Sevilla v Manchester United: Europa League Preview, Quarter-Final Second Leg, 2023

In what was largely a dominant performance from Manchester United in the first leg at Old Trafford, a dramatic finale saw late own goals from Tyrell Malacia and Harry Maguire gift Sevilla a draw in Manchester after a brace from Marcel Sabitzer in the first half saw the Red Devil’s take control.

The result was overshadowed by the injuries to centre half pairing Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez, who both left the pitch at half-time and on a stretcher respectively, with fears that both could be out for the remainder of the season after playing instrumental roles at the heart of Erik ten Hag’s defence.

In an uninspiring display, Sevilla failed to create anything of note in open play throughout, but a complacent Man United performance in the second half gave the Spaniards a way back into the tie, who will fancy their chances in front of what will surely be a raucous crowd in Seville.

Team News

Sevilla manager Jose Luis Mendilibar made eight changes from the side who played at Old Trafford in midweek at the weekend, where his side picked up an important 2-0 win over Valencia in La Liga.

Jesus Navas was one of changes against Valencia and the former Manchester City midfielder may likely be called into action against Man United with full back Gonzalo Montiel suspended after picking up a booking in the first leg.

Ten Hag will be without Bruno Fernandes who will be out through suspension after picking up one booking too many in the Europa League in the first leg, whilst Sabitzer was one of four Red’s to re-join training after suffering a knock in the build-up to the win at the City Ground on Sunday.

The condition of Martinez has been confirmed as a metatarsal fracture, seeing the World Cup winner out for the season, whilst Frenchman Varane remains out for a few more weeks after suffering a foot injury during the first leg.

The United manager will be pleased to have welcomed back both Luke Shaw and Malacia to training on Wednesday morning, meaning he could have back all four full-back options in Seville, whilst perhaps more notably star forward Marcus Rashford could make his first appearance back from the groin injury he suffered in the 2-0 win over Everton.

Starlet Alejandro Garnacho will miss out once more against Sevilla after sustaining an ankle ligament injury during the 0-0 draw with Southampton.

Predicted Lineups

Sevilla - Dmitrovic, Navas (C), Marcao, Bade, Rekik, Gudelj, Fernando, Gil, Rakitic, Ocampos, En-Nesyri

Manchester United - De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Maguire, Lindelof, Malacia, Casemiro, Fred, Sancho, Eriksen, Antony, Martial

Key Players

Sevilla – Ivan Rakitic

The veteran midfielder will have a critical role to play on Thursday night if he wishes to get closer to winning another European trophy in his career.

The Croatian won the highly coveted Champions League back in 2015 with that historic treble winning Barcelona side and will have to put on full display all his qualities if he wishes to help another Spanish side toward European glory.

Ivan Rakitic was kept quiet during the first leg by Man United, in a game where the hosts controlled much of the game and looked set to take a solid lead to Seville, but late drama means Sevilla will play in front of their home crowd level on terms.

The former Croatia international will now have the opportunity to grab a foothold in the game and dictate the tempo like he did so well for many years at the Camp Nou.

He will once again however have to surpass the greatness of Casemiro in central midfield who recently returned to the fold after suspension, but if anyone can provide the quality needed to unpick a weakened Man United defence, it would be Rakitic.

Manchester United – Anthony Martial

The French forward has been riddled with injuries so far this campaign under Ten Hag and as such has been unable to display his quality under the new boss, but his return to the side in April has come as a big boost to the Red Devil’s, particularly with the recent absence of top scorer Rashford.

Anthony Martial has been a constant fan favourite among the Old Trafford faithful, with his electric introduction against Liverpool in 2015 winning the hearts of Man United fans immediately.

Martial’s recent return has given a glimpse to what his role could be under Ten Hag, putting in excellent and complete centre forward performances, whilst netting in his return against Everton. His hold up play, close control and vision has been on full display and was against Sevilla, providing an excellent assist for Sabitzer’s second.

With Man United’s talisman only just recovering from his injury, Martial will have to step up on Thursday in the second leg. A vintage performance could be just what the doctor ordered and could help his side through to their third semi-final of the season.

Match Details

Kick-off is scheduled at 20:00 GMT and will take place under the lights at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville.

The match will be televised live on BT Sport 1.