Jurgen Klopp: "I hope Dortmund do it"

With Bundesliga reaching its dramatic conclusion a day before the Premier League this weekend, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he will be keeping one eye on the battle between his former clubs on Saturday.

Borussia Dortmund host Mainz with the chance to lift a first Bundesliga title since the now Liverpool manager’s tenure.

If they win, they will lift the Bundesliga trophy at the expense of Bundesliga's Bavarian giants, Bayern Munich.

The last time Bayern Munich failed to win the German top flight was in the 2011/12 season when the 55-year-old won his second successive title with the Black Yellow.

Dortmund are on the verge of ending the Bavarians' long stay at the summit and securing the Meisterschaft.

Nervous for his former club

When asked whether he is following his former club's efforts, the German had this to say:

"I am not dead, I am alive, of course. I am a little nervous to be honest.

I can say in this case, I would be happy if Dortmund wins against Mainz, for once, no problem.

It would have been a bit tricky if Mainz had won the last game, then I think they would have had the chance to qualify for Europe, I think that is off the table, if I am 100% right.

Yes, I hope Dortmund will win, I think it is long enough, I know Edin very well, I know a lot of people very well [at the club].

Edin Terzic and Karim Adeyemi in touchline conversation (Photo: Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via GETTY Images)

We were always in contact and we are now in contact, I know what it would mean to the city and in general.

It is not fun if the same team is always the champion and we all know Bayern will strike back next year anyway.

If there is a gap you have to run through, it looks like they will do it, but no one thinks they have did it already.

Everybody is planning the party and stuff like this, and you have to say 'yeah, but don't bother me with it', it is a big one and I just hope they can get through it, will be massive."

Thrilling title race

The Bundesliga has been one of the most entertaining leagues in the world this season, especially at the top.

In February, there was three-way tie at the summit with Union Berlin, Bayern and Dortmund all on 43 points, with 13 matches left to play.

Whilst Freiburg, Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig all held an outside chance at a surprise title win.

Now, with just one game left, Dortmund sit two points clear of Bayern who travel to Cologne with slight hopes of a slip-up from Edin Terzic's side.

Mats Hummels gestures to the Dortmund fans during the Augsburg game(Photo:Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via GETTY Images)

Die Borussen have been in remarkable form since the World Cup break, picking up 10 more points since the restart than any other club, losing just once, whilst winning 14 and drawing three times, scoring 56 goals compared to Bayern's 41.

The Bavarians' form failed to improve despite replacing Julian Nagelsmann with Thomas Tuchel, in fact, his average of 1.55 points per game since his appointment is worse than Nagelsmann's record.

With the Munich club seemingly in crisis, could this be Dortmund’s time to capitalise and forge a monopoly of their own on German football?

Potentially, the replacement of Erling Haaland with Sebastian Haller was brilliant recruitment.

The additions of Karim Adeyemi, Gregor Kobel and Nico Schlotterbeck in recent years are also signs of a quality recruitment strategy.

Bayern’s dealings are under the microscope after letting Robert Lewandowski go and replacing him with Sadio Mane, who has underwhelmed, and the likes of Lucas Hernandez, Joshua Kimmich and Thomas Muller are all reportedly unhappy at the Allianz Arena.



There also question marks over the future of some key figures off the field, with club legend and CEO Oliver Kahn in the firing line if Dortmund do lift the title.



However, an important caveat is that Bayern are on another level financially and the fact that they were on course for a 33th Bundesliga title until last weekend’s shock loss to Leipzig.

An exciting future awaits German football.