat in as many games against South Korea will undoubtedly leave a sour taste in the mouths of the Portugal squad, just as it did when they last lost to them in 2002.

Although using a largely rotated side, Santos is likely to be concerned at his side's laboured style of play in possession.

They were too slow when trying to attack the opposition, allowing the 'Portuguese-style' low block of Korea to get back into shape.

Although their style is ideal heading into knockout football, their patient approach was not quite what this chaotic tie favoured.

Santos will need to iron out these issues and eliminate their weakness to the counter attack in order to make them serious contenders for the title.