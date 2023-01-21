Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: Post-Match Player Ratings

Liverpool and Chelsea both failed to boost their top four chances with a stalemate at Anfield.

Mykhaylo Mudryk's debut was the only real bright spark in the contest, as the sides continued their equally underwhelming starts to the new year.

The result leaves both teams ten points behind Manchester United in the final Champions League qualification spot.

Here are the full player ratings from Saturday's early kick-off:

Alisson Becker - 7

The Reds goalkeeper had a solid performance. Saved efforts from Gallagher and Badiashile, but he did punch more than he caught, which is unusual for the Brazilian.

James Milner - 6

Covered a lot of ground in the first-half, struggled when the visitors introduced Mudryk and was booked after hauling the Ukrainian down. Substituted on 72 minutes.

Ibrahima Konate - 7

A typically solid performance from the Frenchman. He was composed under pressure, drove the hosts forward with runs into midfield and almost scored with a cheeky attempt from the halfway line as the second-half began.

Joe Gomez - 6

A good block to stop a Ziyech effort from troubling his goal, but suffered from lapses in concentration that could have caused his team issues.

Andrew Robertson - 7

Was the primary creator for the Reds, drove them forward in the second-half in search of a winner and was defensively solid, as fans have come to expect from the Scotsman. A great late tackle on Chukwuemeka was the highlight of his performance.

Stefan Bajcetic - 5

A tough baptism of fire for the young Spaniard. His first start in a big-six contest and he could not assert himself as he usually does. Showed composure, heart and bravery despite picking up a booking. Substituted after 82 minutes.

Naby Keita - 5

His passing and tackling was not at his usual level today, and the Guinean struggled to impose himself on the game. A sublime pass set up a glorious chance for Salah but he was substituted after 63 minutes.

Thiago Alcantara - 7

The Spaniard was a level above his teammates in this contest. He was constantly showing for the ball, trying to make an impact and looking to inject tempo to a flat performance.

Mohamed Salah - 6

Hit a curled effort over the crossbar with his only real chance, and set up an effort for Gakpo, but ultimately an underwhelming performance from Liverpool's star man.

Cody Gakpo - 5

Blazed two first-half efforts over the crossbar and very isolated. However, it must be said that he is operating in a makeshift team right now with injuries to some of the Reds star men. Substituted after 82 minutes.

Harvey Elliott - 6

Moved into midfield in the second-half after having limited success on the left-wing in the first, he failed to make the same impact as he did in midweek. Substituted on 82 minutes.

Substitutes:

Darwin Nunez (63') - 7

Was lively after his introduction and forced Liverpool forward. A bright cameo for the Uruguayan. His cross to Alexander-Arnold showed his desire, he managed to somehow keep the ball in and fired the ball to the right-back, who could only fire over.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (72') - 6

Did not have much time to make an impact, but his passing was not on his usual level. Fared better against Mudryk that Milner did, although that is not really a tough ask considering the age of the veteran. Could have won the match with an effort from a Nunez cross if he could have kept the ball down.

Fabinho (82') - 5

Did not have time to make an impact, provided defensively stability as the hosts looked to not concede whilst pushing for a winner.

Curtis Jones (82') - 5

Again, he did not have time to make an impact. Received a booking for a frustrated challenge on Gallagher after he was not given a foul himself.

Jordan Henderson (82') - 5

The captain did not have time to make much impact however he did cause Chelsea trouble with a cross as the game came to an end.

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 6

Solid performance when called upon, but did not have much to do in all honesty.

Marc Cucurella - 7

A composed performance against Salah, did not allow the Egyptian to lose him and only let him get one effort away, which sailed over the crossbar.

Benoit Badiashile - 7

Another composed performance, tested Alisson with a header, but maybe should have done better. Kalidou Koulibaly may be watching from the bench for a long time.

Thiago Silva - 8

Man of the match. A standard performance for the Brazilian. His age does not show, a calming presence for Badiashile.

Trevoh Chalobah - 7

Did not allow Elliott to have an impact on the contest, injured in the second-half and angered the Anfield crowd with some wonderful time-wasting when he left the field. Substituted after 81 minutes.

Jorginho - 5

A rather underwhelming performance from the usually reliable Italian. Failed to make an impact on the game and pull the strings as he normally does so well.

Conor Gallagher - 6

Looked better in an advanced role and drew some fouls from the hosts, but gave the ball away with some sloppy passes and decision-making needs improvement.

Lewis Hall - 4

The occassion may have gotten the better of the young Chelsea man. He lost the ball regularly and luckily did not pay for it. Completed just 55% of his attempted passes. The first to be substituted for the visitors on 55 minutes.

Mason Mount - 4

Mount struggled to make an impact on this clash. His presence was extremely limited, in fact, you could have not even realised he was on the pitch. Substituted after 82 minutes.

Hakim Ziyech - 7

Dangerous throughout the contest, pulled the strings from the right. Constant diagonal balls caused the hosts problems especially when Mudryk was introduced. He slalomed past a couple of Liverpool players before his shot went over the crossbar, it would have been a goal worthy of winning the match if he could have kept his shot down.

Kai Havertz - 6

Lead the line well in the first-half, constantly caused issues for Konate and Gomez when trying to get in behind. Nice link-up play, but was more isolated in the second-half. Substituted after 81 minutes.

Substitutes:

Mykhaylo Mudryk (55') - 8

Transformed the Blues when he came on. A few good chances on his debut, but could not find the finish. Ran Milner ragged and left the Liverpool man with a booking. Encouraging.

Cesar Azpilicueta (81') - 6

Late substitute so did not have much to do. His 500th game for Chelsea, a fine servant. Did block a late effort from Nunez, but it later transpired that the attacker was offside.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (81') - 5

Did not have time to make an impact, continues his underwhelming spell at Stamford Bridge.

Carney Chukwuemeka (82') - 5

A late sub, however, did look encouraging. Good link-up with Mudryk led him into the box, but he stumbled and could not get an effort off.