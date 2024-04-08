Gabriel Jesus has labelled Harry Kane as the ‘best finisher in the world’ as his side prepare to face up to the former Tottenham Hotspur marksmen and current England captain in the Champions League quarter final against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening.

Harry Kane has enjoyed one of his best individual campaigns to date since making the move to Bayern Munich, with the number nine hitting the back of the net on 32 occasion and assisting seven across just 28 games this season in the Bundesliga.

Tottenham’s record club goalscorer has also enjoyed a stellar return to Europe’s premiere club competition, pitching in with six goals and three assists on Bayern’s run to the quarter finals.

However, the form of the star striker has been in stark contrast to the collective form of Bayern. Thomas Tuchel’s premiership has seen the 11x consecutive Bundesliga champions fall to 16 points behind league leaders, Bayer Leverkusen, as well as an early exit from the German Cup, two competitions they would usually be expected to sleepwalk.

However, as Gabriel Jesus stated on Monday afternoon, the threats posed by Bayern are still all too clear, with Kane far from the only high calibre player that the Arsenal team will have to deal with. Likely to accompany Kane in attack will be Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Thomas Muller.

Ahead of the game, Jesus also discussed the plentiful quality in the Arsenal squad, the imperious defensive partnership of Gabriel and William Saliba, and whether he views Arsenal as favourites in the competition.

When discussing Bayern’s recent form, Jesus was keen to highlight the potent threats that the German serial winners till pose to Arsenal despite their run of poor form.

He said: “No team in the world is perfect, We talk about Bayern, everyone knows their history. They have won a lot of titles, in Champions League as well and in the Bundesliga. We know the quality of their club and the amazing quality of the players.

“Despite their struggles, they are still Bayern and they can come and hurt us. That’s what we have to have in our minds, it doesn’t matter if they lost their last game, they are still Bayern”.

One particular threat that Bayern pose towards Arsenal is at the top end of the pitch, where the likes of Harry Kane, Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala have seen no downturn in their form.

When questioned on the threat of striker, Harry Kane, Jesus stated: “Everyone knows him here, knows the quality of Harry Kane. For me personally, he is the best finisher in the world. So it’s great to play against these kind of players and obviously we want to keep him quiet and then we try to win the game.

“Obviously it is not only Harry Kane but a lot of players like [Leroy] Sane, my old friend, and [Jamal] Musiala, [Kingsley] Coman, [Thomas] Muller and [Serge] Gnabry. There’s a lot, they have quality players there.”

Jesus also described how Kane’s ability to score with either foot and any kind of goal makes him a particular force to be reckoned with.

He said: “He can finish with his head, his left foot, his right foot and he is a good finisher. The guy since I arrive in Europe for me is one of the best and this time is best finisher in the world. When you see him finishing you want to keep watching”.

On the quality in the Arsenal squad

While Arsenal’s side have plentiful talent and a squad that includes some of the best young talents, their squad is arguably short of Champions League experience, with only Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko having played in a quarter-final of the competition before.

However, Jesus pointed out how everyone can help them achieve, he said: “I think like you say only a few of the players [have played at this stage before] but everyone here has played in a big stadium before so I think everyone is prepared. Obviously it's not another game it's going to be a battle but we have to got here and enjoy it, try to be happy on the pitch and that will help a lot.”

He added: “We have a big squad, with a lot of quality, everyone can go there; play and help. It’s the best part of the season there is a lot of exciting games.”

Asked on whether Arsenal enter the game as favourites as a cause of Bayern’s form, Jesus said: “I don’t think we are favourites but it is quite a quarter final of champions league if we arrive there it is because we deserve it and have the quality also. But we are also talking about Bayern and we have to respect them.

“We have to face them like 'they are Bayern but we are Arsenal’. The same way we respect them they respect us. There is no favourite, it’s going to be a big game and a huge battle.”

On Saliba and Gabriel's defensive partnership

Jesus also praised the partnership of Saliba and Gabriel, a duo which has blossomed this season, with Arsenal only conceding four goals since the turn of the year.

He said: “They have helped a lot and deserve a lot. If you see the way they you’d be impressed, they work a lot. I hope they keep fit until the end of the season and then we have big chance to win a trophy.”

On how difficult it is to pass them, Jesus joked: “It’s tough, they are strong and it’s difficult to pass them, sometimes we pass them, but I don’t want to kill their confidence for the game.”

He concluded: “I think we believe more, as a group and a squad. Last season we play amazing for the first part until January and then we start to struggle. This season was opposite.

"Now I think we are more ready and more confident.”