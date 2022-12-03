Four things we learnt from Uruguay’s victory against Ghana

AL WAKRAH, QATAR - DECEMBER 02: Daniel Siebert, Referee and Mohammed Salisu of Ghana and Luis Suarez of Uruguay during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Ghana and Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium on December 02, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images)

The final round of the group-stages of this years FIFA World Cup, have concluded. On the final day, we saw Uruguay pick up a 2-0 victory against Ghana but it was not enough to keep them in the competition.

Ghana missed an early penalty through former Swansea City forward Andre Ayew and were punished when Uruguay scored twice in a six minute spell, to confirm the result.

Both goals came from Uruguay’s Giorgio de Arrascaeta, consisting of a header and a sublime volley just after the 30 minute mark.

Following the conclusion of the game, let’s take a look at the four things we’ve learnt…

A contender for the worst penalty so far

In the history of this fixture, Ghana have made a habit of missing penalties and this was further strengthened when their experienced forward Andre Ayew failed to convert from twelve yards.

At the time of the incident, Ghana were the better side and ultimately deserved to be leading the game. The penalty was awarded after Mohammed Kudus was brought down by goalkeeper Sergio Rochet.

Ayew stepped up, but with a slow and stuttered run up, he failed to generate enough power and it was comfortable for Rochet, who dived the right way to save, before Uruguay cleared the danger.

Given how crucial that goal could have been, it will continue to haunt Ghanaian fans for weeks to come that’s for sure.



Ghana head home manager-less

Defeat for the African nation, sealed their World Cup exit, after they finished bottom of the group, picking up three points in the three matches they played.

Following on from the previous point, Ayew’s penalty would have potentially changed the outcome of the game, and it could have been enough to take the nation to the knockout stages, where they would have faced the tournament favourites Brazil.

The nation have certainly done themselves proud, with some terrific individual performances, throughout the competition. In particular, Ajax midfielder Kudus, had a tournament to remember for his nation, and will almost certainly attract interest from scouts across Europe.

It is a disappointing way to crash out, made worse by the resignation of manager Otto Addo, who will now continue as assistant manager of German giants Borussia Dortmund.

De Arrascaeta at the double

Midfielder Georgian De Arrascaeta has certainly left a lasting impression on the tournament, after scoring a brace in Uruguay’s final match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



He plays his club football for Brazilian side Flamengo and he has almost certainly inspired scouts to make a move for him. The 28-year-old headed home from close-range to give the South American side the lead.



Within six minutes, he volleyed home a cross experienced striker Luis Suarez to double Uruguay’s advantage. His volley will be a contender for goal of the competition so far, and in-truth, it’s hard to find an argument against it.



The result may not have gone his nations way, but his brace will almost certainly be a major boost to his confidence moving forward, especially after it’s his sides only goals of the tournament.

Uruguay head home despite protests

Victory for Uruguay wasn’t enough to keep them in the World Cup, as they crash out by finishing third in their group. The South American nation missed out on the knockout stages on goals scored.



However, this wasn’t without late protests, after the officials failed to award Uruguay a late penalty, after Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez had a coming together with Ghana’s Alidu Seidu in the dying moments of the match.

An emotional Luis Suarez was full of anger at full-time, in what could be his final ever international match, let alone his final ever World Cup competition.

Coming away from the tournament, the nation will be left to ponder missed opportunities throughout all three games, which would have been enough to see them qualify for the next round of the competition.