Arsenal vs Sevilla: UEFA Champions League Preview, Gameweek 4, 2023

UEFA Champions League nights are always a special occasion, but there could be a reason to celebrate in North London, with Arsenal potentially just one win away from qualifying for the knockouts of the competition - depending on results elsewhere.

A win against Sevilla on Wednesday night would see them move seven points ahead of their Spanish opponents, meaning that if RC Lens were to beat PSV Eindhoven, the Gunners would be mathematically guaranteed qualification from their group.

Mikel Arteta's side have lost two games in a row for the first time this season and will be keen to get back to winning ways. Their last game saw them narrowly lose 1-0 against Newcastle, in a game that was emblazoned with officiating controversy.

The visitors have lost just once in their last seven games, though they have also drawn five of those games, showing something of an inability to win.

A win on Wednesday would go a long way to keeping the hope of qualification alive for Diego Alonso's side, who will certainly not roll over at the Emirates Stadium.

There is little history between these sides as Arsenal have only faced Sevilla in competitive fixtures three times previously, with the Gunners winning two and Sevilla winning one.

Team News

Arteta has several injury concerns to deal with ahead of this game, which could present something of a selection headache for the Spaniard.

Summer signing Jurriën Timber remains absent with a serious knee injury which he sustained on the opening day of the Premier League season.

Thomas Partey is also sidelined with an issue that is feared to be long-term. Reports have emerged suggesting that the Ghanaian midfielder may not feature again until 2024, though the nature of his injury is unknown.

Gabriel Jesus, despite being called up to the Brazilian national team, is also injured. The striker is suffering from a hamstring issue and, while it is hoped that it will not be a long-term absence, he certainly will not be fit in time for this game.

In what is a huge blow for the academy product, Emile Smith-Rowe has sustained a fresh knee injury which is going to see the 23-year-old out of action for some number of weeks.

Captain Martin Ødegaard is also a major doubt, with the Norwegian suffering from a groin issue which is expected to keep him out for a short while. Although it is hoped that his injury can be quite short-term, the 24-year-old is not currently training.

Another, more unexpected, doubt for the Gunners is Eddie Nketiah - whose absence would create something of an injury crisis up front for them. He was absent from training today and is expected to face a late fitness test tomorrow to determine his ability to play a role in the game.

Sevilla are with a string of absences themselves, which will do little to help them prepare for what is expected to be a very tough game.

Both Adnan Januzaj and Marcão are unable to be involved in the match - owing to the fact that they were not registered to play in the competition.

Legendary defender Sergio Ramos has also not travelled with the squad, as the 37-year-old is suffering from a calf injury.

Both Marcos Acuna and Ørjan Nyland have also not travelled to London with the squad, and will be unable to play any role in the crucial game.

The visitors do have a boost, however, in the fact that Fernando is available for selection again and is in Sevilla's travelling squad - after missing their game against Celta Vigo at the weekend through injury.

Likely line-ups

Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Havertz, Martinelli; Trossard

Dmitrović, Navas, Gudelj, Badé, Pedrosa; Soumare, Sow; Lukebakio, Rakitić, Ocampos; En-Nesyri

Key players

Arsenal - Bukayo Saka

Given that Arsenal may be forced into using a somewhat makeshift attack, due to the injuries that they are faced with, the performance of Saka will be even more important to the Gunners in this game.

The England international has already notched up seven goal involvements this season, despite facing some fitness concerns.

Given that Sevilla's starting left-back, Acuna, is out of the game, it presents a real opportunity for Arsenal, and Saka, to exploit this side of the pitch - and the 22-year-old has the quality to do exactly that.

Sevilla - Jesus Navas

Navas has been one of the most consistent fullbacks in La Liga for some time now, and has proven to be an integral part of Alonso's side this season too.

The 37-year-old averages close to five recoveries per game, as well as almost two tackles per game. In a game where Sevilla will need to hold strong defensively, the defensive qualities of Navas could prove imperative if they have any chance of getting a result.

The Spaniard is not a one-trick pony, however, as he has also shown the ability to get forward and create plenty of chances for his teammates. This could offer an opportunity to attack the Gunners with crosses - an area where they have looked somewhere vulnerable in recent weeks and months.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Arsenal's home ground, the Emirates Stadium.

When is the match?

Wednesday 8th November 2023. Kickoff is at 20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

In the United Kingdom, the game is being shown live on TNT Sports 2, as well as on the Discovery+ app. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.