Milan prepares to stop for a week like few others

The city of Milan does not normally reverberate to quite this extent when an AC Milan side fifth in Serie A meet a fourth-placed Inter Milan in May, but this is no ordinary week. Rather, this is the week.

Both Milan clubs have experienced underwhelming domestic campaigns. The two most recent league champions (Inter in 2021 and Milan in 2022) were left in Napoli’s wake early on as Luciano Spalletti’s team cruised to this season’s title, officially being crowned champions last week.

Inter and Milan are also in danger of missing out on qualifying for next season’s Champions League. With four league games remaining they are in a scrap with Juventus, Lazio, Atalanta and Roma for the three remaining spots in the top four.

And yet, a stroll around the Piazza del Duomo during the upcoming week will reveal a frenzied atmosphere, a city fully absorbed in the high-stakes duel to come. Not since 2003 have Milan’s two clubs met in a Champions League semi-final and the entire city is subsumed in red-on-blue psychodrama ahead of the two legs over six days.

Put simply, this is the biggest Milan derby in two decades, with neither team sure of their participation at this level next year only adding to the jeopardy. Losing would be unthinkable; seeing a rival advance to the final at their expense possibly difficult to fully contemplate.

Getty: Mattia Ozbot

Neither team is in the best shape although both arrive with comfortable 2-0 victories in hand. Milan, however, look set to be without Rafael Leao for this week’s first leg at least. The Portuguese winger exited Sunday’s win over Lazio after just 10 minutes with a thigh injury, and the absence of the team’s star performer represents a sizeable loss in Milan’s ‘home’ leg.

Manager Stefano Pioli will have to scramble for options but they are there. Olivier Giroud is playing with characteristic cool, and Ismael Bennacer and Theo Hernandez are both in good form.

However, Milan do still have a soft underbelly. A very difficult January gave way to marginal improvement but still a miserable run of just four wins in 13 games since the start of March. That did include them advancing past a limp Tottenham Hotspur and then narrowly getting the better of Napoli to arrive here.

And so in a season of strife, the Champions League has thrown the Rossoneri a life raft: a chance to reclaim not only some pride and silverware, but something of their former selves. “We must now enjoy every moment of the build-up,” Pioli said, “because we earned this wonderful moment in the spotlight and should relish it.”

Neither team are firing but this signals a return of sorts

They face an experienced Inter team. For a group of players that has won everything domestically — and may yet retain the Coppa Italia — breaking new ground in the Champions League has attained greater and greater significance.

Inter lost a Europa League final in 2020, pushed the eventual Champions League runners-up, Liverpool, to the limit in 2022 and came through a group of death with Bayern Munich and Barcelona this season. They also eliminated one of this year’s revelations (Benfica) in the last-eight.

Simone Inzaghi has made changes with some of the old-guard seeing reduced game-time. Goalkeeper and captain Samir Handanovic has lost his place to Andre Onana. Stefan de Vrij, the cornerstone of the title-winning defence, is now warming the bench. Milan Skriniar,, another lynchpin at the back, has barely played since agreeing to join Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

Getty: Anadolu Agency

With eight contracts elapsing in the summer, further changes are coming but there are signs that Inter are rounding into form at the right time this term. The Nerrazurri have won their last five games, reached the Coppa Italia final and made light work of Roma on Sunday. In Lautaro Martinez, they also possess a forward who has scored four goals and provided two assists in his last three outings.

As a consequence, Romelu Lukaku, due back at Chelsea in the summer, has been absent but not largely missed. Inzaghi faces a dilemma between whether to pick the Belgian striker or Edin Dzeko, who started both legs of the quarter-final win over Benfica. He will be doing so, however, from a position of strength.

The achievement of two Italian clubs making the latter stages of Europe’s premier competition also bodes well on Serie A, a league that has received a fair share of criticism during the past decade as Juventus ran riot with little challenge. Three further Italian clubs reaching the last-four in the Europa League and Europa Conference League is also testament to the improvement.

But there is no doubt the focus will be on the city of Milan. It has not been in the spotlight quite like this for some time. This is a city of 10 Champions League titles, a city that has arguably done more for this competition than any other in Europe, even Madrid. And the competition is all the better for some regal names reappearing.

Getty: Anadolu Agency

A revolving door of owners put Milan on the brink of bankruptcy. Inter struggled and stagnated under the new ownership of the Suning Group. Managers and mediocre players came and went. Inter went six years without Champions League football, Milan seven. The appetite is there on both sides.

“It will be a very delicate game for both teams,” Inzaghi said. “We arrive there after a long journey, for both of us it is a semi-final that we wanted and got. Now we will play it each with our own weapons.”

The weathered, decrepit but still very much majestic Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, perhaps throwing open its doors for the biggest of occasions one last time, will play host to a week neither Milan club will be allowed to forget.