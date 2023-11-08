Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla: Trossard and Saka on target as Gunners edge closer to the Champions League knockouts

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates scoring their teams second goal during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and Sevilla FC at Emirates Stadium on November 08, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

It was one way traffic at the Emirates Stadium as Arsenal strolled to a 2-0 win against Sevilla in the Champions League.

Leandro Trossard put the Gunners 1-0 up on the half hour mark, before a second half Bukayo Saka strike put the result beyond any doubt.

Arsenal remained without a number of key players, including Gabriel Jesus and Martin Ødegaard who were both sidelined.

The home side were dealt a significant blow before kick-off as Eddie Nketiah was left out of the match day squad with an ankle injury.

Sevilla made put out a rotated lineup themselves as Diego Alonso made a total of seven changes from their 1-1 draw with Celta Vigo last Saturday.

The last time the two teams met at the Emirates Stadium was almost 16 years ago in the Champions League.

Arsenal, then led by legendary manager Arsène Wenger, ran out 3-0 winners thanks to goals from Cesc Fabregas, Robin van Persie and Eduardo da Silva.

Story of the Match

Arsenal and Sevilla are two sides who share an uncommon friendship off the pitch thanks to the late Jose Antonio Reyes, however their camaraderie was put to one side ahead of kick-off.

The Gunners had an excellent opening chance inside the first 60 seconds, when Kai Havertz headed an in swinging Gabriel Martinelli corner just past the post.

Gabriel Magalhaes came close to nodding the hosts in front from a dangerous free kick just seven minutes later, but the Brazilian was unable to direct his header on target.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated the opening 10 minutes, but Sevilla were well dug in and able to defend the red and white onslaught.

It seemed as though the Gunners were having the most luck through set pieces - Saka had a free kick in a threatening looking position, however the 22-year-old's effort looked to never worry Marko Dmitrovič in the Sevilla goal.

Arsenal were throwing everything they had at the visitors in search of an opener, as both Ben White and Jorginho tried their luck from distance in quick succession, but neither were able to hit the target.

The Gunners' hard work eventually paid off though as they finally got the breakthrough they had been searching for just before the half hour mark.

Jorginho excellently slipped Saka through into the penalty area, who looked up and squared the ball to Belgian forward Trossard, who was left with an easy finish for his second Champions League goal of the season.

Sevilla were not down and out though, and looked a threat on the break as fullback Adriá Pedrosa raced through on the Arsenal goal, only to be denied be a brilliant last ditch challenge by William Saliba.

Arsenal started the second half as quickly as they had the first, and could have doubled their advantage two minutes after the restart.

The Gunners swiftly moved the ball down the right flank before it was cut back to the boot of Havertz on the edge of the box, but his first time shot was well blocked by a Sevilla defender.

Just moments later the German had another chance to get onto the scoresheet, and was unlucky not to.

The 24-year-old picked the ball up and curled an effort which looked destined for the top corner, however his effort flew inches past the wrong side of the post.

On the hour mark Trossard could have bagged his second of the night, however the 28-year-old was off balance as he fired the ball towards goal, which whipped just wide of the top right corner.

The Gunners got their second goal though three minutes later, after Saka fabulously cut back a piercing pass by Martinelli, before rifling the ball into the bottom corner from close range.

It was all one way traffic, and Arsenal could have added to their goal tally almost instantly.

Substitute Oleksandr Zinchenko brilliantly volleyed the ball towards goal from the edge of the box, however his shot was well matched by Sevilla goalkeeper Dmitrovič.

The visitors nearly had their first clear cut chance of the game when a lapse in concentration gifted them the ball inside the Arsenal box, however Gabriel was able to stab the ball away from danger before Mariano Díaz could fire a shot on goal.

As the game grew to a close Sevilla almost snatched a late consolation goal.

The ball was played into Diaz inside the box who turned on the ball and fired it towards goal first time, however David Raya was able to make a good save from close quarters.

The result means Arsenal remain at the top of Group B on nine points, with the Gunners on the cusp of qualifying for the round of 16.

Player of the Match: Gabriel Martinelli

Martinelli was phenomenal against Sevilla, and caused all sorts of problems down the left-hand side whilst he was on the pitch.

The Brazilian got in behind the Sevilla defence time and time again, and had the better of Juanlu all night.

Not to forget his excellent assist for Arsenal's second goal, providing a defence splitting pass for Saka to run onto.

After the first half an hour it looked like the game could turn into a trick stale mate for Arsenal, but the 22-year was integral to the Gunners' attacking threat, and once again put in a star performance when it was needed.