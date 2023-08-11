Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou: I'd been expecting to lose Harry Kane since taking Spurs job

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that he had been aware that Harry Kane would leave the club for weeks.

Ahead of Spurs' first game of the new Premier League season against Brentford, Postecoglou said he had been in touch with Kane since the bid from Bayern Munich was accepted.

Ahead of his first ever Premier League match, Postecoglou also discussed the players who could step up in Kane's absence in the dressing room, who could play up front and his journey to managing in the top flight.

On Harry Kane

When asked about whether Spurs had been overly reliant on Kane in the past, Postecoglou was keen to defend the striker, saying that he was not the reason that Tottenham failed to win silverware during his time at the club.

He also made it clear that he had been preparing for the transfer to happen for several weeks, but had no interest in freezing Kane out of the team.

The Australian manager also said he had spoken to Kane since the bid was accepted.

"He sent me a message and I sent him a message back, I don't think either of us were surprised by the outcome, we've been talking a lot anyway, whether that's about his situation or the football club.

"The way I treat these things is while they're here, they're still part of the club, I don't isolate them or treat them differently because I know they're leaving.

"It wasn't really a surprise or something that either of us needed to address.

"I have no idea mate [about a buy-back clause], I have no idea about the details, but he'll definitely be back at the club one day, in one capacity or another.

"There wouldn't be a football manager in the world who wouldn't want Harry Kane in their team, that's the reality of it, so you can't say because he's been here he's halted the club's success, I just don't buy into that.

"He's done his utmost to try and have success at this football club and it hasn't worked for a number of reasons.

"What we do know about this game is that it's very rare that an individual will be the difference, it's usually a collective.

"Football players move on pretty quickly, we like to think that we dwell on things but we don't, there's no time to, these players know that in 48 hours we have our first Premier League game, and that's where our focus is.

"I'm sure Harry has reached out or will will reach out to all of the playing group, but he hasn't been in to say his goodbyes or anything like that.

"[On whether he's known Kane would leave ever since taking the job] Yeah, pretty much, it's not part of the contract negotiations, you do your due diligence whenever you take a job and I was well researched enough to know what was going on in the background.

"When a player of Harry's stature goes into the last year of his contract you don't need deep investigative research to figure out what's going on.

"The finality of it all today kind of hits everyone and they're all asking 'what next?' but this is not new for me, this is five or six weeks of knowing this was going to happen."

On players stepping up in Kane's absence

Having lost their star man, Spurs now have a huge void in their team that needs to be filled.

When asked whether he felt his players had the right mentality to step up without Kane, Postecoglou said his team would need to show their worth and adapt to life without him.

"That's all you can do, create that space and see what grows from there.

"There is sometimes that element of it where people sometimes suppress themselves to a certain extent because they understand that there's a unique individual in the room that has such great presence and is such a force on and off the field.

"There's no guarantees, but the opportunity's there put it that way, and there's always opportunities.

"What we have to try and do, like all the great clubs and organisations do, is replace greatness with greatness, but how that comes about is not easy, but that's what the big clubs do.

"They find a way to maintain, sustain and grow, even without the greatest leaders."

On Spurs' striking options

Even if Kane's winning mentality can be replaced in the dressing room, the obvious issue of losing a striker who scored 30 goals in the Premier League last season still remains.

Postecoglou said that amid debate about Heung-Min Son's ability to play up front, he felt the South Korean star is more than capable of playing as a number nine in his system.

"Yeah, I wouldn't rule it out.

"I've known Sonny for a long time, and I've seen his career develop, there's no doubt he can play centrally in my mind, especially with how we play.

"I think that's where the nuances lie, different managers have different ways of setting up their teams, and in some teams yeah I can see how Sonny couldn't play as a central striker.

"But the way we're going to play, yes I definitely see him as an option to play in the central area.

Alejo Veliz, a new signing in North London, could potentially have been seen as the man to replace Kane, but Postecoglou said it would take time for the Argentinian to adapt to the Premier League.

"It will be a while for him [Veliz], we've just got to let him settle, he's come halfway around the world, he's a young guy, and it's a fairly different level.

"He's one we're all invested in for the long term, but I wouldn't expect him to see any minutes over the first part of the season."

On his journey to becoming a Premier League manager

57-year-old Postecoglou has had an incredible career so far, which has recently seen him land the biggest job of his career so far.

Having guided Celtic to the treble last season after stints at Brisbane Roar, Melbourne Victory and the Australian national team, it has been an unlikely and impressive rise to the top for Postecoglou.

He explained the role football has played in his life and how his family managed to help him get to where he is now.

"I'm very proud of my roots, I've spoken about them extensively.

"I'm the son of an immigrant who went halfway around the world, my parents made enormous sacrifices and I wouldn't be sitting here without them doing that.

"Football has been the vehicle of allowing me to live my life and having the life, beautiful family and friends that I have.

"That's on the back of two parents who basically sacrificed their own lives for the benefit of their kids and it's not a unique story, it's a common one, but I'm thankful for that."