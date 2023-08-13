Brentford 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Post-Match Player Ratings

Tottenham Hotspur started life under Ange Postecoglou with a draw away to Brentford, which saw four first-half goals at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Spurs took the lead early on through a Cristian Romero header before Brentford responded with two quick goals. Bryan Mbeumo equalised for the Bees from the spot after 26 minutes, then Yoane Wissa put the hosts ahead ten minutes later as he strike deflected off Mickey van der Ven into the net.

Emerson levelled the score in first-half stoppage-time with an excellent strike from the edge of the area. However, the second-half didn't live up to the first as Brentford held on for a draw.

Here are the post-match player ratings as Brentford and Tottenham produced an entertaining opening weekend spectacle.

Mark Flekken - 7

Made a few good saves, including a brilliant save from Richarlison from close range. The debutant could not do anything about either goal. He replaced David Raya this summer and this performance showed that he will be able to fill that role.

Aaron Hickey - 6

Had little impact on the game going forward but stuck to his task well defending against Son Heung-Min, giving him nothing. Hickey kept very tight to the South Korean throughout.

Nathan Collins - 7

The former Wolves defender was brilliant and ensured Richarlison did not get any space at any point. Collins made sure that Spurs did not create too many chances, particularly in the second half.

Ethan Pinnock - 6

Pinnock did not look as solid as his fellow defenders but still played well and ensured Spurs did create a huge amount of chances. The defender's height and physicality was too much for Richarlison and he seemed to be first to every single cross.

Kristoffer Ajer - 5

Looked a bit unsure at times on the ball but was very aggressive towards the Spurs forwards. He did not have too much to do though as most of Tottenham’s possession was in the middle of the pitch.

Rico Henry - 8

Was up and down the pitch non-stop throughout the game and was just as good at both ends. Henry kept Dejan Kulusevski extremely quiet and troubled Emerson at the other end, continuing his fine form from last season.

Mathias Jensen - 6

Won the penalty in the first half to help Brentford get their first goal. The midfielder made some excellent late runs into the box but struggled to create many chances after that.

Christian Norgaard - 6

Did the dirty work in the Brentford midfield, breaking up play and feeding the ball into the forward players. Without Norgaard in the midfield, Maddison and Bissouma would have had even more joy than they were having.

Vitaly Janelt - 6

Did not offer enough going forward to trouble Spurs and was sloppy in possession at times. Janelt’s usual standard is a lot higher and he will be hoping for a better performance next time out.

Bryan Mbeumo - 7

Took his penalty really well in the first half and was a constant threat to Spurs’ back line throughout. He should have scored more than one goal.

Mbeumo scored two goals against Spurs at the end of last season and continued his fine form against them on the first weekend of this campaign.

Yoane Wissa - 8

The scorer of Brentford's second goal and provided great pace in behind Spurs' defence, but looked a lot more threatening in the first half. He is forming a great partnership with Mbeumo in Ivan Toney's absence.

Mikkel Damsgaard (49’ for Jensen) - 6

The midfielder failed to provide Brentford a spark off the bench. The Danish international has struggled since joining from Sampdoria and found it difficult to find space against Spurs.

Mads Roerslev (72’ for Hickey) - 5

Helped to ensure that Brentford kept Spurs out at the end of the game and pick up a valuable point.

Kevin Schade (72’ for Wissa) - 5

Provided electric pace up top for the last 20 minutes and gave Spurs’ defence a different challenge to deal with as the game came to a close.

Tottenham Hotspur

Guglielmo Vicario - 5/10

Spurs’ new goalkeeper looked shaky at times and could have done better for Brentford’s second goal. Vicario could not have done anything about Bryan Mbuemo’s excellent penalty.

Emerson - 8

Scored an excellent goal to get Spurs back in the game, firing the ball into the Brentford net from just outside the box before half time. The Brazilian looked very assured on the ball and helped out Davinson Sanchez a lot at the back.



Cristian Romero - N/A

The Argentine put Spurs ahead in the first half, heading home from an excellent James Maddison cross. However, the defender was substituted minutes later for a head injury despite his best efforts to stay on the pitch.

Mickey van der Ven - 6

The debutant looked promising as he made some excellent interceptions and tackles, while using his electric pace to get himself out of trouble a lot of the time. However, the defender was arguably responsible for Brentford's second goal as he deflected the ball into his own net.

Destiny Udogie - 7

Looked very solid down the left hand side in his first Premier League game, defending well and offering a threat in attack. Spurs had to wait a season to bring him into the side following a loan at Udinese, but it seems like he will suit the league very well.

Yves Bissouma - 9

Following a poor season under Antonio Conte, Bissouma showed Spurs fans why the club signed him last summer. The Mali international was excellent and controlled the game from the middle of the pitch. It was impossible for any of the Brentford players to get the ball off him.

Oliver Skipp - 5

Skipp was not influential on the game and struggled to match the brilliance of Bissouma and James Maddison in midfield. The Englishman was substituted for Pape Sarr in the second half.

James Maddison - 9

What a performance this was for Maddison on his Spurs competitive debut. The former Leicester man created both goals, with an excellent cross for Romero for the first and a short pass into Emerson for the second. Tottenham have been crying out for a creative player for years and it looks like they have found the perfect match.

Son Heung-min - 5

The new Tottenham captain did not have much influence on the game and will have been disappointed that he was unable to get in behind the Brentford defence. Spurs will need Son to step up in the absence of Kane.

Dejan Kulusevski - 5

Just like Son, Kulusevski struggled to have any impact on the game from the wing. The Swedish winger looked off the pace throughout. The former Juventus player looked a bit too one dimensional, cutting in on his left foot every single time he got the ball.

Richarlison - 5

Just like the other forward players, Richarlison did not massively threaten the Brentford back line. The Brazilian has a tough job filling the boots of Harry Kane and he struggled with the task on this occasion.

Davison Sanchez (14’ for Romero) - 7

Replaced Romero early on after he suffered a head injury. The Colombian defender looked very assured at the back and played well.

Ivan Perisic (74’ for Son) - 5

Perisic struggled to get into the game when he replaced Son. The winger got into good positions at times, but failed to provide a good cross into the box.

Pape Matar Sarr (74’ for Skipp) - 5

Sarr was solid enough when he replaced Oliver Skipp but was conservative on his approach, playing the ball sideways too often, which did not help Spurs to push forward as they chased a winner.