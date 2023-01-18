Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: Post-Match Player Ratings

A sublime free-kick by Michael Olise salvaged a point for Crystal Palace in injury time after Bruno Fernandes had given the visitors the lead on the stroke of half-time.

Some wonderful link-up play between Marcus Rashford and Christian Eriksen allowed the Dane to find Fernandes arriving into the box, who produced a superb finish into the top corner.

The Eagles' most lively player throughout provided a superb equaliser a few minutes into injury time, striking a wonderful effort that crashed in off the underside of the bar to pierce United hearts.

Here are the full player ratings from this Monday night clash.

Crystal Palace

Vicente Guaita - 6

The man between the sticks for Palace had very little to do throughout and was rarely threatened by United's frontline.

Marc Guehi - 6

A solid display by Guehi, helping contain the threat of Wout Weghorst for the duration of the 90.

Chris Richards - 7

An encouraging performance by the American on his debut, showing composure and snuffed out any danger.

Nathaniel Clyne - 6

Offered very little going forward but kept an in form Rashford quiet for the majority of the game.

Tyrick Mitchell - 6

Was defensively solid, pushing Antony back at any chance he could. Made an impressive 12 recoveries, bettered only by Casemiro.

Will Hughes - 6

Energetic and lively in the first half helped keep Eriksen and Fernandes at bay until the goal. Replaced by Luka Milivojevic in the 84th minute.

Cheick Oumar Doucoure - 6

Partnered Hughes well in the middle of the park for Palace, providing solidarity in central midfield.

Michael Olise - 8

Produced a wonderful free-kick to earn a point for Palace and was the home sides' major threat throughout.

Jean-Phillippe Mateta - 5

Struggled to get involved in attacking play for Palace and failed to have an impact on the game.

Wilfried Zaha - 6

Extended his goal drought to six in a poor display. Struggled to impact the game against Aaron Wan-Bissaka in the first half and Luke Shaw in the second.

Odsonne Edouard - 6

Was provided little service throughout the game and was denied a goal by a wonderful David De Gea save in the 40th minute.

Substitutes:

Eberechi Eze (56') - 5

Offered little off the bench failing to provide a spark for Palace.

Jeffrey Schlupp (71') - 5

Failed to get into the game when he came on.

Jordan Ayew (71') - 5

Replaced Edouard with just under 20 minutes left but provided little going forward.

Luka Milivojevic (84') - N/A

Palace celebrating their late equaliser. (Photo by Sebastian Frej - MB Media/Getty Images.)

David De Gea - 8

Provided a trademark save to deny Edouard before United's opener and a good stop to keep out a headed effort from Guehi. Distribution was good.

Raphael Varane - 7

Produced an assured display, offering very little opportunities to Palace throughout.

Lisandro Martinez - 7

In in first start since his World Cup triumph with Argentina, Martinez showed his class on and off the ball alongside Varane.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka - 7

Continued his run of good form in the absence of Diogo Dalot at right-back. Confidence on the ball looks improved whilst being superb defensively.

Luke Shaw - 6

On his return to the left-back position Shaw failed to make his usual impact going forward but kept Zaha quiet in the second half.

Casemiro - 8

Produced another brilliant display in the middle of the park for the Red Devils. Winning the most duels (12) and most recoveries (14) on the pitch. Awarded a silly yellow card that suspends him for the trip to Arsenal.

Christian Eriksen - 7

Good performance by the Dane for the majority of the match. Provided a composed assist for the opener and was defensively solid for his side.

Bruno Fernandes - 8

Continuing to show his improvements as a midfielder under Erik Ten Hag. Controlled the game in the first half for United and took his goal superbly.

Antony - 6

Decent display by the Brazilian, provided an outlet for United on the break but lacked end product in the final third.

Marcus Rashford - 5

A quiet day at the office for Rashford who had no sights at goal and looked leggy.

Wout Weghorst - 6

Produced some nice touches and linked up well at times but relatively quiet on his United debut.

Substitutes:

Scott McTominay (69') - 5

Offered little on the ball but broke into the box on a few occasions.

Alejandro Garnacho (70') - 6

Provided an outlet for his teammates out on the left but failed to have an impact like he did in the Derby.

Fred (83') - 5

Replaced Eriksen in the middle but was sloppy in possession giving the ball away a few times.