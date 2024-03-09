Mikel Arteta’s reds continued their perfect start to 2024 in the Premier League this evening with a hard fought 2-1 victory over a stubborn Brentford side. Tonight’s eighth consecutive win for Arsenal ensures that the Gunners sit at the top of the table ahead of tomorrow’s huge encounter between Liverpool and Manchester City.

This is the first time Arsenal have won eight Premier League games on the bounce since April 2015. No team has ever won their first eight league games of a calendar year and not gone on to win the title that same season.

Declan Rice deservedly put the home side ahead just before the 20-minute mark. Ben White delivered a delicious cross which was dispatched perfectly by the English midfielder with a wonderful header. Rice continues his rich run of form now making it 11 goals and assists for the season in the league.

Thomas Frank’s side struggled to create anything in the first half but with the help of Aaron Ramsdale, Yoane Wissa was able to level the game up right on the stroke of half-time. The African striker pounced on Ramsdale’s slow decision making and poked home his seventh goal this season.

Arsenal piled on the pressure in the second half. Finally, with minutes till the final whistle, White clipped another wonderful ball into the box. This time, German international, Kai Havertz rose highest and headed it perfectly into the roof of the net leaving the Arsenal fans in raptures.

It was his eighth league goal of the season and the first time in his career since coming to England that he has scored in four consecutive Premier League games.

Aaron Ramsdale celebrates against Brentford. (Justin Setterfield via GettyImages)

Story of the match:

The Gunners came into this game as overwhelming favourites against a Brentford side who have only managed two wins in their 16 games in all competitions. It was another must win game for Mikel Arteta’s side who knew that if they were to pick up all three points tonight, they would go top of the table having played an extra game over Manchester City and Liverpool.

Aaron Ramsdale started the game due to David Raya being unable to play as Brentford are his parent club. Leandro Trossard replaced an injured Gabriel Martinelli. The Bees made just the one change bringing Keane Lewis-Potter in for Sergio Regulion.

Surprisingly, Brentford started the brightest. Ivan Toney played a ball up to Wissa who took a shot from range that went wide of the target. Frank Onyeka and Gabriel were both booked in the first ten minutes for individual fouls. Christian Norgaard saw his header saved by Ramsdale after a lovely cross from Vitaly Janelt inside 16 minutes. It was not long till Arsenal were ahead despite Brentford’s excitable start. Ben White’s inviting cross was gobbled up by Declan Rice to fire the Gunners into a 1-0 lead.

The home side began to put on the pressure and dominate the game. Kai Havertz saw his two efforts comfortably dealt with whilst Gabriel headed an Arsenal corner just over the crossbar. Havertz then found himself in a brilliant position to double the Gunner’s lead but chipped his effort past the post. He was flagged for offside but if he had scored, it would have been overturned as he was in an onside position.

It looked to be a smooth end to the half for Arsenal with the players passing the ball around the back with no pressure. Aaron Ramsdale picked up the ball and hesitated too long allowing Wissa to block his clearance and equalise for the Bees from absolutely nothing.

Second half began and Arsenal asserted their dominance early on. Corner after corner but they just could not find a way to score. Ivan Toney nearly put the visitors in front courtesy of an audacious effort from more than 40 yards which was tipped over the bar by a scrambling Ramsdale.

The Gunners responded with more pressure and kept attacking Brentford’s goal. More and more corners were being conceded by the visitors and Arsenal failed to take advantage of all the opportunities.

Declan Rice nearly scored a phenomenal long-range goal but saw his effort hit the top of the crossbar. It felt like it was going to be one of those nights for Arsenal where the ball just will not go in.

Reiss Nelson and Gabriel Jesus were brought on to help spark some fresh chances for Arsenal but still nothing was clicking together, and the Emirates Stadium was becoming increasingly frustrated.

Finally, with just four minutes left on the clock, Kai Havertz leaped highest and headed Ben White’s pinpoint cross into the roof of the net. Too much power for Mark Flekken to deal with it. With Arsenal 2-1 ahead, Thomas Partey was brought on to help see the game out and ensure Arsenal were adding another massive three points to their title bid.

After a nervy eight minutes of stoppage time, the referee eventually blew his whistle sending the Emirates into delirium. A monumental win for Arsenal which could prove so pivotal at the end of this nail-biting title race that looks to go down to the wire.

Player of the match: Benjamin White

Ben White celebrates v Brentford. (David Price via GettyImages)

Was a constant threat down the right-hand side. Delivered plenty of dangerous crosses for the Arsenal attack and thankfully saw two of them diverted into the back of the net. Looked solid defensively and all round has a very good game for the home side.