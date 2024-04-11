Liverpool 0-3 Atalanta: Reds' road to Dublin blotched by yawning pothole

Atalanta became the first away team to leave Anfield with victory in 14 months on Thursday night when they thumped a lumbered Liverpool 3-0 in the Europa League quarter final.

Adding insult to injury in Jurgen Klopp's slippery farewell tour, Gianluca Scamacca scored twice either side of halftime before Mario Pasalic thwarted any lingering hope late on with a goal from a rebound.

Liverpool needed to put their season into perspective after a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford slightly derailed their title ambitions on Sunday afternoon.

They remain joint-top on points of the Premier League, in the last eight of the Europa League, and already have their name inscribed on the League Cup via their Wembley exhibition earlier in the campaign.

But a harrowing 3-0 home defeat against the Serie A’s sixth-placed team only added further to the concern that treble chances in Jurgen Klopp's swansong are hanging by a thread.

The Reds had chances themselves throughout the night, with possession stats and their ability to carve clear openings offering a glimpse into a freak result.

However, disorganisation in their own half and a lack of cutting edge cost them, just as it did at Old Trafford. A 3-0 scoreline is the club's joint worst home defeat in Europe, and Mo Salah's late offside goal put the night in a nutshell.

The winner of this fixture will face the winner of Benfica versus Marseille in the semi-final, and although the Reds are kings of the comeback, four goals in the second leg in Bergamo might just be out of reach.

Story of the Match

The home lineup necessitated rotation, as expected. The hosts made six changes from the weekend's draw.

In defence, Kostas Tsimikas, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate came in for Bradley, Quansah and Robertson. Curtis Jones replaced Szoboszlai in midfield, while Salah was rested in place of Harvey Elliott, and Cody Gakpo came in for Luis Diaz.

The biggest news for the Reds was the return of Stefan Bajcetic, Diogo Jota, and Trent Alexander-Arnold to the matchday squad.

Their Italian guests also made plentiful changes, with a 3-1 loss to relegation-battling Cagliari last time out a worrying sight for La Dea faithful.

Notably, ex-Everton forward Ademola Lookman made way for Charles De Ketelaere - who paired with Gianluca Scamacca to form a strong two-man attack.

A beautiful rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone signalled the start of a crucial European night at Anfield, but the football that followed wasn't as graceful.

Instead, a frantic opening 10 minutes could have seen either team score, with Mario Pasalic nearly profiting from Elliott's mistake in midfield.

Scamacca caught Elliott unaware and pulled the ball back for the Croatian to steer an effort goalbound. Caoimhe Kelleher got a strong hand to it before the Reds attacked themselves.

Cody Gakpo weaved his way upfield before a incisive one-two with Endo opened space up for Nunez, who took the ball wide before having his curling shot parried away.

A lovely sweeping move from Atalanta came at the quarter-hour mark, with Liverpool's sloppiness in their own half doubling their tally of near-scares in the first half to two.

Zappacosta squared it into the box, before Scamacca backheeled it to Reds target Koopmeiners instead of going for goal, despite being in the better position, resulting in a straightforward block.

Clear-cut scenarios for either team's forward line seemingly arrived in pairs for the first 25 minutes. Nunez had another great opportunity when Jones' precise pick-out led him one-on-one with Musso, who was there to meet him.

Heading into the 30th minute, the Reds only continued to grow into the fixture. Klopp's side dominated the latter period of the first half, and both Jones and Elliott hit speculate - yet, almost perfect - shots to show for their dominance.

The latter hit the frame with his strike. But, completely against the run of play, it would be Atalanta who would bulge the net first after 40 minutes.

Despite getting a hand to the low shot driven into the bottom right corner, Kelleher couldn't keep Scamacca's shot from going in after great work down the right flank rewarded the Italian with his fourth Europa League of the season.

Liverpool fell back into their habits of overplaying towards the end of the half, which cost them the lead and could have resulted in a two-goal deficit had it not been for another Kelleher save at the close.

Threatening in large parts of the first half, Liverpool's sloppy halftime trail forced Klopp into changes.

A triple substitution saw Robertson and Szoboszlai replace Tsimikas and Jones - while Salah came on for Elliott to mark his 75th European appearance for the Reds.

Roared on by the Kop, the hosts attacked right away, with Szoboszlai's cross met only by Musso's gloves.

Atalanta were next to gallivant forward - but with something to hold on to for the unlikely leaders, their start to the second segment demonstrated patience and ordered the tactic of defending in numbers.

A trilogy of Liverpool attacks failed to break the home side's account after 60 minutes. Salah's neat footwork led to a great save by Musso upon a second attempt, before Van Dijk climbed highest to nod the ball towards goal to no avail, and Nunez shot arrowing over.

Seizing another rare opportunity to foray forward, though, it would be the red and blue section of the Anfield Road end that roared next.

To everyone associated with Atalanta's disbelief, shocked faces told a narrative of smash and grab when Charles De Ketelaere's clipped ball was diverted in by Scamacca on the half volley to double his tally and the lead.

Liverpool's loudest cheers of the night came when Diogo Jota made his welcome return to the pitch, while Robertson's wonderful sliding ball through to Salah saw a lifeline chalked off through offside.

The game seemed to be fizzling into thin air for the Reds, and while an Atalanta header from point blank range flashed over, the Italians would kill the game off with eight minutes of normal time left.

Punished again by poor decision making and costly errors, Pasalic made his opportunity count when Ederson's initial effort was palmed into the midfielder's path.

The third goal emptied Anfield as the swaying away end danced the night away in the Italian's third European quarter final in five seasons.

Of course, Liverpool have found themselves in trickier scenarios that they’ve ended up prevailing from.

However, their chances are slim with a trip to Italy awaiting them next week. Anything but a four goal deficit in Bergamo will leave this sodden European night as Jurgen Klopp’s forlorn last at Anfield.

Player of the Match - Gianluca Scamacca

Under the Anfield lights, former West Ham flop Gianluca Scamacca was everything Liverpool's forward line wasn't - clinical.

The 25-year-old has found his feet at Atalanta, scoring five goals in seven Europa League games this season, and a double against Anfield is certainly the campaign highlight for the Italian marksman.