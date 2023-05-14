Four things we learnt from Everton vs Manchester City

Manchester City dismantled Everton 3-0 today at Goodison Park and came away with the three crucial points.

The opening ten minutes saw Pep Guardiola's side dominate the majority of the possession, but the Blues showed some sparks.

Ederson attempted to clear the ball away which ultimately found Alex Iwobi instead, but the Blues attacker could not get a shot off in time.

Just a minute later, Iwobi played a fine ball to Abdoulaye Doucoure who was almost through on goal if not for the heroics of Kyle Walker.

Mason Holgate had a decent chance at giving the home side the lead after the ball was headed down to him by James Tarkowski, but the defender failed to control the shot which went well wide.

Everton did well to keep the visitors at bay for the first half-hour, but City finally got their breakthrough goal in the 37th minute.

Riyad Mahrez's played a brilliant cross which was met by Ilkay Gundogan who showed world-class quality to control the ball and fire home with the same foot.

It seems the opener only invigorated the away side who looked hungry for more as it only took the Cityzens a minute to extend their lead.

Gundogan sent a pinpoint ball to Erling Haaland's head who coolly beat Jordan Pickford.

It seemed as though the floodlights were open at Goodison Park as Guardiola's men were now on the front foot.

The Champions came close to securing a third before the break as Kyle Walker sent a dangerous ball into the box which was ultimately dealt with.

Just five minutes into the second-half, as Gundogan secured his brace with the German placing a pinpoint free-kick into the top-left corner.

The Blues still showed some fight with an abundance of chances as Yerry Mina failed to control his header and saw the ball fly over the bar.

James Tarkowski then came close to pulling one back for the Toffees, striking the crossbar after meeting the ball from the corner with his head.

Even though the hosts' came close to pulling one back, City had looked laid-back ever since the third goal went in.

There were shouts for a penalty as Pickford clashed with Haaland who went down in the box as the English keeper was bracing himself to catch the ball, but the penalty was waved off.

Manchester City's win at Goodison means they move back five points clear of Arsenal at the summit of the table.

Here are four things we learnt from today's clash.

The Toffees started well, but it all came crashing down

For the opening thirty-minutes of the game, Everton looked to be in control.

Although not showcasing any serious threat to City's backline, the Toffees looked solid as they did not allow the visitors a chance themselves.

Important clearances from James Tarkowski, eliminated any danger, and with Goodison Park bouncing, one would think that the Blues looked up for this and could snatch a result.

Unfortunately for Sean Dyche's side, the game took a negative turn in the 36th minute as Ilkay Gundogan fired the Citizens ahead.

Everton players after conceding to Manchester City (Image by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland extended the Champions' lead just a minute later and turned the game on its' head.

After City's third goal was scored, they looked well more relaxed and any hope of an Everton result was disregarded.

Everton can move back into the relegation zone on Monday

Today's loss now means that The Toffees are in danger of slipping back into the relegation zone on Monday night.

This is on the basis that fellow relegation battlers, Leicester City, get a result over Merseyside rivals, Liverpool.

Sean Dyche shouting instructions to his team during the clash vs Manchester City (Image by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Everton remain on 32 points meanwhile Leicester City have 30 points with a game in hand which could prove to be crucial.

Monday's clash may be one of the rare occasions the Blues will be rooting for their neighbours who are fighting for a place in the top four, but could also have a hand in solidifying the Toffees' Premier League status.

Ilkay Gundogan loves a title race

Ilkay Gundogan was the star of the show for title-chasing Manchester City today, scoring a brace and grabbing an assist in the process.

He is proving to be a key player in the title run-in this year as he also managed to bag himself two goals against Leeds last weekend.

The German's first goal today was a world-class showcase of his technical ability.

The midfielder controlled the ball with his right foot before adjusting his body and unleashing a brilliant finish with the same foot.

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates his first goal of the afternoon (Image by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The assist to Erling Haaland was as inch-perfect as could be finding the head of the Norwegian striker who tapped home with ease.

The free-kick was also a demonstration of the ability of the German who placed the ball flawlessly into the back of the net.

Aside from the goal contributions, the midfielder produced 27 accurate passes with 87.1 percent passing accuracy.

The German is in fine form with four goals and two assists in his last three outings and could prove to be one of the catalysts in City's title charge just as he was last year.

The former Borussia Dortmund midfielder famously scored two goals on the final day against Aston Villa to snatch the title away from former boss Jurgen Klopp and his Liverpool side in one of the most remarkable comebacks in the league's history.

City move one step closer to glory

With the three points secured on Merseyside this afternoon, Pep Guardiola's men now move five points clear at the top of the Premier League table.

With only three games left to play, the champions are very close to ensuring they will retain the title.

The Cityzens' remaining fixtures include Chelsea and two tough away fixtures to Brighton and Brentford.

Gundogan scores his sides' opening goal (Image by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

It will be a engrossing end to the season with all still to play for and nothing decided, although the City are now certainly in the driving seat for this run-in.