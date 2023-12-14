Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Liverpool: Young Reds lose in Belgium

Union Saint-Gilloise beat a heavily rotated Liverpool team however it was not enough for them to qualify for the knockout stages.

With his team having already qualified for the next round, Jurgen Klopp named the Reds youngest ever starting XI for a match in European competition, with an average age of 22 years and 156 days.

They were undone by goals from Mohamed Amoura and Cameron Puertas Castro, with a consolation from Jarell Quansah.

The result sees the Belgian side drop into the UEFA Conference League play-offs in March.

Story of the Game

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Trent Alexander-Arnold did not travel to Belgium.

Only Quansah and Wataru Endo kept their place from the 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott, who scored the late winner at the weekend, came into the side, alongside four youngsters.

Highly-touted 18-year-old Ben Doak made just his 10th senior appearance for the club, whilst Kaide Gordon returned to the first-team for the first time since the league cup semi-final win at Arsenal in January 2022.

For Union, Kevin Mac Allister, Noah Sadiki and Loic Lapoussin replaced Ross Sykes, the suspended Charles Vanhoutte and Casper Terho from the 3-1 victory over Charleroi.

The hosts were going for it in the opening stages of the contest, as they needed a two goal swing and a favour from LASK against Toulouse to have any chance of progress.

The first real chance came after 10 minutes, a scramble in the box fell to Sadiki outside the area, but his drive went just wide of Caoimhin Kelleher’s left post.

Union had the next chance, Amoura forcing a save from the Irishman, after Conor Bradley had been caught out of position.

With 20 minutes gone, Gustaf Nilsson shrugged off Quansah forcing another save from Kelleher, who got down and made a solid save.

The first yellow of the contest went the way of Bradley, in the 24th minute for a late challenge on Koki Machida.

The deadlock was broken after 32 minutes, Amoura taking the ball past Kelleher and smashing into the empty net from Nilsson’s pass.

The visitors were level just eight minutes later with their first effort on goal, when Quansah, who had a late equaliser ruled out against Toulouse, took Jones’ corner down and smashed it home.

Jarell Quansah smashes home the equaliser (Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

The hosts retook the lead just three minutes after that, Amoura, scorer of the first, finding Puertas Castro, who drilled a low powerful effort into the bottom left corner from just inside the box.

The Reds rung the changes at half-time ahead of the weekend’s clash with Manchester United, Joe Gomez and Ryan Gravenberch replaced Konate and Endo.

The hosts received the second booking of the contest, Sadiki booked for bringing down Doak as the Scottish forward sought to drive his side forward.

Union thought their lead was doubled in the 62nd minute as Castro’s low curling effort beat Kelleher at the bottom right corner however it was ruled out for a handball in the build-up.

Jurgen Klopp responded with another double change, Doak and Luke Chambers off for Darwin Nunez and Calum Scanlon.

The lead should have been doubled just before the 70th minute mark, but Nilsson could only head a glorious opportunity wide from a lovely cross from Amoura.

Kelleher was forced to make another save in the 72nd minute, this time from Amoura as the Belgian side cut through the visitors with ease.

The visitors made their final change as Gordon was replaced by James McConnell.

The Belgian side made their first change of the contest shortly after, when Nilsson was replaced by Kevin Rodriguez.

The Reds first proper chance of the second-half came when Gravenberch glided through a few bodies before his shot from range as saved quite easily in the 78th minute.

They had a half-chance two minutes later when Elliott tried to find Nunez, but the cross was over the head of the Uruguayan.

The hosts then made another two change in quick succession, Amoura replaced by Mathias Rasmussen before Jean Thierry Lazard Amani left the field for Dennis Eckert Ayensa.

The latter forced a save from Kelleher with a dipping effort from outside the area before Scanlon was forced to put the ball out for a corner.

The final whistle went, Union had done their job, but unfortunately for them, Toulouse also won.

The Belgian club will drop into the UEFA conference league.

Player of the Game

Mohamed Amoura

Amoura opens the scoring against Liverpool (Photo: Rene Nijhuis/BSR Agency via GETTY Images)

The Algerian opened the scoring, taking the ball past the Reds keeper with composure and smashing home.

He also assisted the winner, and was a threat to the visitors, until he left the field with around five minutes to go.