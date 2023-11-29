Liverpool 4-0 LASK: Reds qualify for knockouts at a canter

Liverpool vanquished LASK 4-0 at Anfield to qualify for the Europa League knockout stage, attaining their 10th consecutive home win.

Victory came at a canter for The Reds, who were out of site in the first 15 minutes. Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo fired Liverpool into an early lead before Mohamed Salah adroitly dispatched his penalty five minutes into the second half.

Gakpo added a layer of sheen in the final minutes to cap off a statement performance. It is now eight wins in nine games in Europe against Austrian teams and the result never looked in doubt.

The Merseyside outfit will voyage to Belgium to face Union Saint-Gilloise in their final group game having topped the group, allowing for heavy rotation in a hectic period.

Story of the match

Jurgen Klopp knew a point was all that was needed to seal Liverpool's passage into the knockout stage. Factoring this into account - and the need to 'share the intensity' as the hectic festive period approaches - he duly made nine changes from Saturday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Caoimhin Kelleher, set for an extended run in the side, replaced Alisson Becker in goal, with the Brazilian nursing a hamstring injury sustained at The Etihad. Gakpo started through the middle, flanked by Diaz and Mohamed Salah. Kaide Gordon, the fifth youngest player to ever play for Liverpool, was named in the matchday squad for the first time since January 2022 having now recovered from a pelvic growth issue.

Diogo Jota, Liverpool's top scorer in the competition, was absent with a muscle injury.

The Liverpool manager called on the fans to make it a special European night and it was a red-hot atmosphere in arctic conditions.

Thomas Sageder, the LASK manager, said his side wouldn't come to Anfield as tourists. The Austrian outfit had recorded four victories in their last five and they held their own in the opening few minutes. George Bellow, scampering down the left, won the first corner of the match.

Harvey Elliott, starting in place of Dominik Szoboszlai, saw his effort blocked after a good combination with Diaz and Gakpo. He then teed up the Dutchman, who shanked his effort wide. But it wouldn't be too long before they breached LASK's rearguard.

Diaz, who scored in the reverse fixture, sprayed it wide to Joe Gomez, who had time to control and pick out a pass. Gomez floated it back to Diaz in the box unmarked and the Columbian's deft header crashed past Tobias Okiki Lawal. The winger is deceptively good in the air and seems to have developed a penchant for headers.

Minutes later and LASK were further in arrears after another incisive pattern of play from Liverpool's attacking trident. Diaz released Salah, named as captain, haring down the right. Salah unselfishly cut it across goal for Gakpo, who converted into an empty net for his fifth goal of the season. It is the first time Liverpool have had five players on five-plus goals in December since 1992.

The livewire Diaz was causing havoc down the left. He went down in the box after he seemed to be bodychecked by Andres Andrade but Urs Schnyder, the referee, was not convinced.

Kostas Tsimikas, yet to score for Liverpool, nearly netted what would have been one of the goals of the season. His venomous arcing drive from outside the box rattled the crossbar. Elliott then went close with a free-kick. Diaz fired over from a tight angle but was adjudged to be offside.

Gomez, also yet to score for Liverpool, surged forward and steered his effort just wide in what would've been a real collector's item.

42 minutes had gone and it could have been five or six. Elliott scythed through the middle and released Salah on the right. The Egyptian's effort was to no avail and Okiki Lawal could gather. The effervescent England Under-21 midfielder ran the show in the first half, creating three chances and oozing panache.

Both sides were unchanged after the break. Liverpool, the highest scorers in the competition, came out firing and were awarded a penalty five minutes into the second half after Okaki Lawal brought down Gakpo in the box. Salah converted with customary aplomb for his 13th goal of the season and 44th in Europe. The strike was his 199th goal for the club and 20th in his last 19 home games.

The irrepressible Gakpo then saw his low drive rattle the post after an electric run from deep.

With the game all but won, Klopp made a triple change 10 minutes into the second half. Salah, Diaz and Ibrahima Konate were replaced by Darwin Nunez, Curtis Jones and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Maksym Talovierov duly received the first caution of the game for poleaxing Wataru Endo. Diligent defending from Jarell Quansah disarmed Moses Usor down the left as the Austrian side threatened to pull one back.

With 10 minutes to go, full-backs Conor Bradley and Luke Chambers entered the fray, the former receiving his first minutes of the season.

Gakpo added a layer of sheen in the final minutes, hammering past Okaki Lawal for his second of the night.

Player of the match - Mohamed Salah