Bayer Leverkusen vs West Ham: UEFA Europa League Preview, Quarter-Final 1st Leg, 2024

Bayer Leverkusen have been in remarkable form so far this term and are set to be the Invincibles of the Bundesliga, currently sitting at the summit with 24 wins and four draws.

Under the leadership of Xabi Alonso, Leverkusen have been transformed from a side sitting in the lower echelons of the league table to one feared by many across Europe.

They are fighting on all fronts and look set to secure the club's first-ever Bundesliga title. They are also one of the favourites to lift the Europa League and are heavily favoured to lift the DFB Pokal, in which they take on struggling 2. Bundesliga side Kaiserslautern in the final.

The Hammers have experience navigating the latter rounds of European competition, having won the Europa Conference League last season and reaching the semi-finals of the Europa League in the previous campaign.

Leverkusen don't have the best of records when playing English opposition, though, having only won on one occasion in their last four meetings, with their last win coming in a 1-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in 2016.

The jury is still out on David Moyes from a section of the West Ham fanbase and even though they currently occupy seventh place in the Premier League, progressing past a relentless Leverkusen side would be a remarkable achievement with Italian giants AC Milan or AS Roma awaiting in the semi-finals.

This is the first-ever competitive meeting between the two sides but they did lock horns in pre-season which saw Leverkusen run out as 4-0 winners and they have made the BayArena a fortress this season having not lost at home in 22 matches.

Can West Ham spring a surprise in Germany or will Alonso's attacking army take one step closer to a potential treble?

Team News

Former Southampton and Burnley wideman Nathan Tella is likely to miss out on this one with a hip injury that is expected to keep him out of action until early May.

Adam Hložek and Arthur Augusto are still on the sidelines due to a muscle injury and lack of fitness, respectively. However, the latter could make a return.

Edson Álvarez is West Ham's midfield linchpin but he will not be available as the Mexican currently serving a ban, having picked up a third yellow card in their 5-0 win over Freiburg.

As confirmed by Moyes in his press conference, Kalvin Phillips is out with a hamstring injury that was picked up in training.

Jarrod Bowen, who has netted 15 Premier League goals so far this term, is a doubt following a knock sustained in Saturday's 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Alphonse Areola is expected to be ruled out for a few weeks with a muscle injury.



Likely Line-ups

Kovar; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapié; Frimpong, Xhaka, Andrich, Grimaldo; Wirtz, Schick, Adli.

Fabianski; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Souček, Phillips; Kudus, Ward-Prowse, Paquetá; Antonio.

Key Players

Several names could be picked out as ones to look out for on Thursday evening from this Leverkusen side, from ex-Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka to emerging Dutch wing-back Jeremie Frimpong, but a man who has spearheaded Leverkusen's creative output this season has been Florian Wirtz.

Considered the next star in German football, the 20-year-old was second-choice for large parts of the 2019/20 campaign behind current Arsenal man Kai Havertz. He featured more regularly in the Bundesliga throughout the next few seasons which saw him particularly impress two seasons ago when he notched seven goals and registered ten assists in 24 appearances.

A stellar campaign was brought to an early end after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament which saw him out of action for ten months. Nonetheless, the German wonderkid came back stronger and under the leadership of Alonso, he has 14 goals and eight assists to his name so far this season.

Now set to be a nailed-on choice for Julian Nagelsmann at this summer's UEFA European Championship, Wirtz has been having his best season yet and like numerous other players within this Leverkusen squad, he has benefitted from Alonso's tutelage with the Spaniard playing in a similar role in his playing days.

His ability to break the lines is particularly impressive having played the most smart passes in the Bundesliga with 62. Not to mention that the promising attacking midfielder has a lot of freedom in his role under Alonso and his clinical finishing touch is clear for all to see having netted 14 goals in all competitions this term.

With Bowen and Álvarez set to miss out on this crucial European match, Lucas Paquetá will be relied upon to ensure the Hammers have a fighting chance heading back to the London Stadium next week.

Alongside Mohammed Kudus, the Brazil international has been West Ham's main creative source this term and, like the aforementioned Wirtz, he will be the man trying to pull the strings for the East Londoners.

With ten goal contributions this season in the Premier League, Paquetá has also impressed in the Europa League having netted a goal every two games in the eight matches he has featured in which included him scoring the only goal of the game in a 1-0 group stage home triumph over Greek outfit Olympiacos.

However, it is not just what he contributes in the final third. Paquetá is also effective in a deeper role and his defensive contributions to a side that is already heavily focused on defending is evident with his 2.8 tackles per 90 which ranks as one of the best in the Premier League.

It is also expected that even if Paquetá doesn't depart in the summer, he will not be a mainstay at the London Stadium and it did seem like a major coup when they secured his services ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Bowen's absence is a big blow for West Ham but they will be hoping Paquetá will be able to replace some of the goals the ex-Hull City winger is so renowned for.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

This Europa League match is taking place at the BayArena, which has a capacity of 30,210.

What time is kick-off?

The game is taking place at 20:00 BST.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the match is being broadcast on TNT Sports 2 with coverage commencing at 19:30.