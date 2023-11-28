Arsenal vs RC Lens: UEFA Champions League Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

As Arsenal prepare for their final UEFA Champions League group game at home, they know that a win over RC Lens will be enough to secure top spot in Group B.

The Gunners will be looking to exact revenge, too, given that they lost the reverse fixture 2-1 back at the start of October - which was also their first defeat of the 2023/24 season.

Mikel Arteta's side have won their last three games in a row, and have conceded just a single goal in the process, but some have still raised questions over how well they are really playing.

RC Lens have enjoyed a terrific run since the reverse fixture, having remained undefeated in Ligue 1 and losing just once in all competitions - which came via a 1-0 away defeat against PSV Eindhoven in their last UEFA Champions League match.

While a win would guarantee top spot for the hosts, Franck Haise's side know that failure to win could see their fate in European football taken out of their own hands, with both PSV and Sevilla within striking distance of the French outfit.

History would suggest a close encounter, as Arsenal have failed to beat Lens during all three of their previous meetings in the UEFA Champions League (losing two and drawing one), though the Gunners did come out triumphant in both UEFA Cup games between the sides in 2000.

Team news

Injuries remain a persistent problem in North London as Arsenal continue to see several first-team players sidelined, including a new absentee, but there are boosts elsewhere in their squad.

Jurrien Timber remains sidelined after suffering a serious knee injury in the Gunners' opening game of the Premier League season and, while he is thought to be making positive progress, the Dutch defender is not expected to feature again until sometime in 2024.

Fabio Vieira is a new injury for Arteta to deal with after the Spaniard confirmed that the 23-year-old has undergone a minor operation on a groin injury, and is expected to be out for 'weeks'.

Emile Smith Rowe also remains some way away from a return to action after suffering a knee injury at the end of October - which is just the latest of several setbacks for the academy graduate.

Another player who will not feature again until 2024 is Thomas Partey, who has also been plagued with injuries for some time. His current issue is with his hamstring, and has seen him absent for some time already.

There had also been doubts over the availability of Ben White, who was only fit enough to make the bench against Brentford at the weekend, though Arteta delivered a positive update on the defender's possible involvement:

“I think he’ll be available. That’s very good news for us.”

Les Sang et Or will be without both Jimmy Cabot and Wuilker Farinez, with the duo recovering from anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries, with the former not playing a game in well over a year.

The visitors will also be without Morgan Guilavogui, after the Guinean forward was shown a late red card against PSV in their last UEFA Champions League game.

Deiver Machado is also not thought to be in contention for the game after suffering an adductor issue while on international duty with Columbia.

Haise's side have been given a boost, however, as defender Kevin Danso is expected to be fit for the game after missing out against Clermont at the weekend.

Likely line-ups

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Samba; Gradit, Danso, Medina; Aguilar, Mendy, Samed, Frankowski; Thomasson, Sotoca; Wahi

Key players

Arsenal - Martin Odegaard

In a game where the Gunners are likely to face a low block, defence-oriented side, the creativity of players like Ødegaard to find the space and spread the game across the entire pitch will be crucial.

The Norwegian is back fresh after suffering a concussion prior to the international break, but had admittedly endured some turbulent form before then.

Despite this, he is a key player for Arsenal and, importantly, their captain. He has shown time and time again that he possesses world-class qualities, as well as experience, which could prove vital for a potentially pivotal UEFA Champions League game.

RC Lens - Florian Sotoca

Despite starting on the bench at the weekend, Sotoca has been a key player for Haise's side this season, starting every other league game and all four UEFA Champions League games so far.

In a game where their chances may be few and far between, having a forward with eight Ligue 1 goal contributions in 13 appearances could prove vital for their chances of a positive result.

The 33-year-old also has excellent synergy with his teammates, having exceeded his expected assists (xA) by just over three - which is exactly what you want to see from creative players such as Sotoca.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The Emirates Stadium, the home of Arsenal for the final time in the group stages.

When is the match?

Wednesday 29th November 2023. Kickoff is at 20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

In the United Kingdom, the game is being shown live on TNT Sports 2, as well as on the Discovery+ app. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.

Alternatively, VAVEL UK will be bringing coverage directly from the Emirates Stadium, with a match report, post-match reaction and analysis after full time.