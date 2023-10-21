Mikel Arteta on the Handball Rule - "The Law Is Clear"

Chelsea hosted Arsenal in an exciting affair this evening. The Blues looked much improved going into this match with two consecutive wins against Fulham and Burnley before the international break. The Gunners matched their form with impressive wins against Bournemouth and Manchester City before the liaison.

Chelsea had not been successful against the Gunners in their previous fixtures, losing their last three against the North London side. The match today for a long time looked as if it was going to go Chelsea's way, however it was yet again the late show for Mikel Arteta's men.

Arsenal started the game poorly giving the ball away on multiple occasions. Chelsea looked the more aggressive and intense side, attacking down Arsenal's left hand side.

The hosts were rewarded for their efforts, with Raheem Sterling providing a cross reaching the head of Mykhailo Mudryk which deflected off the hand of William Saliba. Referee Chris Kavanagh was advised to review the incident and decided to give the penalty. Cole Palmer slotted away to make it 1-0 Chelsea.

The Blues continued to dominate the match with Arsenal only managing three touches in Chelsea's box the entirety of the first half.

The slow start continued for Arsenal in the second half as Mudryk lobbed David Raya in the 48th minute. The Arsenal keeper looked shaky in moments, most notably gifting Cole Palmer the ball whilst attempting to pass out from the back as well as providing Nicholas Jackson with a huge chance.

From one keeper blunder to another, Robert Sanchez gifted Arsenal a way back into the match with a poor pass which landed in the path of Declan Rice, striking into the bottom corner of the net in the 77th minute. Substitute Leandro Trossard sealed the equaliser for the away side, latching onto a cross from Bukayo Saka in the 84th minute completing the seven minute comeback from the visitors.

Mikel Arteta and Decland Rice at full time at Stamford Bridge (GettyImages - Michael Regan)

Mikel Arteta's Post Match Comments

On The Chelsea Penalty

As expected, quite much of the discussion post match surrounded the decision of the Chelsea penalty. Although the ball did indeed strike William Saliba's hand, the proximity of contact comes into question. Here is what Arteta had to say on the penalty incident.

"I already mentioned it to the ref and I got booked for that so I try to make no comments."

The Arsenal boss also added his opinion on the laws surrounding the handball rule.

"The law is clear aswell in where the ball has to be in relation to the action, it is very close and it is impossible to jump without lifting your hands, it is just mechanically impossible."

Cole Palmer's penalty vs Arsenal (H) (GettyImages - Michael Regan)

On his side's character

From the beginning of Arteta's tenure, Arsenal's character has come into question and has shown great signs of improvement up until this point. Arteta spoke on the player's commitment during the match as they managed to claw back a draw.

"I could see at halftime that it was a knife between our teeth and we accepted that we have to do much better and the game was still there for us... even we conceded the goal the way we conceded it, we continued to be like this and I love that about the team and I'm going to demand that every single day"

Raheem Sterling batttling with Jorginho (GettyImages - MB Media)

On Aaron Ramsdale

Aaron Ramsdale was not in the Arsenal squad today due to him recently becoming a father. Arteta was asked to comment on the feeling of this recent news.

"Great, I love him. I will sing aswell for him every single day. We sang a lot for him yesterday because he was a father, the most beautiful thing to do and he's someone that has charisma and personality and he's very loved around the team."

On Trossard's Impact

In a match where former Arsenal target Mykhailo Mudryk could have stolen the headlines, it was his replacement signing in Leandro Trossard who brought Arsenal back on level terms. The Arsenal boss had this to say on his impact off the bench.

Leandro Trossard celebrating his equaliser (GettyImages - Stuart MacFarlane)

"First of all he's very good and he's got this mentality to be always willing to help the team, and he had an injury that he wasn't fit enough to play the last few games then he played against City and he came off and he worked really hard during the international break to be able to be fit again, and those things is like with Martinelli he changes the momentum of the season".

"I could see that he was ready to come in, very intelligent run the way he anticipates the cross and the action and obviously the way he executes it because its still not easy to score."