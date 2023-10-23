Sevilla vs Arsenal: UEFA Champions League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

Mikel Arteta's side go into the match with one win and one defeat from their opening two - with a comprehensive 4-0 demolition of PSV Eindhoven in their opening fixture giving Arsenal a perfect return to the competition after six years of absence.

Following Saturday's 2-2 draw to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, much has been made of Arteta's team selection.

His decision to drop Aaron Ramsdale - who was named in last season's PFA Team of the Season - for David Raya was put under more scrutiny after the Spaniard was caught off his line by a Mykhaylo Mudryk's cross that looped over his head and into the back of the net.

The Arsenal fans responded with chants of Ramsdale's name, which Arteta attempted to diffuse in the post-match press conference, saying:

"Great. I love him, I will sing every day for him. We sang a lot for him yesterday because he was a father, which is the most beautiful thing to do.

The England international was absent from the squad against Chelsea following the birth of his child on Friday evening - but has now returned to training and is available for selection.

It is however likely that Raya will keep his place in the side for the trip to Sevilla, having started both of the opening Champions League matches.

Sevilla have drawn both of their first two - with a 2-2 draw at PSV last time out , following a 1-1 draw to RC Lens.

Jose Luis Mendilibar left his role before the international break after a poor start to the season - just months after delivering Los Nervionenses their seventh Europa League crown.

Now at the helm is former Uruguay boss Diego Alonso. The 48-year-old welcomed giants Real Madrid to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan on Saturday, where they managed to emerge with a point in a 1-1 draw with Los Blancos.

David Alaba's unfortunate own goal gave them the lead, before Real Madrid found an equaliser just four minutes later courtesy of full-back Dani Carvajal.

The Spanish outfit sit 13th in La Liga, having endured a tough start to the season - which has seen them win just two of their opening nine matches.

It follows last season, where they finished twelfth in La Liga, after a fourth placed finish the previous season - although they qualified for the Champions League through their Europa League victory.

In terms of danger men, Sevilla have players who Arsenal should be wary of.

Youssef En-Nesyri offers a physical presence up top - with four goals in 10 matches so far this season in all competitions. While they have also added the vast experience of Sergio Ramos to their ranks, along with Ivan Rakitic, Jesus Navas and Fernando.

Team News

The Gunners go into the game with a clean bill of health - barring long-term absentee Jurrien Timber.

Thomas Partey, who returned to great effect against Manchester City before the international break, could be set for his first start in almost two months.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard will be in contention to start as well, with all three playing a role off the bench in Saturday's comeback at Chelsea.

Gabriel Jesus had little impact against Chelsea, but it's unlikely that Eddie Nketiah will replace him as a sole nine, unless playing in tandem with each other.

Emile Smith Rowe also made an encouraging impact off the bench on the weekend, but the 23-year-old has started just one match this season - the third round EFL Cup victory over Brentford.

Sevilla also have a nearly fully fit squad with just Mariano Diaz and Alfonso Pastor likely to remain sidelined, although unlikely to start anyway.

Likely Lineups:

Sevilla:

Nyland; Navas, Gudelj, Ramos, Acuna; Sow, Soumare, Rakitic; Lukebakio, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Arsenal:

Raya; White , Saliba, Gabriel, Tomiyasu; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Key Players:

Sergio Ramos - Sevilla

The 37-year-old is back with his boyhood club, a mere 19 years later, having made a name for himself at Real Madrid and a brief stint with Paris Saint-Germain.

The centre-back offers winning experience that is highly-valued in tournaments such as these, and Ramos offers this in all departments, as well as aggression, distribution and excellent awareness.

Bukayo Saka - Arsenal

The 22-year-old has been immense in the start to his first ever Champions League campaign, providing three goal contributions in only two matches.

Having limped off in France with a recurring injury, the English international is in contention to start having returned to fitness against Chelsea on the weekend.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Sevilla's stomping ground, the 43,000-seater Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium in the heart of Seville.

What time is kick-off?

This Champions League tie is scheduled for a 8pm kickoff (UK) on Tuesday 24th October.

How can I watch?

The game is being broadcasted live on TNT Sport 1, with coverage commencing at 7.45pm. TNT Sport subscribers can also stream via the app as well as on a smart TV.

Alternatively, post-match analysis and a match report will be available here at VAVEL UK.