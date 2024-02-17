Liverpool enjoyed a well-deserved 4-1 win against a stubborn Brentford to remain at the top of the Premier League table.

In the 35th minute, Liverpool opened the scoring through Darwin Nunez before Alexis MacAllister slotted the ball into the bottom corner to make it 2-0 in the 55th minute. To further add to this, Mohammed Salah, who has just returned from injury, made it 3-0 and ultimately put the game out of Brentford’s reach. Ivan Toney hit back with a consolation goal in the 75th minute, but this was overshadowed by Cody Gakpo, who ended the scoring in the 86th minute.

The win now sees Liverpool extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points, with Arsenal and Manchester City both having a game in hand. Meanwhile, Brentford remain in 14th for the time being.

Story of the Match

Jurgen Klopp made two changes to his starting eleven following the win at home to Burnley. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out with a new injury, so in stepped the young Northern Irishman, Connor Bradley. The other change saw young center back Jarrel Quansah, who stepped into the defence against Burnley, replace the previously suspended Ibrahima Konate.

Meanwhile, Caoimhin Kelleher remained in the net following Alisson Becker’s recent hamstring injury, and Salah returned to the bench following his hamstring injury sustained while away on international duty with Egypt.

Brentford, on the other hand, made one change to that Brentford team that won at the Molineux last week. The being, Kristoffer Ajer is replacing the injured Ethan Pinnock at the heart of the defence.

But the London outfit would be encouraged by the recent returns of Frank Onyeka and Yoane Wissa on the bench, following their return from the African Cup of Nations.

Following a fairly tamed start, the first chance fell to Brentford as Neil Maupay held up the play before working infield for Christian Norgaard. He then finds Vitaly Janelt in space, who drags his left-footed effort well wide.

Bradley did almost get his second Premier League goal for the Reds in the 10th minute as he drifted infield before attempting an effort into the bottom corner, which was saved by Mark Flekken. Following up on the rebound is Diogo Jota, who is thwarted by the Dutch keeper.

The scoring was opened 25 minutes later as Liverpool counterattacked following a Brentford freekick. Liverpool captain Virgil Van Dijk clears the ball from the deep freekick up-field to inform Jota, who releases Nunez with a clever header in on goal, and the Uruguayan nonchalantly chips the ball over Flekken and into the back of the net.

Just before halftime, Jota was hurt by Norgaard following a collision that saw the Danish international fall directly on Jota’s knee, causing him to be stretchered off and subsequently replaced by Salah.

7 minutes into the second half, Salah latched onto a long ball over the top and raced through on goal; however, he completely messed up his feet and put the ball wide of the near post.

The Reds finally managed to add to the scoring, this time through World Cup winner MacAllister. Salah turns creator this time, picking up the ball from Ryan Gravenberch, and directly finding MacAllister in the box, who takes a touch through Nathan Collin’s legs and slides his finish into the bottom corner.

In the 68th minute, Salah adds a third. Kelleher sends a long kick up the field to Cody Gakpo, who manages to flick the ball onto an oncoming Salah, who runs directly into the box, holding off his marker, and shoots across goal into the bottom right corner.

In the 75th minute, Ivan Toney gives Brentford a lifeline. Substitute Wissa runs down the right side and finds Tottenham Hotspurs loanee Sergio Reguilon, who has his shot saved brilliantly by Kelleher, but Toney is on hand to smash the rebound home.

Ivan Toney side footing the ball into the back of the net. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Finally, in the 86th minute, Gakpo secures the points for Liverpool. Again, the Brentford defenders are at fault. This time Nathan Collins fails to deal with the long ball down the right channel, and substitute Saman Ghoddos allows Luis Diaz’s pass to trickle under his foot and into the path of the Dutch international, who slots coolly on his weak foot into his near post.

In the 6th minute of added time, Andrew Robertson's delivery via the corner finds a completely unmarked Van Dijk, whose powerful header clatters off the crossbar and away from danger.

The win extends Liverpool’s record to 4 wins out of their last 5 games and puts them 5 points ahead of Arsenal and Manchester City, who are set to play later on. Meanwhile, Brentford remain in 14th and will hope to cause Manchester City trouble in their next game.

Player of the Match: Mohammed Salah

The Egyptian winger came off the bench for his first appearance since he injured his hamstring on international duty. After coming off the bench and providing a goal and an assist in a vital part of the game for the Reds, they helped to ply the result away from Thomas Frank's men’s grasp.