RB Leipzig vs SC Freiburg: Bundesliga Preview, Gameweek 11, 2023

LEIPZIG, GERMANY - Post-match between RB Leipzig and FK Crvena zvezda at Red Bull Arena on October 25, 2023 in Leipzig, Germany. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

RB Leipzig are heading into this game fresh off qualifying for the UEFA Champions League knockout stage.

Both teams have a chance to finish the game week in a European spot with Leipzig looking to enter the top four for the first time since September.

In midweek, Freiburg battered Backa Topola 5-0 and registered 29 shots throughout the game to draw level on points in their Europa League group with West Ham.

Freiburg, however, have the opportunity to finish the match day level on points with Eintracht Frankfurt in 7th should results go their way.

In their last league game, Leipzig lost 2-0 in an away loss against Mainz under their new manager since the departure of Bo Svensson. Leipzig heavily disappointed in their last game and registered only two shots against a team who had failed to win up until that point in the season.

Last time out, Freiburg drew 3-3 with a late 96th minute Vincenzo Grifo goal after being 3-1 down in the first half topping off a marvellous comeback.

Freiburg will be hoping for a more low-scoring encounter this time seeing as they have only scored 13 goals this season.

Leipzig, on the other hand, have scored 25 goals making them the 4th highest scorers this season and will hope star striker Loïs Openda regains his form which has seen him score 8 goals so far this season since joining from the French League.

• Team News

RB Leipzig

Timo Werner returned to training on Friday and should be available. Dani Olmo is out for several weeks and unable to play with shoulder problems. Both Timo Schlieck and Willi Orban are out with long-term injuries. El Chadaille Bitshiabu and Yussuf Poulsen were back in training this week.

SC Freiburg

Captain Christian Günter is injured through a broken arm and will be a big miss for Freiburg. Other injuries include: Adam Sallai who has a thigh injury, Maximillian Philipp with a shoulder injury and Daniel-Kofi Kyereh who is out with a shoulder problem.

• Likely line-ups

RB Leipzig:

Blaswich, Henrichs; Simakan, Castello, Raum, Xavi; Schlager, Kampl (c), Forsberg, Openda; Šeško

SC Freiburg:

Atubolu, Sildillia, Ginter, Lienhart, Kübler; Eggestein, Höfler, Dōan, Röhl; Grifo (c), Höler

• Key Players

RB Leipzig - Xavi Simons

The former Barcelona academy prospect Xavi Simons has lit up the Bundesliga with 9 goal contributions in his first 10 games.

With his astute passing, Simons is hunting down Thomas Müller's assist record of twenty in the Bundesliga and is on-track to break it.

Both Simons and the club have showed interest in extending the current loan deal to make him a part of the squad permanently.

In games, we can see Simons' technical ability and dribbling displayed through his mazy runs through opposition defences. Simons also ranks the highest for Leipzig players in terms of intensive runs this season which shows the sheer force of his attacking endeavours.

SC Freiburg - Vincenzo Grifo

Vincenzo Grifo has regained form at just the right moment for Freiburg as they look to push towards the European places after a wobble in form against Bayer Leverkusen and Borussia Mönchengladbach where they only got a single point.

With three goals and five assists, Grifo is top for both goals and assists in the Freiburg squad this Bundesliga season.

Grifo is Freiburg's captain this season (due to Christian Günter's injury) and is a set-piece specialist who can hit free-kicks from any range.

Grifo also displays the ability to guide in crosses into the box from deeper positions for players like Ritsu Doan to run onto.

Where is the match being played?

The Sunday evening clash is being played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in Leipzig is at 18:30 (GMT).

How can I watch?