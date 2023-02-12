Leeds United 0-2 Manchester United: Post-Match Player Ratings

Late goals by Marcus Rashford and substitute Alejandro Garnacho gave Manchester United a 2-0 win over Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

The game lacked quality throughout but a nice passage of play from United allowed Luke Shaw to find Rashford who produced a cultured header into the far corner with ten minutes to go.

A rapid break just a five minutes later saw Garnacho race through on goal and provide an ice cool finish at the near post to send United momentarily into second place in the Premier League.

Here are the full player ratings from the Roses Derby.

Leeds United

Illan Meslier - 6

Made a couple of key saves to deny Bruno Fernandes that kept the score at 0-0.

Luke Ayling - 7

Provided a solid display at the right hand side of defence for Leeds United, and kept Rashford quiet before he opened the scoring.

Robin Koch - 6

Did his job well for the majority of the game, and made five clearances during the match.

Maximilian Wober - 6

Partnered Koch well at the heart of the Leeds defence.

Junior Firpo - 7

An energetic and aggressive performance by the Spaniard, who got forward well and kept Jadon Sancho at bay.

Tyler Adams - 6

Battled well against United's midfield, and kept the ball moving.

Weston McKennie - 6

In his second successive start, the American international provided a solid base for Leeds alongside Adams. Booked

Crysencio Summerville - 7

Came in to replace Luis Sinisterra, and did not disappoint. Provided a major threat to United throughout, testing De Gea on multiple occasions.

Jack Harrison - 5

Was quiet throughout and was replaced by Brenden Aaronson in the 73rd minute.

Wilfried Gnonto - 6

Didn't impact the game like he did at Old Trafford but was energetic and pressed well.

Patrick Bamford - 5

Was offered little service all game and was brought off for Georginio Rutter.

Substitutes:

Georginio Rutter (58') - 5

Failed to impact the game off the bench.

Brenden Aaronson (73') - 5

Struggled to get on the ball when he came on.

Sam Greenwood (86') - N/A

Weston McKennie looks dejected during Leeds United v Manchester United. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images)

Manchester United

David De Gea - 7

Made some big stops to keep United at level pegging on his 400th Premier League appearance for the club.

Diogo Dalot - 5

Still building match fitness since his return from injury, but hit the bar with a long range effort in the second half.

Harry Maguire - 6

Made six recoveries and played nine passes into the final third as he helped United keep a clean sheet.

Luke Shaw - 6

Looked more comfortable in his more natural position at left back in the second half, and produced a quality delivery for Rashford's opener.

Tyrell Malacia - 6

Was put under pressure by Summerville in the game but battled well throughout.

Fred - 7

Provided a much better display than he did in midweek. Broke play up well, making ten recoveries.

Marcel Sabitzer - 7

Produced an assured performance in central midfield, was tidy in possession and played an excellent ball out to Shaw for the first goal.

Bruno Fernandes - 6

Missed a few good chances in the game and drifted in and out of spells throughout.

Jadon Sancho - 6

His first start since his return to the squad, had a few tidy moments in the first half but United struggled to get him the ball.

Marcus Rashford - 7

Had a tough time against Ayling in the game, and was quiet for the majority of the match but scored a brilliant header to open the scoring for United.

Wout Weghorst - 6

Kept the ball well for United during tough periods in the game and provided an outlet for his teammates to play off.

Alejandro Garnacho celebrating United's second against Leeds. (Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Substitutes:

Lisandro Martinez (61') - 6

Provided much needed composure on the ball when he came on.

Alejandro Garnacho (61') - 7

Silenced his critics producing a cool finish to seal the three points for the Red Devils.

Anthony Elanga (91') - N/A