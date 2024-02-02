Bayern Munich, having recollected themselves in the Bundesliga, won a tight contest against Augsburg 3-2 and moved within two points of Bayer Leverkusen.

Recently stating he would be open to working in Spain, Thomas Tuchel looks to finish this season on a high by clinching his second Meisterschale.

On the other hand, Borussia Mönchengladbach produced an incredible feat during match week nineteen in keeping a clean sheet against Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen.

In doing so, they became the first team this season to limit Leverkusen to going a full ninety minutes without scoring.

Apart from this, Borussia Mönchengladbach are historically a tough side for Bayern Munich and have won four of the last seven ties between the two sides.

For Bayern, only one win in the last seven (on match day three this Bundesliga campaign) against Borussia Mönchengladbach means they will look to put history past them.

Borussia Mönchengladbach, despite improving on their defence in the last few weeks, have conceded thirty-eight goals this Bundesliga season (second most in the Bundesliga).

Team News

Bayern Munich

Currently struggling heavily with absences, Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman is out with a torn MCL that will leave him on the sidelines for several weeks.

Kim-Min Jae is on international duty for South Korea in the AFC Asian Cup. Noussair Mazraoui will also most likely be a doubt for selection due to having just played for Morocco during the African Cup of Nations tournament.

As well as this, Serge Gnabry and Tarek Buchmann still out with thigh injuries. Joshua Kimmich got injured before the Augsburg clash with a shoulder problem so will miss this fixture as well.

Both Konrad Laimer and Dayot Upamecano have been confirmed by Thomas Tuchel to be out for weeks with calf and hamstring injuries respectively.

Finally, both Daniel Peretz and Bouna Sarr will be unavailable due to knee issues.

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Borussia Mönchengladbach's goalkeeper Jonas Omlin is still out with a shoulder injury. Tomáš Čvančara will miss the clash with an ankle issue and Ko Itakura is still with Japan at the AFC Asian Cup.

Lastly, Patrick Herrmann is a doubt for Borussia Mönchengladbach with a knee injury.

Likely lineups

Bayern Munich

Neuer(c); Boey , Dier, De Ligt, Davies; Goretzka, Guerreiro, Müller, Musiala; Sané, Kane

Borussia Mönchengladbach

Nicolas; Scally, Elvedi, Wöber; Honorat, Reitz, Weigl (c), Koné, Netz; Jordan, Pléa

Key Players

Bayern Munich: Jamal Musiala

Jamal Musiala has been a key player for Bayern Munich once again this season.

Despite not having the highest output when compared to last season, Musiala has still recorded seven goal contributions whilst navigating injuries.

Whilst using his excellent first touch, Musiala is able to dribble past opposition defences using his tight ball control and has a turn of pace which can launch counter attacks.

A mainstay in the Bayern Munich starting eleven, Musiala (at only twenty-years-old) definitely still has a huge future ahead of him.

He is highly sought after by Europe's top clubs and has a large market value for the Bavarians.

With his sight set on improving his game ahead of Euro 2024, Musiala will look to help Bayern Munich to mount a record twelfth Bundesliga title in-a-row.

Being part of a Bayern Munich side with a large attacking output, Musiala has helped his side achieve a league-topping fifty-six goals this campaign.

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Moritz Nicolas

Stepping in for the injured Jonas Omlin, Moritz Nicolas has more than made up for a shaky start to life in the Bundesliga through his performances this calendar year.

Having the third-highest shots saved tally in the Bundesliga, Nicolas has been an underrated component in Borussia Mönchengladbach's defensive solidity.

Producing a man of-the match performance last match day against Bayer Leverkusen, Mönchengladbach's Nicolas made nine saves and kept his side in the game.

With only three goals conceded in his last three Bundesliga ties, Nicolas may reserve his spot as number one for the Foals when Swiss keeper Jonas Omlin returns from injury.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

This Saturday afternoon clash is being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off in Munich is at 14:30 (GMT).

How can I watch?

Viewers in the UK can follow the live-updates for the game on the Bundesliga website. Unfortunately, the game will not be shown on live TV in the UK.