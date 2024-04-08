A huge clash under the lights at the Emirates beckons as Arsenal host Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

For the first time since 2010, Arsenal will be competing in the quarter-final stages and they face the team who ended that campaign in emphatic style.

Arsenal are in the midst of another Premier League title race, having just beat Brighton 3-0 away from home. Mikel Arteta's side currently sit top of the league on goal difference.

The mid-week Champions League encounter serves as a exciting distraction for Arsenal, who will be facing a surprisingly inconsistent Bayern Munich.

Bayern will be looking to continue their dominant record against the Gunners, with the German club having won seven of the last 12 encounters between the sides. The last three fixtures between the sides have served up emphatic victories in favour of the Bavarians, who have won all three meetings by a 5-1 scoreline.

Arsenal fans remember the 10-2 aggregate defeat in 2017 all too well. However, under Mikel Arteta's leadership, the North Londoners will look to seek long-awaited revenge against one of the most disjointed Bayern Munich sides ever seen.

Team News

Team news can't get any better for Arsenal fans as not one senior player missed training ahead of the clash tomorrow.

Even Jurrien Timber, who suffered an ACL injury in August, was on the training field. However, the fixture against Bayern Munich will be too soon for the Dutchman to make a return.

Ben White also featured in training amidst worries over a knee injury that the Englishman has been playing through for an extended period.

Harry Kane, Kingsley Coman, Manuel Neuer, Noussair Mazraoui and Leroy Sane who were injury doubts all took part in training for Bayern Munich earlier today.

Thomas Tuchel will however be without Aleksandar Pavlovic and Bouna Sarr. Sacha Boey is also set to miss out due to a hip injury suffered in March.

Likely Line-Ups

Arsenal

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard; Martinelli, Havertz, Saka

Bayern Munich

Ulreich; Kimmich, De Ligt, Dier, Davies; Goretzka, Laimer; Musiala, Muller, Sane; Kane

Key Players

Declan Rice has been in brilliant form for Arsenal this season, playing a influential part for the Gunners defensive dominance.

The marquee summer signing was recently nominated for the PFA Premier League Fans' Player of the Month award, indicating the level of professionalism and maturity the Englishman has proved to show on and off the pitch.

If Bayern Munich are to get a result at the Emirates, they'll certainly need a plan in place to nullify such a dominant player in Rice, who can dictate proceedings both defensively and offensively.

Bayern Munich: Harry Kane

For all the talk around Bayern's disappointing season, Harry Kane has been one of the very few players within the team to make positive headlines.

The legendary striker has flourished in his first season at the club, netting 32 league goals in 28 matches.

The technical and physical qualities that the Englishman possesses will make for an intriguing battles against William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes.

The ever-present duo at centre-back managed to prevent Erling Haaland from getting a sniff on goal - Harry Kane will prove to be as tough a test for any defence in world football.

If Bayern are to muster anything from the tie, then rest assured a lot of their play will come through Harry Kane.

Kane is a player who has shown it on the big stage countless times before, but it will most definitely be a fascinating test up against such a tight-knit defence.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at Arsenal's lovely 60,700 seater Emirates Stadium.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 20:00 GMT.

How can I watch?

Viewers within the UK can watch live on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ with coverage starting from 19:00 GMT.

Coverage will also be available live on Sky GO with relevant subscription.