Arsenal 2-2 Bayern Munich: Gunners come from behind as they leave work to do in Munich

Although Arsenal took an early lead and controlled most of the game, they were made to come from behind to secure a 2-2 draw as their fate in the UEFA Champions League will be decided in Munich next week.

A sold-out Emirates Stadium, with no away fans owing to a one-game away fans ban imposed on Bayern Munich by UEFA, was an electric cauldron of noise as the Gunners looked to make home advantage count.

A fast start from the hosts saw them take the lead after just 12 minutes thanks to an excellent finish from Bukayo Saka, after he got the better of Alphonso Davies.

Things took a turn for the worst for the hosts from here, however, as a defensive mistake enabled former Arsenal player Serge Gnabry to equalise against his former club, before Harry Kane scored from the penalty spot shortly later, as he so often has against the Gunners previously.

Despite trailing as they went into the break, Arsenal dominated for much of the second half and were rewarded for their efforts as substitute Leandro Trossard beat Manuel Neuer with a first-time finish late in the game.

With a last-gasp penalty shout for Arsenal being waved on by the referee, the game ended level at 2-2, leaving work to do for both sides in Munich next week.

Story of the game

Mikel Arteta made two changes to the side who cruised past Brighton with a 3-0 win away in the Premier League last weekend, as Jakub Kiwior and Gabriel Martinelli came in for Oleksandr Zinchenko and Leandro Trossard, who both dropped to the bench.

Bayern Munich suffered a 3-2 defeat away to newly-promoted Heidenheim at the weekend in the Bundesliga, with under-fire manager Thomas Tuchel making four changes to his starting lineup, including the return of legendary goalkeeper Manuel Neuer.

Arsenal started the game with lightning face and intensity as they looked to carve early openings and make home advantage count, with Martinelli curling a good effort wide in the opening minutes.

It was not long, however, before the Gunners' efforts were rewarded as Saka capitalised on a mistake from Alphonso Davies before dispatching an excellent finish into the far corner following Kai Havertz's pass.

Just minutes later, an excellent chance fell for Ben White, who was played one-on-one with Neuer, though the Englishman's effort was straight at the German and saved comfortably.

The good times were short-lived for the hosts as a rare defensive error, bordering on calamity, from Gabriel Magalhaes, Kiwior and David Raya enabled Bayern Munich to break with former Gunner Serge Gnabry firing the visitors level.

Arsenal had responded well to the setback, but a little over ten minutes later found themselves in trouble as a coming together in the penalty area between Saliba and Sané saw the referee award a penalty to the visitors.

In a familiar sight for Arsenal fans, Harry Kane stepped up for the spot kick, and made no mistake as he sent Raya the wrong way to pull Bayern Munich into the lead, with his 15th career goal against the Gunners.

The visitors almost made it three shortly before the break, and likely would have done were it not for phenomenal defending between White and Martin Ødegaard to deny Sane on a breakaway chance.

Arsenal enjoyed their fair share of the ball from here, but were unable to carve any meaningful chances as the half concluded with Bayern Munich leading 2-1, and controlling the tie.

Second half

There was a single halftime change, as Arteta opted to replace Kiwior, who had struggled against Sane in the opening 45 minutes, with Zinchenko, who is a former Champions League finalist.

Arsenal started the second half on the front foot, looking like a side with a point to prove, with the first ten minutes showcasing one-way traffic towards the Bayern Munich goal.

Despite this near-constant pressure early in the half, clear-cut chances for the Gunners were few and far between as they looked to pull level in the tie.

A change of shape via two attacking substitutions in the 66th minute showed Arsenal's offensive intent in the game, with time for a comeback slowly fading in the game, despite their continued dominance.

This pattern of play continued for most of the half until, after what felt like an age for Arsenal fans, the hosts pulled level.

Exquisite footwork in the box from substitute Gabriel Jesus allowed the Brazilian to lay it off to Trossard who struck the ball beyond Neuer with his first touch.

Late in the game, Bayern began to enjoy their best period of the half as the game transcended into an end-to-end basketball-esque contest, and the Bavarians hit the post through substitute Kingsley Coman in the 90th minute with arguably their best chance of the half.

With just seconds remaining in the game, Saka went one-on-one with Neuer and the 38-year-old left a trailing leg in the penalty area, but the young referee saw nothing in it, blowing for full time shortly after.

The result means that it is winner-takes-all in Munich next week, where Arsenal know that a single goal could send them into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals for the first time since 2009.

Player of the match - Bukayo Saka

As well as getting on the scoresheet, Saka was a constant handful for Bayern Munich's defence, and had the beating of Davies for most of the game.

His tenacity down the wing resulted in an early booking for the Canadian defender who, as a result, will be suspended for the second leg - a huge boost for Arsenal.

Without his output, this game would have likely ended very differently for the Gunners, with Saka being the difference and keeping Arteta's side alive in the tie.