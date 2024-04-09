Mikel Arteta says simple mistakes cost Arsenal against Bayern Munich

Arsenal came from behind, despite taking an early lead, to draw 2-2 with Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg.

The game saw Arsenal start on the front foot and be rewarded as Bukayo Saka opened the scoring after 12 minutes with a fine curling finish beyond Manuel Neuer.

The rest of the first half was a struggle for the Gunners as a defensive error allowed former Gunner Serge Gnabry to equalise for the visitors, before Harry Kane later scored a penalty after William Saliba fouled Leroy Sane in the penalty area.

Mikel Arteta's side got back on track in the second half, however, where they came charging out of the blocks and piled relentless pressure on the visitors for large periods.

They were eventually rewarded for their efforts thanks to some magnificent footwork from Gabriel Jesus, which enabled a powerful first-time finish from substitute Leandro Trossard.

Despite some late drama, the game finished level at 2-2, and Arteta insisted that it was simple mistakes which cost his side in the game.

"Champions League, you give something, they take it. That's the quality of players they have and experience they have.

"A lot of simple things, we haven't done to the standard we usually do and have allowed them spaces to run."

The Spaniard continued to speak about the mood in the dressing room after a disappointing result at home.

“Yeah, obviously, in certain way we are alive and we’ve done what we had to do when the game became very difficult for us but as well as understanding that we have to step up the level in certain aspects of the game, to be much better and to have a real chance to win the game.”

The crucial moment

While many fans were furious that Saka was not awarded a last-gasp penalty after being taken out by Neuer, Arteta insisted that the 'the critical moment of the match' laid elsewhere.

Ben White had a great chance in the 16th minute to double Arsenal's 1-0 lead, possibly taking the game out of Bayern Munich's reach at a very early juncture.

But despite being played one-on-one, the defender's effort was tame and comfortably saved by Neuer, with the visitors drawing level just two minutes later.

The second leg

Nobody will envy Arsenal needing to get a result away at the Allianz Arena next week, but Arteta is certainly not lacking confidence ahead of the crucial game.

“I have a lot of belief we can go there and beat them. We have to prepare really well.”

The team's performance

Speaking specifically about Arsenal's performance against Bayern Munich, Arteta offered praise to his players, while recognising the need for improvement.

"The game had different moments. We started really well, we were dominant, didn't concede anything. We scored a really good goal and after that is the moment of the game when Ben [White] is in front of [Manuel] Neuer and if it was 2-0 it would have been a very different game.

“They scored and it created some uncertainty, the second goal was unusual for us to concede but it is the Champions League, you make a mistake and get punished."

The 42-year-old continued: “We allowed them the spaces to run and they were very dangerous but even at 2-1 we tried to make a rhythm, we were composed and didn't try to rush things and the changes had an impact on the game.”

Arsenal's penalty claims

The packed Emirates Stadium erupted when Saka went down inside the area after colliding with Neuer in the dying seconds of the game but, perhaps fearful of a fine, Arteta was unusually unbothered about the incident.

"I haven't seen it [again]. The officials said they checked it and it wasn't a penalty. The decision is made. We can't change it."