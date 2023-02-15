Shakhtar Donetsk vs Rennes: UEFA Europa League Preview, Play-Off Round, 2023

Two weeks before Igor Jovicevic’s team can shift their focus back to the under-threat defence of their Ukrainian Premier League title, Shakhtar Donetsk welcome Rennes to their temporary European home in Warsaw for a UEFA Europa League play-off round encounter.

Kick-off tomorrow will see the hosts return to competitive action, following the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Ukrainian domestic football’s winter break.

Prior to then, the Miners finished in a very respectable third place in their UEFA Champions League group – ahead of Celtic and behind only Real Madrid and RB Leipzig. Given the mass exodus of Shakhtar’s impressive foreign player contingent, caused by Russia’s mass-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, it was a feat few would have expected.

Jovicevic’s side currently sit in second place in the Ukrainian Premier League, five points behind SC Dnipro-1, but with a game in hand. Even though retaining their status as domestic champions will be their main concern, Shakhtar will certainly hope to bring about some more positivity to football followers in their country, during what are truly awful times back at home.

For Bruno Genesio’s Rennes team, this will be their third encounter with Ukrainian opposition this season. The French side had faced Dynamo Kyiv in the group stage of this competition last autumn – their two meetings both yielded narrow wins for Rennes, helping them comfortably qualify for the knockout rounds.

However, their remarkable unbeaten run, stretching from the 31 August of last year all the way through to the World Cup break, was broken upon their first competitive match following the return of Ligue 1.

Including that loss at Reims, Rennes have suffered six defeats from their ten post-break fixtures and have lost serious ground in their hopes of Champions League qualification.

With both teams having ground to make up in their domestic leagues, it will be intriguing to find out how much focus they are prepared to commit towards any potential Europa League run.

Team News

Photo by Mateusz Slodkowski/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Mykhaylo Mudryk’s January move to Chelsea will do Shakhtar’s chances of progression no favours. They will have to continue to rely heavily on their wealth of his fellow Ukrainian youngsters. At least Mykola Matvienko and Artem Bondarenko, both linked with January moves away, remain a part of that group.

The hosts’ XI should, for the most part, be quite easily predictable. From their last mid-season friendly, a 4-0 win against Sarajevo in which most of Shakhtar’s first-choice XI started, little is expected to change.

January signings Yaroslav Rakitskyi, Giorgi Gocholeishvili and Kevin Kelsy are all unlikely to immediately break into the side’s starting line-up. Since the young Ukrainian international goalkeeper, Dmytro Riznyk, was signed after the Europa League squad registration deadline, he is entirely ruled out of contention.

Oleksandr Zubkov, who scored in both autumn fixtures against Real Madrid and was forced to miss the last few games of 2022 through injury, is now fit enough to return to action.

Viktor Korniienko remains unavailable, but the young left-back's return from his serious knee injury suffered at the start of the season is not far away.

Rennes

Photo by Pierre Costabadie/Icon Sport via Getty Images

Hamari Traore, Xeka, Lorenz Assingon and, most importantly, Martin Terrier will miss out on selection. The latter suffered a cruciate ligament rupture at the start of 2023 and will miss most of the year through the serious injury.

January signings Karl Toko Ekambi and Djed Spence should expect to start. The loan arrival of the Tottenham full-back doubles the amount of Tottenham-contracted players within the Rennes backline, with Joe Rodon already at the club.

Kamaldeen Sulemana’s departure to Southampton should not hurt the French club too much in the immediate future, with the 21-year-old only being a backup option during the first part of the 2022/23 season.

Predicted Lineups

(4-1-4-1) Trubin; Konoplya, Bondar, Matvienko, Mykhaylichenko; Stepanenko; Sudakov, Bondarenko, Zubkov, Kryskiv; Traore.

Rennes

(4-4-2) Mandanda; Spence, Rodon, Theate, Truffert; Doue, Santamaria, Bourigeaud, Doku; Toko Ekambi, Gouiri.

Key Players

Shakhtar Donetsk - Taras Stepanenko

Photo by Mateo Villalba/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder will captain Shakhtar tomorrow evening. Stepanenko has now spent well over a whole decade at the club, following his move to Shakhtar from Metalurg Zaporizhzhia in 2010.

His 73 national team caps represent the quality and, now, the experience that he has brought to his team over the years – a crucial, combative presence in midfield.

Rennes - Amine Gouiri

Photo by LOIC VENANCE/AFP via Getty Images

Following Gouiri's big-money move from Nice this summer, he has got off to a fairly steady start to his spell at Rennes.

The centre-forward had endured a quiet restart of competitive football this winter. However, three goals in his last three games suggest that the 22-year-old, celebrating his 23rd birthday tomorrow evening, may be in good shape to earn himself a goal to celebrate the occasion.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Stadion Wojska Polskiego (Polish Army Stadium), the usual home of Legia Warsaw, will be the host for another one of Shakhtar's European fixtures this season.

What time is kick-off?

With this game being one of tomorrow's early kick-offs, the match is scheduled for 17:45 BST.

How can I watch?

Live coverage is scheduled on BT Sport 5 for viewers within the U.K.