Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Post-Match Player Ratings

A sublime free-kick by Michael Olise salvaged a point for Crystal Palace in injury time after Bruno Fernandes had given the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time.
Some wonderful link-up play between Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen allowed the Dane to find Fernandes arriving into the box, who produced a superb finish into the top corner.
The Eagles' most lively player throughout provided a superb equaliser a few minutes into injury time, striking a wonderful effort that crashed in off the underside of the bar to pierce United hearts.
Here are the full player ratings from this Monday night clash.
Crystal Palace
Vicente Guaita - 6
The man between the sticks for Palace had very little to do throughout and was rarely threatened by United's frontline.
Marc Guehi - 6
A solid display by Guehi, helping contain the threat of Wout Weghorst for the duration of the 90.
Chris Richards - 7
An encouraging performance by the American on his debut, showing composure and snuffed out any danger.
Nathaniel Clyne - 6
Offered very little going forward but kept an in form Rashford quiet for the majority of the game.
Tyrick Mitchell - 6
Was defensively solid, pushing Antony back at any chance he could. Made an impressive 12 recoveries, bettered only by Casemiro.
Will Hughes - 6
Energetic and lively in the first half helped keep Eriksen and Fernandes at bay until the goal. Replaced by Luka Milivojevic in the 84th minute.
Cheick Oumar Doucoure - 6
Partnered Hughes well in the middle of the park for Palace, providing solidarity in central midfield.
Michael Olise - 8
Produced a wonderful free-kick to earn a point for Palace and was the home sides' major threat throughout.
Jean-Phillippe Mateta - 5
Struggled to get involved in attacking play for Palace and failed to have an impact on the game.
Wilfried Zaha - 6
Extended his goal drought to six in a poor display. Struggled to impact the game against Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the first half and Luke Shaw in the second.
Odsonne Edouard - 6
Was provided little service throughout the game and was denied a goal by a wonderful David De Gea save in the 40th minute.
Substitutes:
Eberechi Eze (56') - 5
Offered little off the bench failing to provide a spark for Palace.
Jeffrey Schlupp (71') - 5
Failed to get into the game when he came on.
Jordan Ayew (71') - 5
Replaced Edouard with just under 20 minutes left but provided little going forward.
Luka Milivojevic (84') - N/A
Manchester United
David De Gea - 8
Provided a trademark save to deny Edouard before United's opener and a good stop to keep out a headed effort from Guehi. Distribution was good.
Raphael Varane - 7
Produced an assured display, offering very little opportunities to Palace throughout.
In in first start since his World Cup triumph with Argentina, Martinez showed his class on and off the ball alongside Varane.
Continued his run of good form in the absence of Diogo Dalot at right-back. Confidence on the ball looks improved whilst being superb defensively.
Luke Shaw - 6
On his return to the left-back position Shaw failed to make his usual impact going forward but kept Zaha quiet in the second half.
Casemiro - 8
Produced another brilliant display in the middle of the park for the Red Devils. Winning the most duels (12) and most recoveries (14) on the pitch. Awarded a silly yellow card that suspends him for the trip to Arsenal.
Good performance by the Dane for the majority of the match. Provided a composed assist for the opener and was defensively solid for his side.
Bruno Fernandes - 8
Continuing to show his improvements as a midfielder under Erik Ten Hag. Controlled the game in the first half for United and took his goal superbly.
Antony - 6
Decent display by the Brazilian, provided an outlet for United on the break but lacked end product in the final third.
Marcus Rashford - 5
A quiet day at the office for Rashford who had no sights at goal and looked leggy.
Wout Weghorst - 6
Produced some nice touches and linked up well at times but relatively quiet on his United debut.
Substitutes:
Scott McTominay (69') - 5
Offered little on the ball but broke into the box on a few occasions.
Alejandro Garnacho (70') - 6
Provided an outlet for his teammates out on the left but failed to have an impact like he did in the Derby.
Fred (83') - 5
Replaced Eriksen in the middle but was sloppy in possession giving the ball away a few times.