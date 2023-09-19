Bayern Munich vs Manchester United: UEFA Champions League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

The first round of fixtures in Europe’s elite club competition will welcome a clash between two heavyweights of European football in Germany on Wednesday evening who meet for the first time since 2014.

A struggling Manchester United side will kick off their Champions League campaign with one of the hardest trips in football off the back of a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Brighton at Old Trafford which has heaped pressure on Erik ten Hag and his side.

Youngster Hannibal Mejbri scored his first senior goal for the club off the bench, but it was not enough to inspire a comeback with the defeat meaning Man United dropped into the bottom half already nine points off the pace at the top of the table.

Bayern Munich meanwhile dropped their first points of the Bundesliga season with an enthralling 2-2 draw with early title rivals Bayer Leverkusen.

Harry Kane scored his fourth Bundesliga goal of the campaign with his new club against Leverkusen inside the first ten minutes, but Bayern were hit back twice, first by fullback Alejandro Grimaldo whilst Exequiel Palacios scored an injury time penalty to reply to Leon Goretzka’s late strike.

Team News

Bayern Munich

Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel was pleased to reveal the knock Joshua Kimmich sustained against Leverkusen was minor and good performances in training means the German international is likely to be involved in some capacity.

Explosive wide man Kingsley Coman is back and available for Tuchel providing another attacking option to hurt Man United with, whilst adding starlet Jamal Musiala could start with at least an hour of action if that is to be the case.

Portuguese international Raphael Guerreiro meanwhile is not quite ready to return to action with the fullback still getting back up to 100% match fitness.

Raphael Guerreiro in training. (Photo by Christina Pahnke/Corbis via Getty Images)

Ten Hag on the other hand has a few more problems in the medical room to say the least with key names missing out on the opening five Premier League games.

Harry Maguire is now another name added to the list of injuries for the Red Devil’s which ruled him out of making the matchday squad. New signing Sofyan Amrabat and the promising Kobbie Mainoo are still unavailable but did begin individual training this week.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Tyrell Malacia both remain out leaving Sergio Reguilon and Diogo Dalot the only senior fullbacks available, but the good news for Ten Hag is that Mason Mount and Raphael Varane both rejoined first team training but it is unclear whether either will feature in Munich.

Varane back in training. (Photo by Lewis Storey via Getty Images)

Likely Lineups

Bayern Munich - Ulreich; Mazraoui, Min-Jae, Upamecano, Davies; Laimer, Goretzka; Sane, Muller ©, Musiala; Kane

Manchester United – Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Casemiro, McTominay, Fernandes ©; Garnacho, Rashford, Hojlund

Key Players

Bayern Munich - Harry Kane

Bayern’s latest number nine has come in the form as one of Europe’s elite in Kane, who has needed no time to settle at the Allianz Arena.

The England captain has already contributed to six goals for club and country, with four goals and an assist coming for the German champions, and although he missed out on the chance on a first career trophy, the Champions League will be one he will have his eye on with his new club.

Kane will be facing familiar opponents in Man United in matchday one, but unlike many of the sides in England, he has not had a prolific time of things when he has come up against the most successful side in the country.

In 19 appearances Kane has only netted five times, with his last goal coming in a 3-2 defeat at Old Trafford in the Premier League with Tottenham in the 2021/22 season.

The typically ruthless forward had a poor campaign in the Champions League last season only scoring once where in his previous three seasons in the competition he had scored at least five times.

He will however look to add to his 21 career goals in the competition in just 32 appearances in what will be his first contest against Man United in European football.

Manchester United - Bruno Fernandes

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Ten Hag’s Portuguese maestro in midfield has once again begun the campaign in productive fashion, already contributing to at least a goal a game on average for club and country, and although in a struggling Man United side, the onus will be on the captain to spearhead his side to a shock result against one of the favourites of the Champions League.

A goal and an assist against Nottingham Forest in his side's comeback win at Old Trafford at the end of August was somehow topped by a frankly majestic display for Portugal in their 9-0 rout of Luxembourg during the international break where the midfielder secured a hat-trick of assists as well as a second goal in as many games this season for his country.

Labelled as a ‘creative machine’ by fellow midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, Fernandes has already created four big chances for his teammates in the Premier League but only with an assist to show for it.

It also would be wise to expect a transitional approach from Ten Hag who likely will be without the personnel to even attempt to control the game, and if so, Fernandes’ creative abilities will be so vital to find the runs of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund.

The midfielder has played every single minute of league action available, down to his impressive engine, he has once again proved his importance to this Man United side who will need his quality if they are to get anything from such a tricky fixture.

Match Details

Where is the match being played?

This blockbuster clash is to be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

What time and when is kick-off?

The fixture is set to commence at 20:00pm BST on Wednesday 20th September 2023.

How can I watch?

The game will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 2 from 19:00pm whilst highlights will be available shortly after the fixture ends on the official TNT Sports YouTube channel.