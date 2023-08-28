Sheffield United 1-2 Man City: Post-Match Player Ratings

Manchester City made it three wins from three in dramatic fashion in their pursuit of a record fourth Premier League title in a row, thanks to goals from Erling Haaland and Rodri, but how did players from both sides fare during the match?

Wes Foderingham – 7

The Sheffield United goalkeeper was not as busy in this game as you would have anticipated but was key in commanding his defence to keep Man City out in the first half. Foderingham made an excellent close range save from Julian Alvarez in the first half, and another great save from the Argentinian in the second period from a free kick and cannot really be blamed for either of the Man City goals.

Anel Ahmedhodzic – 6

A standout performer in the Blades’ promotion season, Ahmedhodzic patrolled the right-hand side of the Sheffield United back three very well throughout the game, keeping Grealish and Haaland relatively quiet and trying to progress the ball into forward areas.

He did not make many notable contributions or errors in the game, which is usually a good thing when you are playing the champions.

John Egan – 5

The Blades’ skipper conceded the penalty in the first half and picked himself up a yellow card in the 83rd minute of the game. However, the Irishman was part of a back three that were under a lot of pressure to keep the Champions at bay, pressure that was dealt with well in large periods of the game.

Jack Robinson – 6

Like Ahmedhodzic, Robinson did not have many meaningful contributions in the game, but remained solid alongside the other two centre-halves during the waves of Man City pressure.

The 29-year-old dealt with the threat of Bernardo Silva well, meaning the Portuguese didn’t have an impact on the game to a level that he would’ve wanted to on a personal level.

George Baldock – 5

The Greek international was booked in the first half for a robust challenge on Grealish and became increasingly frustrated when defending against the England man.

Baldock was hooked with 20 minutes left for Sheffield United goal scorer, Jayden Bogle. Usually a flying full-back for the Blades, Baldock was shut down several times when trying to come forward by Gvardiol and Ake.

Vinicius Souza – 6

The Brazilian, who spent last season on loan at Espanyol, played well as one of a three-part midfield. Competitive in all his duels including winning the ball back for the goal, Souza picked up a yellow card in the second half for bringing down Bernardo Silva on the edge of the area. More to come for sure, from the new signing.

Oliver Norwood – 6

Norwood was certainly a steady figure in the middle of the park for United in what was a tough game. Winning both of his tackles during the game, and completing 3 out of 4 long balls, Norwood was key in Sheffield United’s approach to hit on the counter and dealt with City’s midfield threats well for the 80 minutes he played.

Gustavo Hamer – 6

The Brazilian-born central midfielder started his second PL game this season for the Blades and provided great energy in the middle of the park for Sheffield United, pressing the Manchester City midfielders into making a decision on the ball where possible.

He had an attempt which was well blocked by Ruben Dias in the second half, arriving late to the edge of the box.

Ben Osborn – 5

The Englishman was unfortunately substituted after 17 minutes after picking up a knock. He did not have a clear impact at either end of the pitch while he was playing.

Benie Traore – 6

Traore, who was signed from Swedish club Hacken, had a tough task in this game in terms of being asked to play in a front two against two of the league's best centre backs, but made promising runs during the game, using his pace well to get Sheffield United up the pitch. The Ivorian is another Sheffield United signing to look out for during the season.

William Osula – 5

The Dane found it very difficult to get involved in the game, he could not really make the ball stick and had a few loose passes in the first half. Also, he picked up a yellow card just before the hour mark.

Starting all three of the Blades’ league games so far, he has got big shoes to fill with the departure of Iliman Ndiaye. He was eventually subbed off for Oliver McBurnie.

Substitutes:

Yasser Larouci – 5

Larouci came on for Osborn early on and found it difficult up against Bernardo Silva during the game. It can also be said that he could have protected the ball better in the phase of play that led to the winning goal, but he defended well in spells in his second PL game at home.

Jayden Bogle – 8

Bogle came on with 20 minutes to go and had a huge impact. Netting what looked to be the equaliser with a strike that took a small deflection, the Englishman defended well on the whole against Grealish and got forward when he could.

