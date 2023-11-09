Arsenal 2-0 Sevilla: Post-Match Player Ratings

Arsenal ended a run of back-to-back defeats with a comprehensive 2-0 win over Sevilla, as they close in on qualifying for the Champions League knockouts.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated the game in the early stages and opened the scoring after 29 minutes when Leandro Trossard slotted home following an excellent team move.

The North Londoners continued to threaten as Bukayo Saka doubled the Gunners advantage midway through the second half.

A much needed victory for Arsenal, who need just a point from their penultimate group game against Lens to secure their place in the next round.

Arsenal

David Raya - 7

Arsenal's Spanish shot stopper Raya had very little to do on the night which was mainly down to the lack of chances created by Sevilla.

However, he was there when called into action to keep the clean sheet intact.

Ben White - 7

Right-back White had a solid performance in defence for Arsenal and got forward on multiple occasions.

He even had a couple of shots on goal which came close to going into the back of the net.

William Saliba - 8

Saliba was the standout performer in the Gunners backline which helped keep the opposition at bay.

The most notable highlight from the Frenchman came in the first half when he made a fantastic last ditch tackle to deny Adria Pedrosa.

Gabriel - 7

Arsenal's Brazilian centre-half Gabriel did his job when required and defended well alongside Saliba, but as a whole didn't have too much to do.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7

Despite being forced off at half-time with a knock, Tomiyasu didn't put a foot wrong in the first 45 and helped get Arsenal forward on the attack.

Declan Rice - 8

Since his arrival from West Ham in the summer, Rice has wasted no time in settling into the side.

The midfielder put in an excellent performance in midfield for Arsenal and was there to clean things up.

Jorginho - 7

Italian international Jorginho was solid in the middle of the park aside from a few minor errors.

He played his part in the first goal with an exquisite pass into Saka.

Kai Havertz - 6

It's not been an easy start to life at Arsenal for Havertz but the German still had a decent game against Sevilla.

He had a few efforts on goal but neither were of any threat.

Bukayo Saka - 9

With blistering pace and quick feet, Saka was a nightmare for the Sevilla defence and excelled down the right.

The 22-year-old assisted the first goal before scoring a deserved second with a well-taken effort.

Saka once again proved his importance to this Arsenal side.

Leandro Trossard - 8

Although the Belgian had a shaky start to the game, he made amends by scoring the opening goal, and from there he grew into the game.

Gabriel Martinelli - 9

Martinelli had one of his best performances in an Arsenal shirt and was no doubt the man-of-the-match.

The Brazilian was phenomenal down the left wing, providing a constant threat and putting in multiple crosses into the box.

He assisted the second goal with a superb through ball.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7

Having replaced Tomiyasu at half-time, Ukrainian left-back Zinchenko put in a good shift in defence and almost got himself on the scoresheet too but was denied by Marko Dmitrovic.

Fabio Vieira - 7

Vieira came on with nine minutes to go and didn't do too much wrong, and helped to preserve the clean sheet for the Gunners.

Reiss Nelson - 5

Along with Vieira, Nelson came on in place of Saka but was very little threat to the Sevilla defence.

Jakub Kiwior and Mohamed Elneny - N/A

Both players came on in the closing stages for some minutes but the game was very much over by then.

Sevilla

Marko Dmitrovic - 6

The Serbian shot stopper Dmitrovic was kept busy on the night and made some key saves to keep score at 2-0.

If it wasn't for him, Arsenal would have won by a lot more.

Juanlu Sanchez - 4

Juanlu had a difficult night at full-back and was bullied down the left by Martinelli.

The defender was very much frustrated and got himself booked for fouling the Brazilian.

Loic Bade - 5

French defender Bade was under pressure from the Arsenal attack throughout the whole 90 minutes but still helped keep the scoreline low.

Nemanja Gudelj - 4

Gudelj was very clumsy at the back for Sevilla and made many fouls, but surprisingly came away from the game without a yellow card.

Kike Salas - 4

Similar to Juanlu, Salas struggled to cope with Saka down the right-hand side and found the English winger to be a handful which reflected in the scoreline.

Joan Jordan - 5

Midfielder Jordan had a difficult game in midfield and gave away multiple fouls before being replaced by Boubakary Soumare after 65 minutes.

Fernando - 6

Formerly of Manchester City, Fernando captained the side on the night and played well in midfield despite defeat.

The experienced Brazilian was one of a few positives on a difficult night.

Erik Lamela - 3

On his last visit to the Emirates Stadium for Tottenham Hotpsur, Lamela scored a stunning rabona goal which won him the 2021 Puskas award.

However, on this occasion the Argentine had a disappointing game and did very little to trouble the Arsenal defence.

Djibril Sow - 3

A summer signing from Eintracht Frankfurt, Sow was non-existent and showed no signs of providing a threat with a couple of misplaced passes.

Adria Pedrosa - 6

Across the starting attack for Sevilla, Pedrosa was the player that looked the most threatening, having got forward many times.

He was played through in the first half but was closed down by Saliba.

Youssef En-Nesyri - 2

Moroccan forward En-Nesyri has been key for club and country but against Arsenal was kept quiet and rarely touched the ball.

A disappointing performance from the striker.

Boubakary Soumare - 2

Soumare came on midway through the second half and was booked almost straight away for a foul on Saka before being substituted just eight minutes after coming on.

Ivan Rakitic - 5

A Champions League winner with Barcelona, Croatian midfielder Rakitic did very little in a attempt to change the game.

Mariano Diaz - 6

Former Real Madrid forward Diaz came on towards the latter stages of the game and threatened almost straight away.

He ended up having Sevilla's only effort on goal which proved easy for Raya.

Lucas Ocampos - 4

Ocampos was unable to make an impact off the bench and was booked a minute after coming on.

Tanguy Nianzou - 5

Defender Nianzou kept the Arsenal attack quiet during the time he had on the pitch but nothing too exciting aside from that.