Oliver McBurnie – 6

McBurnie also came on with 20 minutes to go and made a real nuisance of himself up against the two Man City centre-backs. He swung in a beautiful cross in stoppage time, which Ahmedhodzic unfortunately couldn’t convert on the stretch.

Chris Basham – N/A

The veteran defender only played 10 minutes and had three touches of the ball.

Ederson – 6

A very quiet afternoon for the Brazilian shot-stopper, as he made 0 saves. His distribution was great as ever, with his passing allowing Man City midfielders to get on the half-turn and progress the ball forward. Nothing he could do about the goal, due to the deflection that took it right into the far corner.

Kyle Walker – 6

The Englishman was majorly at fault for the Sheffield United goal with a loose backheel.

However, Walker provided an overlap constantly for Man City during the game, linking up nicely with Bernardo Silva on the right-hand side. He also fired the ball into Foden, whose slightly wayward touch indirectly laid the ball into Rodri’s path for the winning goal.

Ruben Dias – 8

Consistently showing why he is one of the best defenders in the league, Dias controlled the City back 4 almost flawlessly. Completing 108 passes during the match, the Portuguese saw a lot of the ball and encouraged the Man City players to get forward at every opportunity. Ruben Dias ensured that the Sheffield United attackers didn’t get a sniff of a chance until the dying embers of the game.

Nathan Ake – 6

Ake also saw a lot of the ball during the game and had a good relationship on the left-hand side of the back 4 with new signing Josko Gvardiol. The Dutchman had the ball in the net in the first half, but the goal was ruled out due to an offside in the build-up.

Josko Gvardiol – 7

The £77million man, who signed for Man City from RB Leipzig, has settled in very well to this City team. Playing as a left-back, Gvardiol left most of the attacking to the opposite full-back Kyle Walker, but showed good intent during the game and looked like he has cemented the left-back position as his own.

Mateo Kovacic – 7

Arriving from Chelsea in the summer, Kovacic has provided an elite ball-carrying element to this City team, completing nine passes into the final third against Sheffield United.

Playing next to Rodri in this game, Kovacic was allowed the license to go forward and help the City attackers break down the stubborn Sheffield United defence. Kovacic was subbed off for Foden in the 86th minute.

Rodri – 9

The best player on the pitch even before the goal, Rodri has shown that he barely has a weakness to his game and can pop up in vital moments for Man City, whether it is a winner at Sheffield United in a league game or a winner in the Champions League final.

Completing 114/116 passes, 2/3 dribbles and winning 7/12 duels, it was the complete performance from the Spanish midfield maestro, earning himself the player of the match award (via FotMob).

Bernardo Silva – 6

The Portuguese magician didn’t have a huge impact on the game, but ensured he progressed the ball for the Champions where possible. Always a competitor, Bernardo hustled in the press for Man City and won the ball back in high areas of the pitch to set up attacks.

Julian Alvarez – 7

The World Cup winner went close on two occasions during the game. Once in the first half, his close-range effort was saved by Foderingham and an effort from a free kick in the second period was tipped around the post by Sheffield United’s number one for a corner.

Alvarez continued to pick up pockets of space for City, moving the Blades’ defenders around and creating space for team mates to profit.

Jack Grealish – 7

Really making the spot on the left his in the last 18 months, Grealish continued to show his fine form and commit defenders into challenges they didn’t want to make.

Winning four fouls for his team, and providing an assist for the equalising goal, it was a successful afternoon for the former Aston Villa man.

Erling Haaland – 7

After scoring a PL record 36 goals last season, there has been huge expectation on the shoulders of Erling Haaland to reach the same levels this season.

He had an eventful game today, to say the least, from physical battles with Ahmedhodzic, to only having ten first-half touches and missing a penalty, he quickly redeemed himself by netting an equaliser just after the hour mark to make it three goals in three games in the league so far this season.

Substitutes:

Phil Foden – 8

Only on for 4 minutes plus stoppage time, Foden grabbed himself an assist for the winning goal. It came about because for once, his control of the ball wasn’t perfect!